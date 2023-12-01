Highlights Rangers aim to make additions during the winter transfer market that can impact their prospects during the 2023/24 season at Ibrox.

Philippe Clement's appointment as head coach has sparked a positive turnaround for the Gers, who remain unbeaten under his management

Rangers could look to target a left-back and a striker in 2024, and may have the edge over a Premier League club in the race for an U17 international.

Rangers “want to make changes” that can impact the 2023/24 season during the Gers’ winter market, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update from Ibrox.

Philippe Clement has been part of a positive turnaround during his early months in charge of the Glasgow giants but could look to January as an opportunity to close the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers are set for European football post-Christmas, meaning that the Gers could aim to bolster their squad in the hope of competing domestically and on a continental front. The Light Blues hope to continue their impressive domestic form into the busy winter months, looking to secure a trophy at Ibrox.

Rangers’ recent form

It’s been a stunning turnaround at Ibrox since Clement’s appointment in October. Rangers had started the season in a below-par fashion, looking dishevelled and incompetent under former head coach Michael Beale. The Gers were on the back foot from the get-go, having suffered a 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock during the opening day of the Scottish Premiership season in August 2023.

Whilst results took a brief upturn, the month would be defined by Rangers’ inability to progress to the Champions League group stages, having suffered a 7-3 aggregate defeat at the hands of Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven. A drop into the Europa League piled the pressure on Beale before home defeats to Celtic and Aberdeen rendered his job untenable, and he was sacked in October.

Clement’s appointment has worked wonders for Rangers, having remained unbeaten domestically since the Belgian arrived at Ibrox. A last-minute salvation of a point in a 1-1 draw at Aberdeen on 26th November means that the Gers sit eight points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic, having played a game less than their arch-rivals.

On 2nd November, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Clement’s appointment had begun to show ‘encouraging’ signs at Ibrox.

This month, Rangers and Clement can win the first silverware available during the 2023/24 campaign.

Following a 3-1 victory at Hampden Park over Hearts in a Viaplay Cup semi-final in November, the Gers will take on Aberdeen on 17th December for the right to claim the trophy. Having suffered a 3-1 defeat before the recent aforementioned 1-1 draw, the final is far from a foregone conclusion, which Clement will use to motivate his players.

Dean Jones on Rangers

Jones claims we’re unlikely to see “anything too spectacular or drastic” from Rangers during the 2024 winter transfer window, hinting at a potential overhaul during the summer. The transfer insider implies that the Gers could take some time to get things right. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's always going to take some time to get this right. I think January will be about making a couple of changes. We won't see anything too spectacular or drastic. They want to make changes that can impact this season. Once we get to the summer, I'd expect more of an overhaul. I think that that's the moment when you have to buy into the vision and go all out to try and make it happen. But it's not easy in January, and it's probably not sensible to go into the market with all guns blazing.”

Rangers transfer news

As the 2024 winter transfer window approaches, Clement hopes to tweak his squad to put themselves in the best position to close in on Celtic during the Scottish Premiership title race. According to Football Insider, Rangers could target a left-back and striker addition in January 2024.

Clement feels his squad is imbalanced, with too many players occupying one position and not enough in another. The 49-year-old has confirmed that work is underway on recruitment for the January market and the 2024/25 campaign.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph reports that Rangers want to sign ex-Sunderland and England U17 forward Mason Cotcher. The forward has been training with Arsenal since leaving the Black Cats, but the Gers could hold the advantage in the race for his signature. Cotcher could see a more direct route to first-team football at Ibrox, which could help his decision on a move.

Rangers upcoming fixtures

After welcoming St. Mirren to Ibrox on 3rd December, Rangers must prepare for a busy month, packed full of fixtures with very little room for a break. The Gers travel to Edinburgh on the 6th December to take on Hearts, whilst Dundee make the trip to Glasgow on the 9th.

A trip to Spain awaits on 14th December, with La Liga outfit Real Betis hoping to avenge their 1-0 defeat at Ibrox in September. The Viaplay Cup final takes place on the 17th December, before Premiership matches against St. Johnstone and Motherwell precede Rangers’ final clash of the year, a trip to arch-rivals and current league leaders Celtic.