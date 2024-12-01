Rangers are reportedly among several clubs interested in Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt and could make a move in the January transfer window, according to Peter O'Rourke.

Gelhardt has endured a frustrating campaign so far at Elland Road, featuring just three times under Daniel Farke in all competitions. With Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe emerging as Leeds’ preferred options in attack, Gelhardt has consequently fallen out of favor and was previously warned by former Whites' midfielder, David Norris, of his inevitable future at the club. Now, he is reportedly eager to explore opportunities to move to greener pastures and a January transfer is looking increasingly likely.

Rangers Eyeing Move for Leeds Star Gelhardt

The 22-year-old is keen for more game time

Via Football Insider's Inside Track Podcast, O'Rourke noted that the Rangers were in the race to land Gelhardt in January, but the Glasgow-based outfit are expected to face competition from a number of EFL Championship clubs in their pursuit. With Phillipe Clement eager to strengthen his attacking options, Gelhardt’s ability to play both as a striker and as a number ten could make him a valuable addition to the squad, if the 22-year-old is to be convinced of a switch to the Ibrox.

Joe Gelhardt's Leeds career statistics Appearances 57 Goals 3 Assists 5

As per a report earlier in November from Football Insider, the Rangers are unlikely to be afforded much room to maneuver in their transfer budget, and will target loan signings instead. Such a deal structure would suit Leeds, who are willing to sanction a sale on either a temporary or a permanent basis, as long as suitable offers arrive.

Despite falling down the pecking order in recent seasons, Gelhardt, who has previously been described as "magic", has still maintained his role in and around the squad since his arrival from Wigan Athletic in 2020. Even during Leeds' spells in the Premier League between 2021 and 2023, Gelhardt made a number of appearances, 35 in total, to be precise, recording two goals and four assists in the process. This experience, in tandem with his potential to improve, could make him an enticing option on the market this January.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 30/11/2024