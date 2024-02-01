Highlights Rangers are looking to bring in a new striker before the transfer window closes, but time is running out and they are facing challenges in getting a deal done.

The squad is still not strong enough to compete with Celtic, as they have scored fewer goals this season. A striker is their top priority.

Despite efforts to sign Lawrence Shankland and Jefte, it seems that Rangers may have to settle for their January arrivals, Fabio Silva and Mohamed Diomande.

Rangers are looking to bring in a new striker before the January transfer window slams shut and transfer insider Dean Jones, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed why they are currently 'up against it' and what they'll need to do in order to get a new signing through the door.

Philippe Clement’s side are currently sitting five points adrift of their arch-rivals Celtic as they look to prevent Brendan Rodgers’ side from winning three Scottish Premiership titles on the bounce.

Rangers’ topsy-turvy January market

Despite being laced with confidence since Clement’s arrival in October 2023, it is evident that their squad is still not up to scratch in order to mount serious pressure on Celtic’s title charge. A striker is, understandably, at the top of their wishlist as they have scored nine less than Celtic so far this season.

Earlier this month, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that the Glasgow-based outfit were readily working on deals behind the scenes for the final days of January. In terms of bolstering their striker department, Hearts’ main man Lawrence Shankland was earmarked as a potential target, with Jones informing GIVEMESPORT that the club’s chances of snaring the Scotsman were ‘still alive’, despite a lack of noise.

Lawrence Shankland's SPL Stats vs Cyriel Dessers this season Player Lawrence Shankland Cyriel Dessers Goals 14 9 Shots 80 54 Shots on target 32 27 Assists 0 3 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 01/02/24

Rangers were in with a shout of landing a deal for 20-year-old Brazilian Jefte. Known as a versatile defender who has totted up seven goal involvements (3G/4A) in 20 outings for APOEL Nicosia this season, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that he was ‘really pushing’ to seal the switch.

The deal seemed to be going in the right direction given his current employers – who are in the Cypriot top tier – had not heard or had any contact from over a weekly period. That said, Daily Record have now reported that his move to Ibrox is being delayed until the summer, with both clubs having ‘reached a pact’.

Dean Jones – Time is running out for Rangers to land striker signing

When quizzed whether Rangers could solve their striker search before the window slams shut, Jones insisted that he worries ‘time is running out’. The transfer insider insisted he had some hope for Clement and his entourage in the early stages of the window but claimed they are still up against the ticking clock. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said:

“Time is running out on this one. I was reasonably hopeful for them at the start of the day that something will start to come through but, even though the Scottish window runs a little bit longer, Rangers are still up against it here to get something done. I'm not hearing anything too promising at this stage, so they really need to put their foot down if they're going to make it happen.”

Business Rangers have completed in January

While the arrival of Jefte will have to wait until the summer months and the likelihood of a new centre forward being welcomed slowly depleting, it may be the case that Rangers supporters will have to make do with Fabio Silva and Mohamed Diomande as their January arrivals.

After flattering to deceive at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Clement took a punt on signing Silva by signing him until the end of the season. The Portuguese moved to Molineux from Porto - in a deal worth £35 million - three years ago but has never settled, hence why he struggled to cement a spot in Gary O'Neil's side. Since his arrival in Scotland, the 21-year-old has made just three appearances, failing to score or provide thus far.

Clement also enriched his engine room with the signing of Mohamed Diomande from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland. Despite being just an initial loan deal, there is an obligation to buy inserted into the deal, with Rangers having to pay a fee north of £4.3m (€5m) for the exciting 22-year-old, per Sky Sports. Still yet to make his bow for the club, the jury is still firmly out on the one-cap Ivory Coast Under-21 international.