Highlights To no surprise, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes top the list as the best head coach-quarterback duo in the league.

Zac Taylor and a healthy Joe Burrow are a lock to be playoff contenders in the AFC.

Despite their playoff woes, Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott continue to produce a top-five scoring offense in Dallas.

The argument could be made that having a top-tier head coach in the NFL is the second most valuable asset for a team to have across all North American sports - behind having a franchise quarterback, of course.

Each team ownership group across the league is doing everything possible to win a Super Bowl for their franchise. However, something must be said about having a relevant team year in and year out. Having a high-level coach-quarterback duo can keep you in that window of relevancy and set up an organization for success over a long period as well.

We have seen countless quarterbacks who never quite fulfill their potential due to poor coaching, and the same can be said vice versa. With that in mind, let's take a look at the top 10 head coach-quarterback duos in the league today.

1 Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes

The legendary duo has now won three Super Bowls and seven straight division titles

The Kansas City Chiefs will be heading into the 2024 season coming off of back-to-back Super Bowl Titles, the first team to accomplish that feat since the New England Patriots did it in 2003-04. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have now won three titles in five years, and are beginning to enter Bill Belichick-Tom Brady territory in the all-time rankings.

Winning is all that Reid has been accustomed to since drafting his superstar quarterback in the 2017 NFL Draft. Mahomes was groomed behind Alex Smith for one season before taking over the starting job in 2018.

Reid-Mahomes Era in Kansas City (2018-2023) Year Regular Season Record Playoff Record End of Season Result 2018 12-4 1-1 L - AFC Title Game 2019 12-4 3-0 W - Super Bowl 2020 14-2 2-1 L - Super Bowl 2021 12-5 2-1 L - AFC Title Game 2022 14-3 3-0 W - Super Bowl 2023 11-6 4-0 W - Super Bowl

They have appeared in the AFC Championship Game and won their division in all seven years together. The duo has the most wins since Mahomes entered the league in 2017 (85). The arrow is pointing up for Reid and Mahomes, who have a shot at becoming the greatest coach-quarterback duo on this trajectory.

2 Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford

McVay took Stafford's game to an entirely new level and won a Lombardi in the process

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sean McVay contemplated leaving the Los Angeles Rams to take a job working in television after the team recorded a 5-12 record in 2022. It's safe to say that he made the right decision to stay put, as he and gunslinger Matthew Stafford are set up nicely to make another playoff run this season.

Stafford has had his fair share of injuries since arriving in Los Angeles in a blockbuster trade involving Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. However, a healthy Stafford makes a strong case as a top-five quarterback in the sport.

Stafford has been clutch for the Rams when it mattered most, putting together a historic batch of games during their Super Bowl run in 2022. He and McVay have a 4-1 playoff record together, which speaks volumes regarding the chemistry between the two.

Stafford's unique arm talent paired with McVay's clever playcalling makes these two nearly unstoppable when they are on the same page.

3 Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow

A healthy Burrow and Taylor are a lock to make a deep playoff run

Credit: © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have been legitimate AFC contenders in each of the two seasons that Joe Burrow has been healthy come playoff time. When healthy, Burrow is a top three signal caller in the league and is the only quarterback besides Tom Brady to take down Mahomes in a postseason game.

Burrows' greatness often shadows his head coach and playcaller, Zac Taylor, who is one of the more underrated coaches in the league. Taylor led Cincinnati to a 9-8 record last season in the loaded AFC North, with quarterback Jake Browning appearing in nine of those games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning completed 70.4% of his passes throughout nine games in 2023, which led the NFL.

As long as Burrow is upright, he and Taylor have proven they are lethal come playoff time in January. The duo has a 5-2 postseason record together, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2022. Their playoff success solidifies them as the number three head coach-quarterback tandem in the NFL.

4 Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy

Mr. Irrelevant continues to silence his critics

Credit: © Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Shanahan has proven throughout his career that he can win with just about any quarterback. From elevating Matt Ryan to MVP status, to making it to multiple conference title games and a Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo.

Shanahan is a top three offensive play-caller in the sport and has finally found the perfect distributor for his offense in Brock Purdy.

Brock Purdy Statistical Rankings (2023) Category Stat League Rank Passing Yards 4,280 5th Passing TD's 31 3rd Completion % 69.4% 4th Yards Per Attempt 9.6 1st Passer Rating 113.0 1st QBR 72.8 1st

Purdy's phenomenal 2023 campaign landed him in the MVP race for most of the season. The 24-year-old signal-caller finished fourth in the MVP voting after leading his team to a Super Bowl appearance.

The Bay Area tandem is ranked fourth here because they have only played one full season together. The San Francisco 49ers are returning the majority of their key pieces on offense, setting up both Purdy and Shanahan for another successful run together in 2024.

5 John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson

Jackson has won two MVP's while playing for Harbaugh

The combination of Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh has led the Baltimore Ravens to 68 wins since 2028, which ranks second in the league during that span. Jackson established himself as a bona fide top-five quarterback after winning his second career MVP trophy last season.

Harbaugh won a title in 2013 when his Ravens outlasted his brother, Jim Harbaugh's 49ers squad in one of the craziest Super Bowl matchups in recent memory.

The fact that Harbaugh isn't the play-caller and the two have had their share of postseason struggles places these two in the fifth spot in the rankings. However, Harbaugh has done a phenomenal job at hiring offensive coordinators who play to the strength of his superstar quarterback, who is on track to be one of the best ever to play the position.

6 Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott

Despite their playoff woes, these two consistently produce a top-five scoring offense

Credit: © Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy have drawn a large amount of criticism due to their postseason failures. However, it cannot be argued that the duo always has the Dallas Cowboys offense firing on all cylinders during the regular season. The Cowboys are currently the only team in the NFL to win 12+ games in the past three seasons.

Mike McCarthy Era in Dallas Year Record PPG League Rank 2020 6-10 24.7 17th 2021 12-5 31.2 1st 2022 12-5 27.5 4th 2023 12-5 29.9 1st

Prescott is coming off the best season of his career thus far, in which he finished second in the league MVP voting. The 31-year-old signal-caller set career highs in touchdown passes (36), completions (410), and completion percentage (69.5%).

Both are set to play out this season in the final year of their current contracts, but that won't stop them from producing a top-five offense for the fourth consecutive season.

7 Sean McDermott and Josh Allen

Allen and McDermott have led the Bills mafia to four straight division titles

Credit: © Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Sean McDermott and Josh Allen have taken full control over the AFC East by winning their fourth straight division title this past season. Their coach-quarterback relationship is similar to that of Harbaugh and Lamar in Baltimore. McDermott is not affiliated with the Bills offense, which places this duo at the number seven spot in the rankings.

Allen is one of the more physically gifted signal callers in league history. He has a howitzer for an arm paired up with elite athleticism for a quarterback of his magnitude.

The two have had the Bills in prime position to make noise in January but have not been able to get over the hump in the postseason. A deep playoff run or a Super Bowl appearance would skyrocket these two to the top three in the rankings.

8 Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love

Love and LaFleur picked right up where Aaron Rodgers left off

Matt LaFleur was overshadowed by the greatness of Aaron Rodgers during the earlier part of his coaching stint with the Green Bay Packers. He has since then helped his new signal caller, Jordan Love, improve vastly throughout one season.

Love's first season as the starter looked like a completely different player from the start to the end of the season, where he led the Packers into the WildCard round and dismantled the Cowboys on their home turf.

LaFleur elevated himself into the top-five coach discussion after he proved he could win big without Rodgers orchestrating his offense. If Love can sustain the level of play he witnessed during the second half of 2023, he and LaFleur will climb into the top five in this ranking.

9 Dan Campbell and Jared Goff

Campbell and Goff have turned Detroit into a NFC powerhouse

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The tandem of Dan Campbell and Jared Goff took the Detroit Lions from the second-worst record in the league to division champions in a span of two seasons. The huge turnaround in the Motor City can be credited to Goff's consistent play and the leadership ability of Campbell.

Dan Campbell - Jared Goff Era in Detroit Year Record 2021 3-13-1 2022 9-8 2023 12-5

Goff led his team to a berth in the NFC Championship game while having one of the best seasons of his career statistically. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is the mastermind behind the high-powered offensive in Detroit, which is why the Campbell-Goff duo lands at the number nine spot in this ranking.

Expect both Campbell and Goff to have Detroit in prime position to make a Super Bowl run in 2024.

10 Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa

McDaniel and Tuas' offense has led Miami to back-to-back playoff appearances

Credit: Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Mike McDaniel has implemented an offense that is centered around getting the ball to his speedy playmakers in open space. Which services the playstyle of his signal caller, Tua Tagovailoa, who is very accurate in the quick passing game.

The duo has led the Miami Dolphins to a playoff appearance in each of the past two seasons. The Dolphins also finished the 2023 season averaging 29.2 points per game, which ranked second in the league.

However, McDaniel and Tua have left something to be desired in the postseason, which is the sole reason why they landed in the final spot of the top 10 head coach-quarterback duos in the NFL.

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless otherwise stated.