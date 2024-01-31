Highlights Rangers have already made several signings during the 2024 winter transfer window at Ibrox and could potentially make one more on top of the recent targets Jefte and Oscar Cortes.

The Belgian could be keen to bring in more players to help in their pursuit of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership title.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge claims Clement would be "absolutely delighted" if the Gers could secure four signings during the transfer window, believing the current squad needs improvement.

Rangers could look to sign “one more” player during the 2024 winter window at Ibrox even after recent targets Jefte and Oscar Cortes, as Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reveals the latest news he’s heard from sources.

Head coach Phillipe Clement has enjoyed an excellent start to his tenure in the Gers dugout and is looking to be provided with backing in the final days of the winter transfer window.

Rangers have already dipped into the market in the early stages of the window but could look to bolster their squad further as they aim to secure their first Scottish Premiership title in three years. Jefte and Cortes have been discussing moves to the blue half of Glasgow but could be joined by “one more”, according to Bridge’s sources inside Ibrox.

Rangers aim to make a splash in the transfer window alongside Jefte and Cortes

Given Rangers’ heavy spending and high turnover during the 2023 summer transfer window, it’s unsurprising that the Gers have taken some time to warm up in the winter market. The Glasgow giants opened their business for the winter before the window opened on 1st January, when they announced the confirmation of Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva’s loan move until the end of the 2023/24 season.

On 26th January, Rangers completed the signing of Nordsjaelland midfielder Mohamed Diomande. The Ivory Coast U23 international arrives on loan until the end of the campaign, when the Scottish Premiership club will pay a fee of over €5m (£4.3m) to make the deal permanent.

Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT (29th January) that Rangers are close to signing Fluminense left-back Jefte after the player said yes to a move. The 20-year-old, currently on loan at APOEL Nicosia, would have bolstered Clement’s full-back department, but Romano has since tweeted on Wednesday evening that a move is now off - for this window at least.

Meanwhile, Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra has claimed that Rangers have agreed on a deal with RC Lens to secure the loan signature of winger Cortes. The 20-year-old provides more cover in Clement’s frontline as the Light Blues aim to challenge for the Scottish Premiership and progress deep into the Europa League knockout stages.

With the final days of the 2024 winter transfer window upon us, whether Rangers can complete several deals before the 1st February deadline remains to be seen.

Jefte - 2023/24 season Appearances 20 Minutes 1390 Goals 3 Assists 4 Yellow cards 4 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 29-01-24

Michael Bridge - Clement would be ‘absolutely delighted’ with four additions

Bridge has hinted that Clement would be “absolutely delighted” if Rangers could make multiple signings during the 2024 winter transfer window. The Sky Sports reporter also claims that sources have told him there could be “one more” addition even after the interest in Jefte and Cortes. Bridge told GIVEMESPORT:

“Rangers are looking at a left back. They were waiting for the green light for Jefte to come in, and they're in ongoing discussions with Lens to sign winger Cortes on loan. So, if Clement can get four players in, I think he’d be absolutely delighted. “A source also told me there might be one more, so we’ll have to wait and see. But I think if Clement got four in, he’d be delighted because I don’t think he inherited the best squad in the world, and he inherited players who came in in the summer who just haven't done enough.”

Given that Rangers are juggling several transfer deals at once, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Gers were to pull off another shock signing before the window’s deadline. Clement’s troops trail arch-rivals Celtic by five points in the race for the Scottish Premiership title but have played a game less than the Hoops as they look to stop Brendan Rodgers’ side from strolling to a third consecutive league triumph.

On 23rd January, Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Rangers were “working on some names” ahead of the final week of the winter transfer window. Transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT (25th January) that the Gers’ interest in Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland isn’t dead yet.

The Scottish Premiership’s top scorer has long been mooted for a move to Ibrox but could remain at Tynecastle beyond 1st February. Sky Sports News understands that the Edinburgh club have offered Shankland a new contract in a desperate bid to tie down the 28-year-old’s future.

Rangers return to action on 3rd February when they host Livingston in a Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox. Clement’s side will then welcome Aberdeen on 6th February before Ayr United visit the blue side of Glasgow in a fifth-round Scottish Cup tie on the 10th.