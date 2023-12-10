Highlights Marcus Smart's defensive impact goes beyond the stats, making him an impressive guard DPOY winner.

Rudy Gobert's three DPOY wins in the last 10 years allowed the Utah Jazz to compete for a title yearly.

Dwight Howard's dominance on defense, with three consecutive DPOY awards, set him apart as a game-changer for the Orlando Magic.

In the fast-paced world of the NBA, a player's defensive prowess can be the difference-maker between regular season and postseason success. The Defensive Player of the Year Award is a coveted accolade that recognizes outstanding defensive contributions throughout the season.

GIVEMESPORT evaluates the last ten winners of the award and ranks them based on their on-court production, ability to

Let's dive into the last decade of elite defensive performances, ranking the players who have earned the title of the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year based on hardware, pure dominance, versatility, and on-court production.

10 Marc Gasol

2012-13 Defensive Player of the Year

Marc Gasol, much like his brother Pau, was one of the most tenacious defenders of the 2010s. During the 2013 season, Gasol locked down anyone and everyone, leading the league in defensive win shares (5.4). His ability to bring offenses to a halt showed the most in his steals (1.0) and blocks (1.7) per game.

Marc Gasol - 2012-13 Defensive Statistics Blocks (Per 100 poss.) Steals (Per 100 poss.) Def Rating Defensive Box Plus-Minus Defensive Win Shares 1.7 1.0 98.5 3.1 5.4

His defensive presence led the Memphis Grizzlies to a 56-26 record, which would be good for second in the conference. Also in the running that year were LeBron James, Serge Ibaka, and Joakim Noah.

9 Joakim Noah

2013-14 Defensive Player of the Year

There was little doubt as to whether Joakim Noah would win DPOY in 2013-14, as he garnered 100 first-place votes to win the award. That year, he managed to secure 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game, while leading the league in defensive win shares (6.6) and defensive rating (95.8).

Joakim Noah - 2013-14 Defensive Statistics Blocks (Per 100 Poss.) Steals (Per 100 Poss.) Defensive Rating Defensive Box Plus-Minus Defensive Win Shares 2.3 1.9 95.8 3.6 6.6

Noah led a defensive unit with the Chicago Bulls that was second in the league in defensive rating (99.9) and opponents' effective field goal percentage (47.1), 12th in defensive rebounding percentage (71.3), and seventh in opponents' points off turnovers (15.6). He's also one of four players ever to average at least 12 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block per game.

8 Tyson Chandler

2011-12 Defensive Player of the Year

Tyson Chandler was once one of the most revered big men in the NBA. He narrowly won the award, beating out Serge Ibaka by only four first-place votes. Although the 2011-12 season was impacted by the lockout, Chandler made the most of the limited appearances to anchor the New York Knicks defense, which ranked 5th in the league with a defensive rating of 101.0.

Tyson Chandler - 2011-12 Defensive Statistics Blocks (Per 100 Poss.) Steals (Per 100 Poss.) Defensive Rating Defensive Box Plus-Minus Defensive Win Shares 2.2 1.4 98.7 1.1 3.6

Nevertheless, Chandler had a solid defensive year even though he wasn't among the top defenders by any metric. The award may have been controversial at the time, as Ibaka averaged nearly two more blocks per game, but sometimes defense is simply more than just stuffing the stat sheet.

7 Marcus Smart

2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year

Marcus Smart may not be a prototypical winner of the DPOY award, but he was a defensive monster during the 2022 season. He became the first guard to win the award since Gary Payton back in 1996. Smart was second among guards in defensive box plus-minus (3.7) and defensive win shares (3.7), finishing right behind Luka Dončić.

Marcus Smart - 2021-22 Defensive Statistics Blocks (Per 100 Poss.) Steals (Per 100 Poss.) Defensive Rating Defensive Box Plus-Minus Defensive Win Shares 0.4 2.2 107.1 1.7 3.7

Although his stats on paper don’t scream defensive player of the year, his value, much like the others on this list, is most apparent when you watch the games. Smart has been one of the most willing hustlers in the NBA and has kept the same mentality even after being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. Winning the Defensive Player of the Year award is impressive in itself, but to do it as a guard is otherworldly.

6 Jaren Jackson Jr.

2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year

Jaren Jackson Jr. is the most recent DPOYwinner, edging out Brook Lopez and Evan Mobley along the way. He was vital to the Grizzlies' 51-31 record, anchoring them on defense, while Ja Morant and Desmond Bane fired up the scoreboard. He led the league in blocks per game (3.0), block percentage (9.6) and defensive rating (105.3).

Marcus Smart - 2021-22 Defensive Statistics Blocks (Per 100 Poss.) Steals (Per 100 Poss.) Defensive Rating Defensive Box Plus-Minus Defensive Win Shares 5.0 1.7 105.3 2.0 3.8

That same season, the Grizzlies secured their fourth-most wins in a season and secured the third-best defensive rating in the league as a team (110.7). Although he is the youngest winner on the list, he certainly wasn't the least impactful.

5 Rudy Gobert

2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21 Defensive Player of the Year

No other center in the 2010s was quite like Rudy Gobert. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner has averaged over two blocks per game in every season since 2014-15 except during the 2022-23 campaign. As well, from the 2014-15 season to the 2017-18 season, he maintained a defensive rating under 100. In each of the three seasons he won DPOY, he won the award by a healthy margin.

Rudy Gobert - Defensive Stats in DPOY Winning Years Year Blocks (Per 100 Poss.) Steals (Per 100 Poss.) Defensive Rating Defensive Box Plus-Minus Defensive Win Shares 2017-18 3.6 1.2 99.5 2.5 3.9 2018-19 3.5 1.2 100.4 2.5 5.7 2020-21 4.2 0.9 100.6 2.8 5.2

After getting traded from the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was unclear how he would co-exist with their other big man Karl-Anthony Towns. Although the first year was somewhat of a disappointment, with his averages regressing, he seems to be back in top form in his second year. He's been such a tenacious defender that he may end up winning his fourth DPOY.

4 Kawhi Leonard

2014-15, 2015-16 Defensive Player of the Year

After winning Finals MVP 2014, Kawhi Leonard still had another level to unlock. In the following two seasons, he showed exactly why he would have been vital to the San Antonio Spurs' long-term plans, winning back-to-back DPOY awards. His first win was tightly contested with Draymond Green winning more first-place votes, but ultimately falling short by 16 points in the voting. His second win would have a far wider margin between him and the second-place Green.

Kawhi Leonard - Defensive Stats in DPOY Winning Years Year Blocks (Per 100 poss.) Steals (Per 100 poss.) Def Rating Defensive Box Plus-Minus Defensive Win Shares 2014-15 1.2 3.7 96.4 3.1 4.4 2015-16 1.5 2.8 96.0 3.0 5.5

His defense proved to be essential during his championship run with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and hasn't slowed down much with the Los Angeles Clippers, even after recovering from an ACL injury. The 2023-24 season has proved he can still be a ferocious defender, even as he enters his mid-thirties.

3 Dwight Howard

2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11 Defensive Player of the Year

In the late 2000s, when a player decided to drive into the paint against the Orlando Magic, it always came with a risk. Thanks to Dwight Howard's imposing figure, paired with his innate ability to reject shots — he averaged 1.8 blocks per game in his career — teams, including LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers, had a difficult time finding ways to score inside. Howard's efforts on defense culminated in three DPOY awards in consecutive seasons, and none of the races were particularly close. Over the three voting seasons, Howard held an average of over 94% of the first-place votes.

Dwight Howard - Defensive Stats in DPOY Winning Years Year Blocks (Per 100 poss.) Steals (Per 100 poss.) Defensive Rating Defensive Box Plus-Minus Defensive Win Shares 2008-09 4.3 1.4 94.6 2.4 7.6 2009-10 4.2 1.4 95.4 2.8 7.1 2010-11 3.3 1.9 94.2 2.4 7.7

In two of the three years Howard won DPOY, he also led the league in blocks and rebounds. His absurd defensive win shares over those three years proved just how valuable he was to the team. Even if he wasn't an offensive juggernaut, there was no other defender who could transform their elite play on that end of the court into as many wins as Howard did. In fact, no other player since has been able to come close to matching Howard's defensive win shares.

2 Draymond Green

2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year

After losing out to Leonard in back-to-back seasons, Draymond Green finally got the DPOY award he had coveted for so long in 2017. With the addition of Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors, the team needed to further rely on Green to shut down opposing offenses. He led the league in steals per game with an even two and averaged a modest 1.4 blocks per game and his 99.1 defensive rating came second to Andre Drummond, but in this case, statistics don't quite tell the full story.

Draymond Green - 2016-17 Defensive Statistics Blocks (Per 100 poss.) Steals (Per 100 poss.) Defensive Rating Defensive Box Plus-Minus Defensive Win Shares 2.1 3.0 99.1 3.9 5.4

Anyone who had Green guard them knew they were in for a tough night. He was relentless and able to clamp down on anyone who tried to get past him. He could rebound well, despite his size, and held his own on fast breaks, limiting the damage that could be done. Green may be relying more on antics now to try to prove he's as good a defender, and while he isn't quite the intimidator he once was, he's still not someone a player would be pleased to have guarding them.

1 Giannis Antetokounmpo

2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year

During the 2019-20 season, Giannis Antentokounmpo proved he was the best help defender in the NBA. That season, which netted him his first DPOY award, saw him average 4.1 defensive box plus-minus, leading the league by a whole point. The statistic measures a player's impact on team defense and shows just how vital the Greek-born player was to the Milwaukee Bucks that year. He also averaged a block and a steal per game and led the league in defensive rating with a margin of three points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - 2019-20 Defensive Statistics Blocks (Per 100 poss.) Steals (Per 100 poss.) Defensive Rating Defensive Box Plus-Minus Defensive Win Shares 1.6 1.5 97.1 4.1 5.0

In addition to winning DPOY that season, Antetokounmpo also took home MVP honors, joining Hakeem Olajuwon and Michael Jordan as the only three players to win both awards in the same season. Even if some of the other players on the list could be better defenders in a vacuum, no other player was simply as good as Antetokounmpo was that year, especially given how elite he was on both ends of the floor.