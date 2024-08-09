Highlights NFL relaxed its helmet policy. Teams now have more freedom with customization.

NFL helmets have evolved over the years, some iconic and some less so. Design teams have done a great job adapting to the future.

Top NFL helmets include the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, and more.

The NFL has long been regarded as the "No Fun League." Rightfully so, its strict policies on seemingly inconsequential matters were intolerable for fans and upsetting for players. The NFL will now be more laid back with helmet designs.

This is great news for their respective franchises' PR, marketing, and creative teams. Finally, they can exhaust all that imaginative spirit into their work to make their helmets POP on the field. The NFL has been around for a while, which has led to some really cool-looking helmets and some really ugly-looking ones. The NFL and its helmets have come a long way. Design teams have done an awesome job moving in tandem, crafting visual works of art.

Here are the ten greatest NFL helmets since 2000:

1 Philadelphia Eagles (2023)

The look is as money as the Kelly green itself.

Say what you will about the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans, but this helmet SLAPS. The Kelly green helmet with the wings is iconic. They say if you look good, you feel good, and then you play good. Maybe it works the same way for looking, feeling, and playing fast.

The wings on the side make it easy to imagine that the players are flying on the field. The helmet's color pops, not being too bright but vibrant enough not to hurt the eyes. These helmets are drool-worthy and easily worthy of the number one spot. They were made to withstand and overcome more than just snowballs.

2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-2012 & 2023)

Nothing hits harder than a creamsicle on a hot Florida day

The creative deptartment for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew what they were doing when they reinvigorated the old Bucs' helmets and took the field with the new ones. This helmet oozes drip. The white helmet allows "Bucco Bruce" to truly shine. It is sharp, crisp, and refreshing.

The creamy orange and burnt red complement the helmet nicely. The feathered cap and dagger in the mouth suggest that while the colors may be inviting, the team is anything but. Much like the mascot on the helmet would suggest, the team will be ready to take the field and "buccaneer" the game's outcome.

3 Houston Texans (2022-Current)

Everything is bigger redder in Texas.

The Houston Texans are a moderately new franchise, and this helmet reflects that newness. The candy-red glossy finish might not look great on many teams, but for the Texans, it's working. The all-red is what catches the eye. It was smart to omit the common middle stripe seen on many other helmets.

The logo is perfectly placed on the vast sea of glossy red, seamlessly tying the helmet together. The navy blue finish on the face mask works well with the back end of the logo, allowing the white outline and star to come through. These helmets rock, and the new-era Texans are about to rock with 'em!

4 Cincinnati Bengals (2022-Current)

Bengals don't bungle these exotic furs.

The Cincinnati Bengals had a decision to make when crafting their helmets. They could stick a tiger on the side of their helmet and call it a day, or they could get creative. Fans should be very happy that they went down the creative path instead.

The orange and black helmets play nicely, but it's the white with black stripes that really makes these helmets one of the best of all time, not just since 2000. The look is crisp and clean. There isn't too much going on, and there's a sophistication in its simplicity. The stripes pay homage to the Bengal tiger and come across nicely with the white canvas. The black face mask ties in well with the black stripes. The Bengals got it right.

5 Atlanta Falcons (2020-Current)

The Dirty Birds fly clean with their black-on-black concept

The Atlanta Falcons have always had a swagger about them that seemed unrivaled. The jerseys were always cool and looked faster than every other team on the field. While that hasn't quite turned into team success, the Falcons are beating most when it comes to their helmet design.

The red and black look is awesome. It gives off Vegas roulette vibes, inviting teams to roll the dice against this team's explosive offense. The helmets pop like fireworks off of the black uniform. The falcon is minimalist, which is more tolerable than the bigger, thicker falcon. The black and white stripe pairs with the black and white falcon logo and white face mask. These helmets soar.

6 New England Patriots (2009-2012 & 2022)

Pat Patriot is as GOAT-worthy as Tom Brady himself.

Pat the Patriot is an iconic logo that should appear on the New England Patriots helmets more often. The helmet's clean shell white bounces nicely off the fiery red of the Pats' jerseys. The logo is simple, which adds to the curb appeal. Too much clutter with decals could make this helmet design look corny. Luckily, the creative team left it as is.

The white lets Pat's clothes' blue and red really burst through. The classic red, white, and blue stripe that runs through the center of the helmet is a nice touch and a homage to the actual Patriots of the United States who fought for freedom. The white face mask keeps the overall design and color scheme simple and immaculate, all in one.

7 Denver Broncos (2016-2022)

Not much is cooler than these helmets, possibly other than taming bucking Broncos.

The Denver Broncos have never really done anything quietly. From their team colors to their boisterous players, the Broncos are a loud and proud franchise. These bold helmets epitomize exactly that—a franchise that pushes boundaries and isn't apologetic. Take a look at those helmets. They are beautiful.

The navy blue base color perfectly complements the orange jerseys, especially the bright orange "D" with a bucking bronco busting through. The coolest part might be the two white stripes running down the middle, seemingly guiding the orange center line into its matching uniform. These helmets represent the best of the Broncos. Their helmets were just as dominant as their teams during this stretch.

8 Detroit Lions (2017-Current)

Sometimes, the attention is in everything but the details

Granted, this selection might come with some pushback. It's made the top ten regardless. This helmet by the Detroit Lions is timeless. It's sleek. It's crisp. Silver on silver is a sweet look. So far, there have been some cool helmets with some cool decals and stripes.

This Lions helmet gets the play here because of how simple it is. The silver face mask and the all-silver helmet make for a really easy look. The Lions have some other cool helmets as well. The all-silver ones get a much higher ranking than some of the other one-colored helmets, such as the Cleveland Browns all-orange ones or the all-yellow Green Bay Packers ones.

9 Chicago Bears (2022-Current)

There have been lions and tigers. Now bears... oh my.

These Chicago Bears helmets are very cool. The regular blue helmets with the orange "C" could get a nod here, but ultimately orange won out. The orange works well with the orange of the jersey. The navy blue "C" sits slightly higher than where most of the other teams' logo decals sit.

The logo is small and simple, but it's got a clean and crisp feel. The navy blue face mask ties in well with the logo and does a great job of tying in the blue stripes on the shoulder pads. Great concept. Great execution.

10 Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-2107)

It's never too late for two-toned paint.

Lastly, the tenth spot goes to the Jacksonville Jaguars for their unique and engaging twist on what their helmet design should look like. The two-toned paint is cool. Say what you will about the jersey not being the nicest, but the helmets are sweet. The matte black fade into matte gold is next level.

From the back of the helmet, as the gold moves forward, it almost feels like the Jaguar is moving forward. It blends seamlessly. The black face mask keeps the helmet from doing too much, which is welcomed with such a big decal: the blue tongue and eye on the Jag pop with the color shining through on the shoulder pads.