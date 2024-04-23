Highlights Rangers are looking to sign Abdallah Sima permanently after a successful loan spell.

Sima's impressive goal record has been crucial for Rangers' trophy hopes.

Sima has already admitted that he wants to win everything at Ibrox.

Rangers are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Abdallah Sima in the summer after a stunning loan spell at Ibrox - with club chiefs reading to take him off of Brighton's hands if they can agree a fee.

Sima joined Rangers with much intrigue back in July despite a failed loan spell at Stoke and a decent loan spell at Angers, with the forward unable to break into Brighton's ranks after they signed him from Slavia Prague in 2021. He's become a fan favourite at Ibrox with his superb goalscoring record and with the Gers competing on all fronts for a domestic treble, he will have a huge part to play over the next six weeks.

But reports have suggested that the Gers don't want his loan spell to end his affiliation with the club - instead wanting to make a move permanent for his services.

Abdallah Sima: Rangers Transfer Latest

Sima has been instrumental under Michael Beale and Philippe Clement

The report by talkSPORT claims that Rangers are exploring the possibility of keeping Sima at the club on a permanent basis beyond the end of his loan spell, which expires at the end of the season.

The Light Blues signed the Senegal international on loan from Brighton at the start of the campaign after a decent loan spell at French outfit Angers, and having failed to make a single appearance at Brighton since his move there in 2021, Sima doesn't appear to be in with a shout of making the first-team at the AMEX Stadium.

A long-term injury picked up whilst on international duty for Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations somewhat derailed his season, but with 16 goals in 37 appearances under Michael Beale and Philippe Clement, the forward clearly knows where the net is and would be a valuable addition to Rangers' permanent ranks having excelled in the Scottish Premiership this campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sima is Rangers' third-highest goalscorer this season (16), behind Cyriel Dessers (19) and James Tavernier (24)

Rangers will be keen to make his move permanent if they can agree terms with Brighton, though with the Seagulls paying £6million to Slavia Prague upon his move to England's south coast three years ago, it is likely that they would want a return on their investment despite the winger not featuring in a single game in Brighton colours thus far in his young career.

Abdallah Sima's Chances Of a Rangers Stay

Sima has been imperative to Rangers' treble hopes this season

Sima, who has been described as 'electric' by teammate James Tavernier, has a knack for scoring important goals for the Ibrox side, which has been a key reason for their Scottish Premiership title charge this campaign. The first equaliser in a 3-3 draw against Celtic at the start of the month marked his 11th goal in the league in just 22 games, and having notched the winner against Real Betis at home, another goal against the Verdiblancos away in Spain, a crucial opener against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League qualifiers and multiple goals in the league, it's clear to see why Rangers reportedly want to sign him on a permanent basis.

At just 22 years of age, the pacy hitman has much room to improve but it will likely come down to a question of whether Rangers can get his signing over the line - with the forward claiming that Ibrox "is the best place for him" after a season in which he has been entrusted to start 23 games for Rangers. Sima said:

"The most important thing now is that I'm really happy here. It's not just up to me but I'm happy here and my family as well so I'm enjoying being here. The fans are amazing, they are the best for me. My first games I thought they were amazing and I knew it was the place I wanted to be. They help us and push us to do more. Every time I'm on the pitch I'm thinking about them to give everything."

If he does sign, Rangers fans should be over the moon that they have managed to secure his signature after losing Ryan Kent to Fenerbahce last season; with any potential signing offering strong competition for Welsh winger Rabbi Matondo on the left flank. Sima has already confessed that he wants to 'win everything' at Ibrox.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-04-24.