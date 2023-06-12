Rangers boss Michael Beale could bolster his squad with Leighton Clarkson as the Liverpool youngster is a 'potential arrival' at Ibrox, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Beale is looking to strengthen his options ahead of a Scottish Premiership title push during his first full season at the Gers' helm.

Rangers transfer news - Leighton Clarkson

According to Football Insider, Rangers and Old Firm rivals Celtic are battling it out with Aberdeen for Clarkson's signature.

The report suggests the Gers have been put on red alert after the defensive midfielder put in a number of impressive performances during a season-long loan with Aberdeen.

It is understood that Liverpool are willing to listen to offers for Clarkson, who has also gained interest from Championship clubs following his spell north of the border.

The 21-year-old has made it clear that he is eager to continue securing regular game-time, which led to him turning down the opportunity to cut his loan with Aberdeen short during the winter transfer window.

Liverpool are keen to cash in on Clarkson as he is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract, which is worth £3,000-per-week, at Anfield.

What has Dean Jones said about Clarkson?

Jones believes Clarkson would be a shrewd signing for Rangers as his spell in the Scottish Premiership has allowed Beale to already identify how he would improve his squad.

The respected journalist feels the former England under-20 international could become the Glasgow giants' latest recruit.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he is a good fit for Michael Beale. He already knows all about his game and what he can add to his squad.

"I think Clarkson has had an interesting time with things recently, and he has probably gotten a taste of what life could be like if he was to look for a move whereby he is going to be in a big team more regularly. I think he is one that could be a potential arrival."

Would Clarkson be a good signing for Rangers?

WhoScored handed Clarkson an average match rating of 6.97 for his Scottish Premiership performances during the 2022/23 campaign, a figure which was only bettered by three Aberdeen teammates.

The former Blackburn Rovers loanee certainly contributed in the final third of the pitch, finding the back of the net six times and supplying a further nine assists in 38 outings for the Dons.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hailed Clarkson after he played a crucial role in a goal against Motherwell in February, with a pass being described as 'unbelievable'.

The Liverpool academy graduate is capable of continuously causing opponents problems, with Sofascore data highlighting he created nine big chances in the Scottish top flight.

Clarkson, who has made three appearances for the Merseyside outfit, would be an astute signing for Rangers.