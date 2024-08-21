Highlights With the NFL being as popular as it is, everything associated with the league has been raking in revenue.

The league's announcers are no different, as their contracts nowadays are becoming even bigger than the league's players.

Here's a look at the 10 highest-paid announcers and how they got to this position.

The NFL is about as lucrative as a professional sports league can get. We see that in the overall values of each of the league's franchises, with each of them increasing no matter the team's actual performance. We've also seen that in players' contracts, which seem to get bigger and bigger every year, with no end in sight.

However, one of the more interesting avenues in which people in football have been raking in money is through announcing. We've seen some of the newer broadcasters receive absolutely massive contracts, which are now starting to become far bigger than the ones the players get.

Let's take a look at the 10 highest-paid announcers in the league and see how they each got to their current role now.

1 Tom Brady - $37.5 Million

Brady's massive new contract makes him the highest-paid announcer by far

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

After two retirements now, Tom Brady has made it clear that he's done with the game of football, on the field, at least.

2024 will mark his first year in the broadcast booth, and he'll be raking in the money in exchange for his services. Earlier this year, he signed a massive 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox. He'll be joining Kevin Burkhardt on the network's #1 broadcasting team, meaning you'll likely see him in some of the biggest games of the upcoming season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brady's contract with Fox is so large that he'll make more money as a broadcaster than he ever did as a player. Brady is estimated to have earned $332.9 million from his NFL contracts during his 23-year playing career. After he wraps up his 10-year deal with Fox, he's slated to earn a total of $375 million.

While we've never seen Brady in the booth before, there's little doubt he'll succeed as a broadcaster. If we learned anything from his playing career, it's that he's football-smart and dedicated, two things that should translate well to the booth.

2 Tony Romo - $18 Million

Romo is another quarterback-turned-broadcaster, and he's done well for himself

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Romo had a pretty successful playing career as the long-time quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys . Romo spent 13 years in the league and spent all of them in Dallas. As the quarterback of one of the most iconic sports franchises in the world, he was pretty well-known as a player, and he had a very solid career as an undrafted free agent.

That's part of the reason CBS wanted him to join their broadcast booth. Shortly after he retired, Romo joined Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on the network's top broadcasting team before the 2017 season. He did well and earned a massive contract for himself.

Romo signed a 10-year, $180 million deal before the 2021 season, and he'll earn $18 million a year each season through 2023.

3 Troy Aikman - $18 Million

Aikman is another Cowboys' QB turned broadcaster

Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coincidentally, next on the list is another former Cowboys quarterback who became a broadcaster and will be earning the same amount of money as Romo in 2024.

Troy Aikman played for 12 years, and like Romo, he spent each of them with Dallas. However, his career turned out to be a little more successful, as Aikman won three Super Bowl 's as the leader of the Cowboys' offense and made the Pro Bowl six times.

Aikman and his partner Joe Buck have worked together for quite some time now, and the two left Fox for ESPN before the 2023 season. Aikman has been a broadcaster since 2001, and he earns $18 million a year to call 'Monday Night Football'.

4 Joe Buck - $15 Million

Buck has become one of the more iconic voices in NFL history

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Buck is one of the most tenured commentators in all sports. He began his play-by-play career in 1989 and has primarily worked in MLB and NFL games. Buck has spent most of his time with Fox and has been Troy Aikman's long-time partner. He now works 'Monday Night Football' on ESPN with Aikman.

Buck has won nine Sports Emmys in his career, eight for his play-by-play work. Buck currently makes slightly less than his partner, at $15 million per year.

ESPN declined to comment on the official terms of Buck's contract, but he makes somewhere between $12-15 million per year, so his actual amount could be slightly lower than $15 million.

5 Chris Collinsworth - $12.5 Million

Credit: Louisville Courier Journal-USA TODAY Sports

In 2009, the legendary John Madden retired from his role on 'Sunday Night Football', and Collinsworth took his place. He's served as the color analyst for the network each year since then and has been a long-time partner of Al Michaels, who's next on this list. He now calls games alongside Mike Tirico.

Collinsworth had a solid playing career as a wide receiver, but his time in the broadcast booth has far surpassed that. Collinsworth has won an impressive 17 Sports Emmy Awards and makes $12.5 million each season.

6 Al Michaels - $11 Million

Here we have another iconic sports voice, having the same salary as Buck

Al Michaels is one of the most iconic voices in all sports, and he's worked a countless number of big games over the course of his career. He's covered baseball, hockey and boxing before but is most well-known for his experience covering the NFL.

Michaels has worked with ABC, CBS and NBC in the past, primarily working on 'Sunday Night Football' with his old partner, Collinsworth. Now, Michaels works with Kirk Herbstreit as the two cover 'Thursday Night Football' for Amazon.

7 Jim Nantz, $10.5 Million

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Nantz does a lot for CBS. He's the play-by-play announcer for their #1 NFL broadcast team, working with Romo, who helps him with color commentary. Apart from that, Nantz also calls PGA Tour events and has spent time calling March Madness games before, although he's since stepped down from that role.

Nantz began his career in the early 1980s. He's become a master of his craft and earns $10.5 million per year to call some of the biggest games of each NFL season for CBS.

8 Mike Tirico - $10.5 Million

Tirico has been about as versatile as it gets when it comes to announcing sports

Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Tirico is one of the more iconic voices of the NFL himself. For years, he called 'Monday Night Football' games for ESPN alongside Jon Gruden, and the two were a popular pairing among football fans. He's bounced around a bit, but once Michaels left NBC for Amazon, Tirico took his role, doing play-by-play alongside Collinsworth for NBC.

NBC has kept him busy, as Tirico hosted coverage of the Olympics this summer. Tirico makes $10.5 million per year from NBC to call 'Sunday Night Football', and is one of the longest-tenured announcers in the sport.

9 Kirk Herbstreit - $10 Million

GREG SWIERCZ / USA TODAY NETWORK

If you're a fan of both the NFL and college football, you've probably become very accustomed to hearing Kirk Herbstreit's voice.

He used to play football as a quarterback for Ohio State in college, and college football coincidentally, he found his footing on television as well. He's been a regular on ESPN's 'College Football Gameday', and also called 'Saturday Night Football' broadcasts for the network as well.

However, Herbstreit has recently made his life even busier as he's taken his talents to the NFL world. Since he calls college football games on Saturday's, he doesn't have the time to call any NFL games on Sundays. However, he does work alongside Michaels on 'Thursday Night Football'.

In exchange for his 'Thursday Night Football' commentary, Amazon pays him $10 million annually.

10 Greg Olson - $3 Million

Olsen used to be on Fox's #1 broadcast team, but was replaced by Brady

Credit: CBS Sports

A year ago, Greg Olson would have been making a bit more money. In 2023, he and Burkardt partnered on the #1 team for Fox, and Olson was making $10 million for the season. However, with Brady taking his spot, Olson has been bumped down to the #2 team, which drops his salary from $10 million to $3 million.

There should still be good fortune in Olson's broadcasting future, though. He's been a hit with the league's fan base, as many have taken a liking to him. He calls a game well, and as a former player (and a very successful one at that), Olson brings a lot of expertise to the booth. If he sticks with it, he'll likely see a few paydays in his future.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.