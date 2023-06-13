With Rangers boss Michael Beale currently looking to make his own mark on the squad at Ibrox, there will likely be a significant number of signings made in the coming weeks and months as he puts together his masterplan to return the club to the top of Scottish football.

But while we often get carried away with focusing on big names that arrive for big transfer fees, sometimes promoting from within can be just as effective.

With that in mind, we take a look at five players who could save Beale millions in the transfer market this summer by filling up gaps in the first team squad, and therefore negating the need to spend heavy on new additions.

Alex Lowry

The prodigious, supremely talented attacker is a unique player. With a carefree, languid style, he is an exciting prospect who has been on the fringes of the squad in the past year or so.

A serious personal matter as well as a significant injury blighted the 2022/23 campaign for Lowry who recently expressed his frustration on his Instagram account but vowed to come back stronger.

He is currently going through his paces at a fitness camp in Dubai, which shows an excellent attitude ahead of the return to pre-season at the end of this month.

Beale is a self-confessed admirer of Lowry, but has stated publicly that there are areas of his game that need to be improved, as well as his application on a daily basis.

If he can show the required improvements and awareness, there is a role in the squad for him to make a realistic impact in the season ahead.

Leon King

The young centre-back was thrust into the deep-end, out of necessity, in the Champions League to answer the call from Giovanni van Bronckhorst last season when Rangers were struck with an injury crisis.

King let no-one down in his displays but it was always going to be a formidable challenge coming up against the likes of Darwin Nunez, Mo Salah, Victor Osimhen and Mohammed Kudus as the Gers laboured against the significant strength of Liverpool, Napoli and Ajax.

That experience can only have been a positive for King, as long as he learns from it. The exposure to top-level opponents will stand him in great stead.

With Connor Goldson's preseason disrupted by injury, King could get more chances to impress this summer and potentially earn himself another back-up role for the season ahead.

Zak Lovelace

The London-born player is fresh from the U17 European Championships with England in which he contributed to a quarter-final finish for the young Lions.

The explosive, skillful striker was signed from Millwall, where he earned Championship experience at the tender age of 16. He moved to Glasgow last year and has largely featured for the B team. He is making progress and enjoyed a late cameo appearance in the first team’s 3-0 Old Firm victory over Celtic in May.

He has plenty of time on his side, but also needs to see the pathway into Michael Beale’s set-up. Rangers will likely add significantly in attack this summer, so it will be interesting to see what the plan is for Lovelace, who has clear potential.

He currently boasts 16 goals in 29 appearances for Rangers' B side.

Bailey Rice

Rice is a player to watch, a very mature head on young shoulders, who has already made his first-team debut away to Livingston last season.

That appearance came less than 24 hours after he represented Scotland in a youth international, away to Switzerland.

The teenager exudes confidence, belief and maturity in the way that he plays, as well as how he conducts himself, off the pitch.

When asked about the size of the task ahead at Rangers, Rice showed that he wasn’t fazed or daunted with the following response: “They give us an opportunity so we need to take it. There’s no point hiding in training as a young boy or not speaking in your wee shell. You need to bring out your personality and show what you can do - you might only get one."

In terms of saving the club in potential transfer fees, this classy young player has all the attributes required if he can fulfil his potential.

Adam Devine

As the oldest of the players to be featured, the right-back emerged over the last season to be considered as cover for James Tavernier.

Devine showed that he can fill-in on the left flank as well, which increases his appeal, with all three of his starts for the first team coming on that side of the defence.

Mobile, capable on the ball and strong in the tackle, the youngster has made a decent impression when given the chance - particularly against Ross County where he made four key passes.

He is very much one for the future and needs more first-team games to add to his development and exposure around the top team at Ibrox. But using him this season will be far cheaper than Beale spending money on both sides of his defence.