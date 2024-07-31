Highlights Rangers target Marco Van Ginkel for free transfer signing to bolster their midfield.

Deal must be done before 11pm on August 1st for him to play in the Champions League qualifying round.

Van Ginkel could follow Robin Propper who is set for Ibrox transfer.

Rangers want to sign former Chelsea midfielder Marco Van Ginkel on a free transfer in a deadline-busting transfer, according to the Scottish Sun.

The Ibrox club are close to bringing in FC Twente defender Robin Propper in a deal to replace outgoing vice-captain Connor Goldson, who has joined Aris Limassol after six years in Glasgow.

But Rangers are now looking to bring in a ninth summer arrival quickly behind the centre-back to bolster their midfield options before the Champions League qualifier squad deadline on Thursday, August 1st.

Rangers move for Van Ginkel

August 1st deadline looms for deal

Philippe Clement saw John Lundstram and Ryan Jack leave the club at the end of their contracts at the end of the 2023/24 season, which saw the need for new midfielders grow at the club.

Connor Barron joined on a free transfer from Aberdeen earlier in the summer, but currently the options are slim with Nicolas Raskin picking up an ankle injury in pre-season that has seen him ruled out of the start of the season.

Marco Van Ginkel Eredivise stats 2023/24 Games 23(7) Goals 7 Assists 2

Now Van Ginkel, who played for Chelsea as a youngster and made 19 appearances in the top flight for the Blues and Stoke City, has emerged as a target for the Ibrox club to help add experience to the squad and bolster the side.

However, Nils Koppen faces a race against time to get a deal over the line in time for the now 31-year-old midfielder to play in the Champions League third qualifying round for the team as UEFA rules dictate that they must submit their squad for the round before the end of August 1st.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Marco Van Ginkel has scored 63 goals in 301 club appearances in his career.

More Transfer Business Expected at Rangers

Several incomings and outgoings expected

It's been an incredibly busy summer at Ibrox so far with seven arrivals confirmed so far and eight first-team exits, with more expected.

Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Oscar Cortes, Connor Barron, Liam Kelly, Hamza Igamane and Vaclav Cerny have already joined and are set to be joined by Propper, while Hannibal Mejbri and Lawrence Shankland have also been linked with moves to Glasgow to become part of Clement's squad.

Lundstram, Jack, Borna Barisic, Jon McLaughlin, Kemar Roofe, Connor Goldson, Sam Lammers and Robby McCrorie have all left on permanent deals too while Todd Cantwell has handed in a transfer request, with Fabrizio Romano telling GMS exclusively that the club are "actively" looking for replacements.

Scott Wright has also been linked with a move away, while captain James Tavernier is a target for Turkish clubs with a bid already rejected.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.