Rangers are working on a deal to sign Sassuolo midfielder Nedim Bajrami, and are preparing to offer €4 million for the player's services, according to Sky Sports.

The Scottish side are eager to add a final acquisition to their squad this summer, having signed the likes of Vaclav Cerny, Robin Propper, Jefte and Mohamed Diomander thus far.

It's understood that manager Philippe Clement has identified 25-year-old Bajrami as this last addition, with the Gers willing to pay €4 million to land the talented Albania international. Clement is desperate to close the gap on Celtic this season, and believes Bajrami can help do so.

Rangers Eyeing Late Move for Bajrami

The midfielder impressed at Euro 2024

Having scored the fastest goal in European Championship history this summer, for Albania against Italy, Bajrami has inevitably attracted widespread interest. The advanced midfielder netted two goals and provided two assists in 28 Serie A starts last season as Sassoulo were relegated from the Italian top flight.

It's understood that the Serie B outfit would be willing to part ways with the Albanian in the final hours of the window, as they look to improve their financial situation. Sky report that a €4 million offer from Rangers is anticipated, a proposal that is likely to be accepted, with the Glasgow side expected to land their man.

Rangers Sign Feyenoord Defender

Kasanwirjo joins on loan

Alongside another midfielder, Clement went in to deadline day in the market for a versatile defender who can operate at centre-back or as a full-back. Reports emerged earlier today that Rangers were in talks for Feyenoord defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo, a player who fits this profile.

The deal has subsequently been completed, with the Scottish side signing the player on a season-long loan, in a deal that involves an option to make it permanent next season. Kasanwirjo, 22, spent the duration of last season on loan at Austrian Bundesliga side Rapid Wien, impressing in his 27 appearances, and has now earned a move to the Scottish Premiership.