Highlights Rangers target Lawrence Shankland could leave Hearts in the summer amid rumours of a move to Ibrox.

The Gers made few additions to Philippe Clement's side in the 2024 winter transfer market but hope to continue to challenge in the Scottish Premiership and in Europe.

Rangers' interest in Shankland continues as he becomes the Premiership's top scorer.

Rangers target Lawrence Shankland is “going to make a transfer” at some point and could leave Hearts in the summer amid rumours of a move to Ibrox, as journalist Dean Jones considers his future at his current club.

The Gers will already have turned their attention to the 2024 summer transfer window after a relatively quiet winter market, where they made few additions to Philippe Clement’s team.

Rangers hope to continue to challenge at the top of the Scottish Premiership and make inroads in continental football, having secured their place in the last-16 of the Europa League this term. The Light Blues have long admired Shankland, who could move to the blue half of Glasgow in the summer. This term, he has become the top-flight’s leading goalscorer.

Rangers interest in Shankland continues amid contract offer

Rangers endured a quiet 2024 winter transfer window and couldn’t begin negotiations to sign Shankland from Hearts despite excitement around the prospect of his addition. The Gers made a trio of loan acquisitions, with Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva opening their January business. Silva will remain with the club until the 2023/24 season ends.

Nordsjaelland midfielder Mohamed Diomande arrives on an initial loan, though his move will be made permanent in the summer. Clement’s side concluded their business on Deadline Day by signing Lens winger Oscar Cortes. The signing will bolster the Belgian’s options in forward areas.

However, the potential signing of Shankland had been the big talking point across January. In December 2023, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the 28-year-old had added fuel to the speculation fire by liking a Rangers post on social media celebrating their Viaplay Cup triumph. Meanwhile, Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay recently revealed that Shankland’s representatives have knocked back two contract offers from the captial club.

The Scotland international has 18 months left on his current deal at Tynecastle, hinting that the Edinburgh giants could be forced to cash in on the centre-forward in the summer. Shankland has become the Scottish Premiership’s top goalscorer this term, which would significantly bolster Rangers’ chances of title success next season.

Last year, pundit and Daily Record columnist Ryan Stevenson claimed that the No. 9 is worth £5m. That figure would represent a record fee between Premiership clubs, hinting that Rangers may be forced to splash out if they want to secure Shankland’s long-term future.

Lawrence Shankland - 2023/24 stats Appearances 32 Minutes 2826 Goals 22 Assists 4 Yellow cards 7 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 08-02-24

Dean Jones - Shankland will make another decision on his future in the summer

Jones believes that Shankland will leave Hearts at some point, claiming there are sides outside Scotland considering moving for his signature. The journalist hints that the striker could make another decision on his future come the summer transfer window. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Shankland won’t stay at Hearts for the long term. He is going to make a transfer at some point, and there are sides outside of Scotland now looking at his situation. Let's see what he can do. One way that Hearts can benefit from the situation is that he needs to continue scoring goals for the rest of this season. He'll give everything to that club, whether or not he signs a new contract. He'll give them his full value and then make another decision when it gets to the summer transfer window.”

Rangers will have turned their attentions towards the 2024 summer transfer window, looking to improve Clement’s squad in all departments. The Gers will hope to balance their finances and put themselves in a solid position to launch an assault on the market.

Towards the end of the winter market, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the Glasgow giants’ interest in a move for Shankland was ‘still alive’, though nothing came to fruition.

One player who is unlikely to have a future at Rangers is Jose Cifuentes. The 24-year-old only arrived at Ibrox in August 2023 for around £1.2m. However, the former Los Angeles FC star has now joined Brazilian outfit Cruzeiro on a 12-month loan, with the South American giants having the option to buy the midfielder outright.

Cifuentes made 20 appearances for Rangers but only six starts, and his opportunities were limited, though he appeared in Clement’s starting lineup on five occasions. The midfielder has not played for the Gers since being substituted at half-time in the side’s 3-2 Europa League win at Real Betis on 14th December 2023.

Rangers return to action when they welcome Ross County to Ibrox on 14th February, before making the trip to St. Johnstone on the 18th. The Gers then host Shankland's current employers Hearts on the 24th, before closing the month out with an away clash at Kilmarnock on the 28th.