Rangers have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Scotland and Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland - with reports suggesting that the Light Blues are in 'pole position' to sign the striker in the January transfer window.

Shankland had been on fire in the two seasons prior to the current campaign for Hearts, scoring 24 goals in 37 games in both campaigns for the Jambos - however, just one goal in 14 outings this season has coincided with Hearts' slide down the Scottish Premiership table, with their nine-point total only being worsened by local rivals Hibs on eight in what has been a nightmare campaign for both clubs in the capital city. That could see him leave - and Rangers may make their move next month.

Rangers 'Front of Queue' For Lawrence Shankland Deal

The striker has been linked with Rangers for quite some time

The report from Football Insider states that Rangers are in 'pole position' to sign Shankland in the January transfer window, with reports earlier in the week suggesting that the Tynecastle star wants out of the club following his strong performances over the past two seasons.

Rangers' Scottish Premiership statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 7 3rd Goals scored 17 =6th Goals conceded 9 2nd Shots taken per game 17 2nd Shots against per game 10.2 2nd xG 24.78 2nd

Hearts have been wanting to keep Shankland - who has been described as 'incredible' - at the club for the long-term, but his contract expires at the end of the season, and the striker will be free to agree pre-contract terms with any club outside of Scotland once the January transfer window opens.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement expected to be at the front of the queue to sign him in the summer on a free transfer, but with the premise of cash on the table in January, Hearts may look to conclude a deal in the winter window so that they can bring in a replacement for the long-term.

A January transfer is seen as a 'win-win' situation for both clubs, with Rangers desperately needing incomings having fallen 11 points behind local rivals Celtic in the Premiership, whilst Hearts would garner some cash to spend. But if a deal can't be concluded in January, it's expected that Rangers will be ready to finalise a deal next summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lawrence Shankland has 57 goals in 138 Scottish Premiership games.

There's no doubting that with the right service, Shankland would massively bolster Rangers' attacking options, and with the Light Blues currently the joint-sixth top scorers in the division, more must be done at their end if they are to finish second in the top-flight, with Aberdeen currently eight points clear of them in the table.

