Highlights The 2021 NFL Draft already includes several busts at the quarterback position.

Despite having Tom Brady, the 2000 draft was lacking in terms of significant NFL contributors.

The 1992 NFL Draft is considered the worst class of the last three-plus decades. With zero members in the Hall of Fame, that will unlikely ever change.

For many, the annual NFL draft symbolizes hope as an influx of young and talented players join the league with dreams, aspirations, and the accomplishment of their lifelong journey.

With that said, there have been many excellent draft classes filled to the brim with superstars who impacted the game forever. But that's not always the case.

With every bust, whiff, and derailed franchise due to missed picks, there have been plenty of bad classes over the last three-plus decades. For circumstances either in or out of the players' hands, here's a look at the 10 worst NFL draft classes since 1990 based on their overall impact on the NFL as a whole.

Related Top 10 greatest late NFL draft picks, including Bo & the GOAT There have been a lot of value draft picks in the NFL over the years, but no players embodied the idea of a draft day steal more than these 10 guys.

10 2021

No. 1 overall pick: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

It's only been a few years since this class entered the league, so the narrative surrounding this group of players could change.

Thus far, however, the 2021 NFL Draft has the potential to be one of the worst in recent years. While players such as Trevor Lawrence, Micah Parsons, Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and DeVonta Smith have found success, many picks will go down in history as monumental mistakes.

Najee Harris has the most rushing yards and touchdowns from the running back class but has been inconsistent in his play. Kyle Pitts has failed to live up to his hype coming out of Florida since joining the Atlanta Falcons.

And perhaps most importantly, quarterbacks Mac Jones, Justin Fields, Davis Mills, Trey Lance, and Zach Wilson have all failed to establish themselves as long-term answers at the game's most pivotal position.

Jones and Fields have had flashes of promise but ultimately haven't been able to silence any doubts that their respective franchises shouldn't look to upgrade at the position. Wilson's struggles forced the Jets to go all in on Aaron Rodgers, and when Rodgers got hurt, Wilson received another chance to regain the role and never took the next step.

As for Lance, the San Francisco 49ers traded him after just two seasons to help regain some of the lost value from trading up to No. 3. Staying put in the draft could have drastically helped the organization bring in even more talent to an already impressive roster.

The 2021 NFL Draft comes with plenty of unique circumstances, as the COVID-19 pandemic limited the previous college season and made teams depend more on past tape when looking at players. Still, with countless selections that didn't age well, 2021 has earned a spot on this list.

9 2018

No. 1 overall pick: Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

Yes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson were drafted in the 2018 quarterback class, but so were Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen, and Sam Darnold. Even though Mayfield guided the Cleveland Browns back to the postseason after a long drought, he wasn't there much longer afterward and has bounced around the league.

Rosen, taken 10th by the Arizona Cardinals, has been one of the biggest draft busts since Johnny Manziel, and Darnold has not been anywhere near the quarterback anyone thought he would turn out to be.

Running backs Nick Chubb and Saquon Barkley were taken and have been solid for the most part, but the rest of the class at the position consists of Sony Michel, who was out of the league after five years, Rashaad Penny, who has been a walking hospital bill, and Ronald Jones.

There have been a few notable defensive players from the 2018 NFL Draft who've made an impact, including Harold Landry, Josh Sweat, Bradley Chubb, and Fred Warner. But, overall, the class was simply weak.

8 1999

No. 1 overall pick: Tim Couch, QB, Cleveland Browns

Despite featuring Hall of Famers Champ Bailey and Edgerrin James, the 1999 NFL Draft doesn't stack up well compared to others as a large part of the class fizzled out relatively early.

In hindsight, the class started strong, with nine Pro Bowlers in the top half of the first round. However, just 17 other players from the remainder of the class went on to make a Pro Bowl, many of whom only went once.

Despite being booed on draft day, Donovan McNabb is one of two quarterbacks in this class who found success in the NFL. The other was Daunte Culpepper, who made three Pro Bowls during his 11-year career. The other three first-round passers selected were out of the league just four years later, including No. 1 overall pick Tim Couch, who was taken by the Cleveland Browns.

Late-round gems like Donald Driver, Joey Porter, and Aaron Smith help bolster the overall class strength, but by and large, it was a disappointment.

7 2015

No. 1 overall pick: Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

All the pre-draft talk in 2015 was whether Jameis Winston or Marcus Mariota would be taken with the first overall pick. Winston, of course, went No. 1 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while Mariota went second to the Tennessee Titans. But neither ended up having great NFL careers for the franchises that picked them and ultimately became backups.

Winston led the league with 5,019 passing yards in 2019, the 10th-most in any NFL season in history, but also became the first quarterback to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same year.

Running back Todd Gurley was on pace for a Hall of Fame career before injuries ultimately cut his career short. Fellow running backs Melvin Gordon, David Johnson, Tevin Coleman, and Jay Ajayi were also taken, but none had the longevity for legendary careers.

Wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Tyler Lockett, and Amari Cooper were taken alongside defensive players such as Danielle Hunter, Preston Smith, Frank Clark, and ZaDarius Smith. Despite these notable players, however, this is not a draft glittering with NFL legends.

6 2008

No. 1 overall pick: Jake Long, OT, Miami Dolphins

There were some very talented players taken in the 2008 NFL Draft.

Quarterback Matt Ryan won NFL MVP, while Joe Flacco helped guide the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl victory. Players like Chris Johnson, Jordy Nelson, and DeSean Jackson also have great resumes to help strengthen this class.

However, the 2008 class as a whole was very mediocre. Plenty of players entered the league and were able to contribute, but the lack of star power put this class on the list.

Perhaps if injuries weren't such a detriment to Jamaal Charles or Darren McFadden, this class could have had a couple of Hall of Fame backs to help its case. Unfortunately, both struggled to see the field consistently and had their career achievements hindered because of it.

5 2006

No. 1 overall pick: Mario Williams, DE, Houston Texans

Following the famous 2006 Rose Bowl between USC and Texas, expectations were sky-high for the NFL draft a few months later, with star prospects like Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, and Vince Young expected to take over the league.

But while there were flashes of brilliance from this trio at times, a large part of the 2006 class lost favor in the league rather quickly. And some never truly got going at all.

Players such as Haloti Ngata, Andrew Whitworth, Jahri Evans, and a few select others helped add to the overall talent of this class. However, the lack of standout play from the skill position groups holds the class back when compared to other drafts.

While the running back room of this class features Maurice Jones-Drew, DeAngelo Williams, and Bush, none will ever be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The same goes for receivers such as Brandon Marshall and Marques Colston. Defensively, Elvis Dumervil (105 sacks) and No. 1 overall pick Mario Williams (97.5) put up good career numbers, but they fall into the same discussion.

4 2000

No. 1 overall pick: Courtney Brown, DE, Cleveland Browns

The 2000 NFL Draft is primarily known for one thing: six quarterbacks were taken ahead of Tom Brady, who was famously selected by the New England Patriots at No. 199 overall. The six signal-callers taken ahead of TB12 were Chad Pennington, Giovanni Carmazzi, Chris Redman, Tee Martin, Marc Bulger, and Spergon Wynn.

Of the six, Bulger was the only one to make a Pro Bowl. Brady made 15 and was a three-time NFL MVP, a seven-time Super Bowl champ, and a five-time Super Bowl MVP.

Outside Brady, the only genuinely notable players from this draft were Brian Urlacher, who was taken at No. 9 by the Chicago Bears, and Shaun Alexander, who was taken 19th by the Seattle Seahawks and was named the 2005 NFL MVP.

There were some Pro Bowlers sprinkled in there, but overall, this was a largely forgettable class.

3 2009

No. 1 overall pick: Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford may have been taken with the first pick of the 2009 NFL Draft, but this proved to be a poor draft overall. Other quarterbacks taken include the victim of the infamous Butt Fumble, Mark Sanchez, as well as Josh Freeman. While both showed promise early in their careers, neither ultimately worked out overly well.

Only one running back, LeSean McCoy, had more than 27 career rushing touchdowns, and the best three receivers taken were Percy Harvin, Mike Wallace, and Michael Crabtree.

While Pro Bowl appearances don't tell the whole story, just two top-10 selections in this draft had the honor of representing their conference, Stafford and defensive tackle B.J. Raji. That alone solidifies this class among the worst in NFL history.

2 2013

No. 1 overall pick: Eric Fisher, OT, Kansas City Chiefs

With impact players such as Lane Johnson, Travis Kelce, DeAndre Hopkins, Keenan Allen, and a few others, the 2013 NFL Draft class is one that initially struggled early on as a whole. Overall, the class was viewed as underwhelming from the start, which led to Eric Fisher being just the fourth offensive tackle ever taken at No. 1.

EJ Manuel, taken at No. 16 by the Buffalo Bills, was the first quarterback off the board but started just 18 games and was out of the league after five years. Despite his lackluster career early on with the New York Jets, Geno Smith resurrected himself with the Seattle Seahawks and was the only remaining signal-caller to have QB1 next to his name a decade later.

Overall, the 2013 class just didn't have the depth of talent that other classes ordinarily do, and that puts it right at home on this list.

1 1992

No. 1 overall pick: Steve Emtman, DE, Indianapolis Colts

The 1992 NFL Draft class is widely considered the worst in history and didn't send a single member to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. At least No. 4 overall pick Desmond Howard won a Super Bowl MVP, right?

Both first-round quarterbacks, David Klingler and Tommy Maddox, were off their initial team's roster within four seasons, and both threw more interceptions than touchdowns during their respective NFL careers.

Only two wide receivers, Jimmy Smith and Carl Pickens, recorded more than 30 receiving touchdowns. And the leading rusher of the running-back class was Edgar Bennett, who ran for 3,992 yards and was out of the league before the turn of the century.

Add everything up, and you've got the worst NFL draft class of the last three-plus decades.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.