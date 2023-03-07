Rangers manager Michael Beale has ‘got a budget’ to go and sign a new goalkeeper in the summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT

Rangers manager Michael Beale has ‘got a budget’ to go and sign a new goalkeeper in the summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gers are expected to be very busy when the current campaign concludes, and securing a long-term heir at Ibrox for Allan McGregor is believed to be high up on Beale’s wish list.

Rangers transfer news – Goalkeeper

Beale recently admitted in a press conference that there are ‘three or four goalkeepers’ that the Rangers recruitment team are currently monitoring.

“I have goalkeepers in mind for the summer that I’d like to add,” revealed the 42-year-old tactician. “I don’t want to be looking for three goalkeepers in the summer.

“I’ll be looking for one that comes in to compete. We have a budget in mind and there are three or four goalkeepers that we’re looking at.”

Since then, Football Insider have claimed that current first-choice keeper McGregor is due to depart Rangers in the summer when his contract expires.

Beale will be attempting to close the gap on fierce rivals Celtic when the market reopens for business, and signing a new keeper could help him do just that.

What has Jones said about Rangers?

Jones has told GMS that the goalkeeping issues is ‘going to be a big one’ for Rangers and that bringing in the ‘right character’ as well as someone with the required quality will be very important.

He said: “The goalkeeper situation is seemingly going to be a big one for them. We know that Beale’s got a budget to go and get the keeper that he wants, and he's got the players in mind that he'd like to give a crack at that.

“I don't think Allan McGregor has said he's definitely going yet, but either way, they've got to figure out what happens in the future here because he’s not going to carry on forever. And it's about getting the right character in there as well as the right player.”

Who could Rangers sign?

According to the Scottish Sun, Rangers are eyeing up a £3.5 million move for Preston North End shot-stopper Freddie Woodman and scouts have already cast their eye over him this season.

Meanwhile, Football Insider have stated that Jack Butland of Crystal Palace, Livingston’s Shamal George and Angus Gunn of Norwich City make up the Glasgow giants’ shortlist.

Beale will now have to decide which of his targets he is going to prioritise, and signing the right goalkeeper could have long-lasting consequences for Rangers and their ambitions for success.