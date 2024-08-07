Highlights Rangers aim to sign Chelsea's Castledine on loan to strengthen midfield.

Rangers want to sign Chelsea attacking midfielder Leo Castledine on loan to bolster their midfield options, according to Football Scotland.

The Gers have been busy in the transfer market this summer and are keen to make even more additions after Philippe Clement started the Scottish Premiership season with a 0-0 draw away at Hearts on the opening day.

That has seen the club step up their efforts to improve their midfield positions, and Blues starlet Castledine has emerged as a potential loan target before the deadline passes.

Rangers Want Castledine on Loan

Ibrox club have competition for his signature

Rangers have made contact with the Premier League giants about a move for the 19-year-old attacking midfielder, who club legend John Terry has publicly praised after making his first-team debut under Mauricio Pochettino last season.

The former Blues skipper labelled him a "magnet in the box", with Castledine earning a nomination for PL2 Player of the Season after hitting 10 goals and nine assists in 18 appearances over the campaign.

Rangers are very interested in taking him to Ibrox on a loan deal with an option to buy, but Chelsea are said to be more interested in getting a deal done that is just a straight loan.

Leo Castledine PL2 stats 2023/24 Games 18 Goals 10 Assists 9

That could lead to issues in getting a deal done, with Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen also keen on a deal and open to doing a straight loan with no purchase option, while there is also interest from English Championship sides too.

Clement is expecting to lose attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell before the transfer deadline passes, with the Englishman having handed in a transfer request at Ibrox just 18 months after arriving in Glasgow.

Tom Lawrence has started both games so far this season in the number ten role, while Scott Wright has started on the wing despite an expectation that he will be sold before the deadline.

Castledine would come in and compete for those positions alongside Rabbi Matondo, Ross McCausland, Kieran Dowell, Oscar Cortes and Hamza Igamane.

Rangers Still Interested in Signing Hannibal

Deal is difficult as Man United want permanent sale

The Glasgow club are still in talks to sign Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri too, as well as looking at a deal for Castledine.

The club have been in talks with the Red Devils for a while as they look to seal a loan for the Tunisia international, but they face difficulties to get a deal over the line according to Fabrizio Romano who exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that United prefer a permanent deal.

Rangers' financial constraints mean that is difficult for them to do, but talks are ongoing to find an agreement that suits all parties.

