Rangers have identified Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes as another striker target alongside Lawrence Shankland, according to HITC.

The Light Blues are keen to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season after Abdallah Sima and Fabio Silva's loan spells came to an end, while Kemar Roofe was released at the end of his contract.

Rangers have been linked with a move for Hearts star Shankland over the last two transfer windows, however QPR ace Dykes - labelled as "fantastic" by former Rs manager Gareth Ainsworth - has now emerged as a target too, having scored seven goals in 42 appearances in the Championship last season.

Philippe Clement Needs Attacker Additions

Sam Lammers set for Ibrox exit

There has been a lot of transfer business at Ibrox already this summer with six first-team arrivals confirmed and six first-team departures also.

The attacking department is likely to see more changes in the coming weeks too, with striker Sam Lammers reportedly "one step away" from a return to the Eredivisie with FC Twente.

Ianis Hagi is also expected to move on this summer as he enters the final 12 months of his contract at the club, while Scott Wright has been tipped for a move to the English Championship.

League Stats comparison for 2023/24 Stat Shankland Dessers Dykes Games 36(1) 27(8) 31(10) Goals 24 16 6 Assists 4 4 1

Wolfsburg winger Vaclav Cerny has signed on a season-long loan deal, while Oscar Cortes has seen his loan deal renewed for another season too to bolster Clement's options in attack.

There are question marks about the future of striker Cyriel Dessers too, and the boss has confirmed that Rangers need to sell to buy this summer and deals for Shankland or Dykes "will not be cheap" according to the report by HITC.

Todd Cantwell Hands in Rangers Transfer Request

Clement confirms midfielder will leave

In a shock twist to plans in Glasgow for the upcoming season, Clement has also confirmed that playmaker Todd Cantwell has asked to leave the club and handed in a transfer request.

Cantwell joined the club after being outcast at Norwich, and became a fan favourite during his time at Ibrox but often drew criticism for his antics online, inciting a feud with Celtic hero and pundit Chris Sutton.

But the 26-year-old is now set to be allowed to move on despite Clement's wishes to keep him in the squad, and any deal for the Englishman to move on could help fund a deal for a replacement as well as a new striker.

Connor Goldson is also on the verge of leaving after the manager confirmed that a "concrete bid" had been accepted from an unnamed club, believed to be Aris Limassol, and he has travelled to discuss the move with them.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.