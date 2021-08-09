Highlights The Premier League has been home to several free-kick specialists, and numerous stunning goals have been scored since the league's rebranding in 1992.

Manchester United have several players responsible for some of the best Premier League free-kicks ever, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

West Ham United's Dimitri Payet produced one of the most stunning free-kicks ever against Crystal Palace in 2016.

The Premier League has been home to some of the best dead-ball specialists in world football since the English top flight was rebranded in 1992. When certain players stepped up to the plate, every goalkeeper in the division would set about hastily preparing their wall to prevent the strike that was coming their way, only for all their efforts to be in vane.

Be it a beautiful curler into the top corner or a thunderous knuckleball which left shot-stoppers rooted to the spot, some free-kicks simply aren't savable. They are too perfectly placed for anyone to do anything about it, or too ferocious to even react to. When the ball hits the back of the net, there is arguably no greater sight in football.

Certain players were capable of producing the goods time and time again during their careers in England's best division, which often proved to be a valuable commodity if a game was finely poised. And to honour their efforts, GIVEMESPORT have scrolled through the archives and picked out 10 efforts which are considered the finest free-kicks in the league's history.

10 Geovanni

Tottenham Hotspur vs Hull City (2008/09)

Geovanni arrived in England in 2008, having been signed by Manchester City, but he failed to make the grade at the Etihad. Departing for Hull City a year later, he became an instant hit during the 2008/09 campaign as he netted several important goals for the club.

While his collection was seriously impressive for the Tigers, none of his goals were as impressive as the stunning free-kick that he bagged against Tottenham Hotspur in 2009, as he curled the ball in from 30 yards to ensure they left White Hart Lane with all three points. The distance, the power, the accuracy - Heurelho Gomes didn't stand a chance.

9 Philippe Coutinho

Arsenal vs Liverpool (2016/17)

The 2016/17 season started with a bang at the Emirates as Arsenal and Liverpool played out a thrilling encounter, which finished 4-3 to the latter. While the Gunners led through Theo Walcott's strike just after the 30-minute mark, the Reds equalised on the stroke of half-time thanks to a moment of magic from Philippe Coutinho.

Lining up the ball a fair distance from goal, the Brazilian sent a right-footed curling effort over the wall and into the top corner. Petr Cech, despite his best efforts, failed to get anywhere near the ball, and Liverpool players mobbed Coutinho in delight. Another effort from their magician, along with goals from Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane, ensured that the Reds collected three points on the day.

Related 15 Best Brazilians In Premier League History (Ranked) GIVEMESPORT ranks the 15 best Brazilians to ever play in the Premier League from David Luiz to Roberto Firmino.

8 James Ward-Prowse

Aston Villa vs Southampton (2020/21)

A more recent effort on this list, but James Ward-Prowse is undoubtedly one of the best dead-ball specialists in football history. That point is no better proven by his masterclass against Aston Villa in 2020.

The Englishman provided Janik Vertigard with the easiest of headers after a superb delivery, and got one for himself as he whipped the ball past Emiliano Martinez, one of the better shot-stoppers in the league. If the first one was good, though, his second was even better. With minimal room to work with, Ward-Prowse sent another free-kick into the same side, finding the side-netting and becoming the first player in Premier League history to score two direct free-kicks.

7 Elano

Manchester City vs Newcastle United (2007/08)

Elano, during his two-year stay in the Premier League, became known as one of the more underrated players in the top flight, capable of producing moments of magic for Man City. The fleet-footed Brazilian was a capable free-kick taker who often could conjure something out of nothing to get his team back into games.

Demonstrating that perfectly against Newcastle back in 2007, Elano lined up an effort from 25 yards, smacking the ball past Shay Given and into the top corner of the goal. The other strikes so far have been beautiful curlers, but this was just all about sheer power, as the ball nearly burst through the net as the midfielder capped off a superb 3-1 win for the Manchester outfit.

6 Wayne Rooney

Stoke City vs Manchester United (2016/17)

The first of several Manchester United entries in this list, but a stunning goal in its own right. Wayne Rooney was the Red Devils' go-to guy for many years during his 13-year spell at Old Trafford, producing several spectacular efforts over the years and becoming one of their greatest ever players. No free-kick he scored, however, was arguably better than this though.

The Englishman rescued a point for his team against a resilient Stoke City with a set-piece goal from an incredibly tight angle. Rooney bent the ball in from the left-hand side of Lee Grant's goal, becoming United's record goalscorer in the process. If you're going to make history, it helps if you do it in style.

Related Man Utd's 12 Greatest Ever Strikers Ranked Wayne Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton both feature in the top three - but who is the best Man Utd striker ever?

5 David Beckham

Everton vs Manchester United (2002/03)

Another Man United free-kick and another bit of history, this time from Class of '92 icon David Beckham. The magician built a name for scoring special free-kicks for both club and country, as Greece found out in their 2001 World Cup qualifier, and his catalog for the Red Devils is equally impressive.

One of his finer strikes actually came in what proved to be his final game for the club in a trip to Everton. The Toffees took the lead thanks to a goal inside eight minutes from Kevin Campbell, but Beckham was on hand to get United back into the game with one of his best free-kicks ever. Placing the ball close to the right-hand corner of the penalty box, United's iconic number seven curled the ball into the opposite top corner, as his teammates and opposing defenders simply watched on in awe.

4 Matt Le Tissier

Southampton vs Wimbledon (1993/94)

Simply iconic. While all other entries in this list have involved someone striding up to a ball which is not moving, this well-rehearsed routine from Southampton and Matt Le Tissier has become one of the finest goals in Premier League history.

As the ball is rolled back to the Saints' striker by Jim Magilton, he nonchalantly flicks it up with his right foot, before then swiftly re-adjusting to hit a dipping shot over the wall and into the top corner, barely even moving as he connects. Many have tried to re-create the legendary strike which secured a 1-0 win for Southampton - few have ever managed to pull it off.

3 Dimitri Payet

West Ham United vs Crystal Palace (2015/16)

Dimitri Payet's debut season at West Ham United was nothing short of spectacular as he helped his side clinch a seventh-place finish in the Premier League. From outrageous passes to wonderful goals, the talented French playmaker was someone who could do it all.

His most memorable strike for the Hammers came during the club's clash with Crystal Palace in 2016, as he curled in a truly special free-kick which dipped and ricocheted in off the crossbar, leaving goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey with no chance. Commentators could scarcely believe what they had witnessed as the Upton Park faithful erupted. The only shame about his West Ham career is that it only lasted 18 months, as he moved to Marseille in January 2017 and left supporters wanting more.

2 Maynor Figueroa

Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic (2009/10)

Is there anything more shocking than seeing a player lob the opposing goalkeeper from inside their own half? Well, Maynor Figueroa did exactly that for Wigan in their match-up against Stoke City in 2009, executing the effort in style.

The home side must have felt safe when they conceded a free-kick inside the Latics' half some way from goal, but the sheer power and accuracy from the Wigan defender caught goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen off guard. The back-pedalling shot-stopper was powerless to prevent the ball nestling in the corner of the goal, with a Ryan Shawcross header needed to ensure that the game finished in a 2-2 stalemate.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United vs Portsmouth (2007/08)

A truly incredible goal from one of world football's greatest ever players. Ronaldo bagged a couple of free-kick goals against Portsmouth during his time at Old Trafford, but none were arguably as special as this.

Lining a shot up 25 yards from goal, the Portuguese talisman strode up and hit the ball in a powerful, unique fashion, as it swerved left and right, leaving David James without a prayer as it flew into the net. Arguably the most perfect free-kick in this top 10, Sir Alex Ferguson hailed it as "the best free-kick I've seen in the Premier League."

While it might not have been the first 'knuckleball' free-kick, the strike became synonomous with Ronaldo, as players and fans across the world all attempted to replicate the same technique. He might not be the most successful free-kick taker of all time, but when CR7's attempts come off, they truly are magical.