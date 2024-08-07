Highlights Rangers are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, but a deal is difficult to do.

United are looking to offload the 21-year-old on a permanent deal ahead of his contract expiry.

Hannibal could replace Rangers star playmaker Todd Cantwell, who submitted a transfer request after 18 months at Ibrox.

Rangers are interested in Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, but a deal for the 21-year-old remains 'quite difficult', transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

According to Romano, Manchester United are only interested in offloading the Tunisia international on a permanent deal this summer as they look to raise funds for new signings.

Striking a permanent deal is 'difficult' for the Scottish giants at the moment, although Hannibal could be available for a reduced fee, given that his contract expires in just 11 months.

The promising midfielder, who was described as "phenomenal" during his time on loan at Birmingham by John Eustace, is expected to leave Old Trafford before the transfer window closes on August 30, with interest from both Rangers and Celtic growing in recent weeks.

According to Romano, Manchester United are not expected to loan out the 21-year-old playmaker again, after he returned from a six-month stint at Sevilla. Hannibal saw limited playing time during his short stay in Spain, making just six appearances and accumulating 101 minutes of La Liga action for the club.

Man Utd Star Eyed by Scottish Giants

A permanent deal remains 'quite difficult'

Romano, speaking exclusively to GMS, suggested that Manchester United are only interested in a permanent move for Hannibal, who has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal at Old Trafford:

“Yes, there was an interest. It's true, but Man United are only interested in permanent transfer. “So selling the player on a permanent transfer, not a new loan. And at the moment, for Rangers, that could be quite difficult. “So the conversation is true, the interest is true, but the formula of the deal is going to be crucial to understand the future of Hannibal.”

With recent reports claiming Celtic are preparing to make a move for the 21-year-old midfielder, rivals Rangers have now joined the race to bring Hannibal to Ibrox this summer.

According to Mosaique FM, Brendan Rodgers’ side are interested in a permanent move for the Tunisian, while the future of Matt O’Riley remains uncertain amid interest from several Premier League clubs, including Southampton and Leicester City.

Rangers, meanwhile, could see Hannibal as a potential replacement for their star playmaker Todd Cantwell, who has submitted a transfer request just 18 months after his arrival in Scotland.

Hannibal, who scored his first senior goal for Manchester United last season, has made 13 first-team appearances for the Red Devils since joining the club’s academy from Monaco in 2019.

Hannibal Mejbri's Man United Senior Career Stats (2021-24) Appearances 13 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow cards 4 Minutes played 405

Rangers Eye Marco van Ginkel

Ex-Chelsea starlet available on a free

Rangers are also interested in signing former Chelsea midfielder Marco van Ginkel on a free transfer, according to the Scottish Sun.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has been monitoring the 31-year-old’s situation this summer and could now be ready to bring him to Glasgow following his contract expiry at Vitesse Arnhem.

Van Ginkel was one of Jose Mourinho's first signings during his second stint in charge of Chelsea but failed to live up to expectations after being tipped to become 'the next Frank Lampard'.

Despite being on Chelsea’s books for eight years in total, the Dutchman made just four senior appearances before departing in 2021.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-08-24.