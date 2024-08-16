Rangers are looking into a deal for former Manchester United defender Brandon Williams this summer after suffering a major injury blow, according to the Daily Record.

The Ibrox giants have been dealt a huge blow after left-back Ridvan Yilmaz was stretchered off in their 2-0 defeat to Dynamo Kyiv in midweek, and the Turkey international now faces months on the sidelines with a thigh problem.

That has seen manager Philippe Clement look at his transfer shortlist for potential replacements, with Williams pushing up the list as he is available immediately.

Rangers Want to Sign Brandon Williams

Carrington graduate available on a free transfer

After allowing Borna Barisic to leave the club at the end of his contract, Rangers have signed Brazilian youngster Jefte as his replacement. But with Ridvan Yilmaz now set for an extended period of time on the sidelines, another option may be needed.

Having come through the Carrington academy at Old Trafford, Williams broke into the Manchester United team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and made 37 appearances before falling out of favour.

He has since gone out on loan to Norwich City and Ipswich Town, but was released by Manchester United at the end of his contract in the summer which makes him available to sign for a new team immediately.

Brandon Williams Manchester United stats Games 51 Goals 1 Assists 0

The 23-year-old is capable of playing in both full-back positions, and was described as "brave as a lion" by his former Old Trafford boss. Now with a busy schedule ahead, Rangers could look to make a move to bring him to Glasgow quickly after the news about Ridvan.

The budget at Ibrox has taken a hit after they failed to make it to the Champions League, and a deal for Williams could be fairly easy to do.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Brandon Williams has featured 37 times for the Manchester United first-team.

Rangers Could see Several Exits before Deadline Day

First-team stars set to move on

While Clement could look to bring Williams into the club in the coming days, there are expected to be several departures before the transfer deadline passes.

Winger Rabbi Matondo has been linked with a move to Elland Road as Leeds look to strengthen their attacking department following the losses of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

The Wales international expects to leave Ibrox despite featuring regularly under Clement when he has been fit, and the Whites are eyeing a permanent deal or a loan with an option to buy for the 23-year-old.

In addition to Matondo, Todd Cantwell is expected to leave after handing in a transfer request at Ibrox earlier in the summer although there have been no concrete moves made for him as of yet.

Another attacking midfielder who is set to leave is Ianis Hagi, who Clement has confirmed is not in his plans for the current campaign and a solution is being sought for him to move on.

All stats courtesy of FBRef.