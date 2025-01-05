Rangers transfer chief Nils Koppen has reportedly been told to scour the world for 'hidden gems' as a result of their bleak financial picture in recent years - and that could see them move for Croatian midfielder Leon Belcar to bolster their ranks.

The Light Blues' transfer window has been tipped upside down as a result of their AGM in December, with funds needing to be used sparingly to secure talents at the club. The Ibrox side recorded a £17.2million loss in the financial year from April 2023 to April 2024, clearly not good enough in terms of sustainability - and that could force Philippe Clement to move for cheap talents such as Belcar, with an eye to developing them and selling them to keep the books healthy.

Report: Rangers After 'Hidden Gem' Belcar

The midfielder has interest but Rangers must attract cheap stars

According to Football Insider, Rangers are targeting 'hidden gems' that they can develop and sell on for a large fee - with the club being limited in their spending, as a result of their financial issues. Croatian youngster Belcar has been touted as a potential option, with the NK Varazdin midfielder - just 23 years of age - having made 17 appearances in the top-flight this season, scoring three goals in the process.

Rangers' Scottish Premiership statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 12 2nd Away wins 3 =4th Away goals scored 12 =4th Goals conceded 16 2nd xG 44.32 2nd

AZ Alkmaar and Club Brugge have both had their eye on him, but Rangers' developments of fellow Croats such as Dado Prso, Nikica Jelavic and Borna Barisic may prove to be enough to tempt the playmaker.

Rangers chief Koppen has been made to adjust his recruitment plans, and their scouts are covering Europe primarily, but also pockets of the world for youngsters who can impact their first-team before being sold for a tidy profit.

Koppen, who was appointed to the technical director helm this time last year, has already secured the signings of Mohamed Diomande, Oscar Cortes, Jefte and Nedim Bajrami as their major signings from abroad, whilst Connor Barron has also joined from domestic outfit Aberdeen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Belcar has six caps for Croatia's under-23 team.

But it's Hamza Igamane who has stolen the show. Since bursting into the first-team with a brace against Ligue 1 giants Nice, he's grabbed 11 goals in 22 appearances for the Ibrox outfit - and having joined from Moroccan side AS FAR, that's the sort of deal Rangers will look to complete in the future.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 05-01-24.