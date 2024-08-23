Rangers have had an extremely busy summer with no fewer than nine first-team incomings at Ibrox this summer, alongside overseeing the sales of nine older stars in a bid to get their average squad age down for future success.

However, they could be set to add one more star to their ranks with the potential signing of Norwich City star Abu Kamara, with the Canaries youngster being on Rangers' shortlist, according to Football Scotland.

The Gers missed out on the Scottish Premiership title to local rivals Celtic last time out, and with their aging squad all being out of contract, boss Philippe Clement has been tasked with building a young squad that he thinks could be capable of garnering success either this season or increasingly over the coming years. That has seen Kamara linked and as a result, a deal could happen for the Norwich star.

Abu Kamara on Rangers 'Shortlist'

The attacking star could find his way to Ibrox

The report by Football Scotland suggests that Norwich star Kamara is on a shortlist of talents at Ibrox, with Rangers looking to secure his talents - but only if they are able to shift fringe players away from the club in the coming week.

The Norwich winger has been tracked by Rangers chiefs over the past year as they consider a move for the youngster, having excelled on loan for Portsmouth last season as the south coast side utilised his 10 goals and 11 assists in League One to go up as champions, which saw his described as "unplayable" and "terrifying" for defenders by Colby Bishop.

Football Scotland understand that the fee for Kamara would be around £2million if they were to take the plunge to land him, though any fee would depend on how quickly Clement can get some of his current players out of the exit door.

Abu Kamara's Championship statistics - Norwich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 46 =1st Goals 8 4th Assists 10 1st Shots Per Game 1.3 =4th Dribbles Per Game 1.2 2nd Match rating 6.86 =5th

Incidentally, former Norwich man Todd Cantwell is one that they hope will depart in that time period after he handed in a transfer request, whilst Rabbi Matondo could move on with the player 'destined' for Blackburn thought to be taking a keen interest, and a new berth of life for Romania international Ianis Hagi would further create space for Kamara to come in and strut his stuff in Glasgow.

Kamara has not featured as much as he would've liked for Norwich this season after somewhat of a breakthrough campaign last time out, though he has played for Norwich in the Carabao Cup and scored against Stevenage in a 4-3 thriller.

There are thought to be other clubs interested in his services in the EFL, with Kamara having requested his exit from Carrow Road - though it is understood that if Rangers do come to an agreement over transfer fee with Norwich, personal terms would not be an issue on a long-term contract.

Kamara is Ideal for Rangers' Rebuild

The Gers are planning for the future under Clement

Rangers have had a considerable rebuild this summer and whilst success may not come straight away as a result, it's clear to see that their outgoings have been done in a bid to change the tide of their suffering fortunes.

Older stars such as John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe and Borna Barisic have all been moved on following the expiration of their contracts, whilst long-serving star Connor Goldson has departed for the Cyprus top-flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kamara joined Norwich City at the age of 10 but has only made three Championship appearances for the Canaries.

Kamara would offer a shake-up in that regard, and with the majority of their signings being of younger age to the departing crew, Rangers are landing ahead for the future - and so it is exciting to see the calibre of player they are bringing in.

