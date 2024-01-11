Highlights Rangers' potential signing LDU Quito midfielder Oscar Zambrano would be a "sensational" move for the Gers at Ibrox.

Zambrano has attracted interest from both Scottish Premiership clubs and Premier League clubs.

AFC Bournemouth are currently leading the race to sign the 19-year-old, who is often compared to compatriot Moises Caicedo.

Rangers’ potential signing of LDU Quito midfielder Oscar Zambrano would be a "sensational” move for the Gers, as transfer insider Dean Jones weighs up the realism of a switch to Ibrox.

Philippe Clement has enjoyed a decent start to his reign with the Glasgow giants but hopes to be backed during the 2024 winter window to launch an assault on the Scottish Premiership title.

The Light Blues endured a transitional summer market earlier in the campaign. They will be eager to ensure their business is more incisive and productive heading into the second half of the 2023/24 season. Zambrano has piqued the interest of two Scottish Premiership outfits and attracted suitors from south of the border in the Premier League.

Rangers considering ambitious move for Zambrano

Clement has enjoyed a solid start to his managerial career with Rangers following his October 2023 appointment. He hopes to compete for the Scottish Premiership title in the latter stages of the 2023/24 season. The Belgian has also guided the Gers to the last-16 of the Europa League and fourth round of the Scottish Cup, having already sealed the Viaplay Cup earlier in the campaign. However, Clement will be aware that signings may be required to push Rangers to another level after their nine additions during the 2023 summer window yielded mixed results.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey (via HITC), both Rangers and Celtic have been watching Zambrano but are set to miss out on his signing to AFC Bournemouth. The Ecuadorian midfielder, frequently compared to his patriot Moises Caicedo, looks to be on the verge of a move to the Vitality Stadium, with Andoni Iraola’s south coast outfit leading the chasing pack for his signature. Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also considered a switch for the 19-year-old South American.

However, The Sun reports that a move to Bournemouth is currently stalling over a row about how much of the deal Zambrano is entitled to. The Cherries, alongside Luton Town, are willing to pay the £5.5m required to acquire his signature but are asking the teenager to waive the 15% his camp is entitled to to secure the deal. Could this potentially open a pathway for Rangers to bid late for Zambrano’s services?

Oscar Zambrano - Career by numbers Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Serie A Segunda Etapa 22 1 0 1,458 Serie A Primera Etapa 14 0 0 980 Copa Sudamericana 9 0 1 474 U20 Libertadores 3 0 0 243 Copa Ecuador 2 0 0 70 Serie A Tercera Etapa 1 0 0 19 Total 51 1 1 3,243 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 10-01-23

Dean Jones - Rangers would be signing an ‘unbelievable player’ in Zambrano

Jones believes that the signing of Zambrano at Rangers would change the landscape on how they look to build Clement’s team. However, the journalist is aware that Bournemouth will likely lead the race to sign the midfielder. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“This would be a sensational transfer if you could persuade someone like this to pick Rangers over some of the clubs that have been linked with him across recent months. “The signs have been that he would end up in the Premier League. As I understand it, Bournemouth continue to be interested in the player and would be the team probably leading the race to sign him. But that doesn't mean they win the race. There have to be other considerations as to what will suit him. “But if Rangers could somehow get involved with that and win the battle by signing him, they would be acquiring an unbelievable player that completely changes the landscape for how they could look to build that team.”

Rangers transfer news on Million Manhoef latest

Clement has already welcomed his first signing of the 2024 winter transfer window through the gates at Ibrox with the arrival of Wolves striker Fabio Silva, who joins on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. However, the 49-year-old will be eager to recruit more players for his first-team squad as he looks to close down arch-rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (6th January) that the signing of Vitesse winger Million Manhoef would be ‘savvy’ and the type of player to get Gers fans off their seats. The Eredivisie side’s head coach, Edwards Sturing, admitted to De Gelderlander (via the Daily Record) that approaches for the wide man would have to be considered, potentially opening the door for Rangers:

“We still have a lot of matches to go, but there is absolutely a lot possible. We have to look at that. But then some conditions must be met.”

Rangers return to action after a winter break when they travel to Dumbarton in a Scottish Cup Fourth Round tie on 20th January. The Gers are then thrown back into Scottish Premiership proceedings with back-to-back away clashes at Hibernian and St. Mirren on the 24th and 27th January, respectively.