Key Takeaways Interceptions, fumbles, and low completion percentages riddle the list.

One Hall of Famer, Peyton Manning, is featured among the 10 worst.

Only two games are from the past 10 years.

Succeeding in the NFL is no easy task, not even for the legends of the game. Sure, sometimes they make it look easy, but countless hours of hard work are poured into performing perfectly on Sunday. Except, sometimes, it all blows up in a player's face anyway.

Quarterbacks are the most scrutinized position in the game because they always touch the ball. For as many iconic QB performances have graced the NFL, there have been just as many trainwrecks. It's time to revisit those games that were so bad audiences couldn't look away.

These are the 10 worst games by a QB in NFL history.

1 Nathan Peterman: Week 11, 2017 vs. Chargers

6/14, 66 passing yards, 5 INTs

Looking to spark their offense and stop a losing streak, the 5-4 Buffalo Bills switched from Tyrod Taylor to rookie Nathan Peterman as their starting quarterback. Against a struggling 3-6 San Diego Chargers team, it was the perfect opportunity to boost the young man's confidence.

Buffalo received the ball first, and after getting past midfield, Peterman threw a pick-six. The Bills got the ball back again, and Peterman's third-down pass found another Chargers defender. Aided by a missed field goal and two big LeSean McCoy runs, the Bills still managed to find themselves locked in a 7-7 tie after six minutes.

Peterman wouldn't keep it that way for long. Buffalo's next offensive drive ended on a third-down interception. His very next snap, now with a 17-7 hole, was also an interception. Buffalo's next two offensive drives mercifully ended with punts. However, the team's two-minute drill ended as expected, with a fifth Peterman interception.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Nathan Peterman's five interceptions tied the NFL record for the most interceptions thrown in a player's first career start since 1991. Tyrod Taylor finished that season with four interceptions in 15 games.

By the time Buffalo got to halftime, it was 37-7, and Peterman was a meme. Taylor took over in the second half, guiding the Bills to 17 points. Taylor took a sack and lost a fumble, two things that Peterman didn't do. However, the veteran Taylor also threw for 158 yards and a touchdown, added another 38 yards with a score on the ground, and avoided throwing an interception.

Peterman's disastrous first start didn't even last a full 60 minutes, but it will be remembered for a long time. Despite the debut, 2024 could be Peterman's seventh season if the Las Vegas Raiders keep him rostered.

2 Ryan Leaf: Week 3, 1998 vs. Chiefs

1/15, 4 passing yards, 2 INTs, 3 fumbles lost

Jamie Squire/ALLSPORT

Unfortunately, Ryan Leaf's name doesn't tend to come up in many positive NFL conversations. His third career start is a prime example of why. Leaf followed two shaky starts with one of the worst Sunday afternoons the league has ever seen.

Leaf's day started fine, with a four-yard completion to tight end Freddie Jones on the game's first snap. That would be his lone highlight. Two plays later, Leaf lost a fumble, setting up a Kansas City Chiefs field goal. It never got better from there.

San Diego's third drive ended with another fumble. Their next offensive snap saw Leaf throw his first interception. Two drives later, KC recovered a third fumble. The Chargers' defense would recover a fumble to give Leaf another shot, and he rewarded them by throwing an interception the next play.

Natrone Means, who finished with 165 rushing yards and San Diego's only TD, quickly became the focal point of the offense. Leaf didn't turn the ball over again, but every pass continued to fall incomplete. He added one random rushing yard early in the fourth quarter to cap his positive productivity. As a second-overall pick, Leaf was given plenty of chances after this game to prove himself. He fumbled those away, too.

3 Jake Delhomme: Week 1, 2009 vs. Eagles

7/17, 73 passing yards, 4 INTs, 1 fumble lost

Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Fully grasping the nausea of this game, which Jake Delhomme didn't finish, requires understanding the earlier events of the 2009 calendar year. That January, the #2 seed Carolina Panthers hosted the #4 Arizona Cardinals in the NFC's divisional round. The Panthers lost 33-13 in part because of a nightmarish performance by Delhomme.

In that playoff game, he tossed five picks, lost a fumble, and threw his only touchdown in the final minute of the fourth quarter. Carolina decided to show faith in their Pro Bowl QB by giving him a five-year contract extension afterward. That preceded the Panthers' season opener, at home, against the Philadelphia Eagles .

On the field where the wheels fell off months earlier, the team's first drive was a success, ending with seven points. On the next drive, Delhomme threw the first pick. When Carolina got the ball back, a Delhomme fumble turned a third down into an Eagles touchdown. He threw another interception before halftime, and the team trailed 31-10.

Carolina's first two drives of the third quarter ended with Delhomme picks. His day was done after that, as Josh McCown and Matt Moore took the rest of the snaps under center. The game ended with a 38-10 defeat.

The Panthers lost their next two games, entering the bye week 0-3. Carolina went 8-8 that year but 4-7 with Delhomme as the starter. He threw a career-high 18 interceptions in 2009. Delhomme was cut after the season, only a year after inking that contract extension.

4 Rex Grossman: Week 6, 2006 vs. Cardinals

14/37, 144 passing yards, 4 INTs, 2 fumbles lost

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

This game is infamous for Cardinals head coach Dennis Green's rant after the game. Unlike most entries on this list, the Chicago Bears won despite their QB play. "They are who we thought they were, and we let 'em off the hook," wasn't a statement for show. The 2006 Bears made it to the Super Bowl because of everything but quarterbacking.

A Monday Night Football game in October perfectly embodied that. Rex Grossman threw his first interception in the first quarter. He tossed another early in the second before losing two fumbles. Chicago faced a 20-0 deficit at halftime.

The Bears' offense had their first, and only, scoring drive of the night to open the third quarter when they kicked a field goal. Grossman avoided turning the ball over entirely in the third quarter. However, he would throw two fourth-quarter interceptions while Chicago stared down a 13-point hole.

His final pick sparked Chicago's rally, as CB Charles Tillman took a fumble to the house two plays later. On the next defensive drive, the Bears forced a punt, which Devin Hester returned for a touchdown. The Bears were up 24-23, and a missed Cardinals field goal at the last minute prevented a national audience from watching a Grossman game-winning drive attempt. He would kneel three times to seal an improbable win. Make no mistake, Grossman was still awful, even in victory. Chicago won despite his performance.

5 Jim Hardy: Week 2, 1950 vs. Eagles

12/39, 193 passing yards, 1 TD, 8 INTs

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

It's impossible to include a list like this without the standalone record for most interceptions in a game. Jim Hardy had a busy Sunday in Comiskey Park, dropping back to pass 39 times. That doesn't excuse more than 20% of them going to the other team.

The Chicago Cardinals, now coached by Curly Lambeau, were looking to build off 1949's 4-1-1 finish entering their season opener against the Eagles. Instead, with the help of 12 turnovers, they lost 45-7 at home. It isn't known who lost their four fumbles for the day, but it is known that Hardy was responsible for at least two-thirds of Chicago's giveaways. He didn't add any rushing yards for the game.

Most Team Turnovers In An NFL Game Year Team Turnovers 1942 Detroit Lions 12 1950 Chicago Cardinals 12 1965 Pittsburgh Steelers 12 1978 San Diego Chargers 11

Even with 193 yards, Hardy only completed 30.8% of his passes. He threw Chicago's only touchdown of the day when the deficit was 38-0. The game's final score, for either side, was a 32-yard pick-six by Philadelphia's Frank Raegan. The Cardinals' offense has an all-time embarrassing performance, most of which came because their QB couldn't stop throwing it to the other team.

In Hardy's defense, the Pro Bowler didn't have time to warm up because of a pregame car accident. Five of the interceptions came in the second half when the team was down 31-0. He was benched for Frank Tripucka but had to trot back out there after Tripucka injured his knee. It was just a rough day for a guy who would toss six touchdowns the next week, including a record five TD passes to one player, Bob Shaw.

6 Peyton Manning: Week 10, 2015 vs. Chiefs

5/20, 35 passing yards, 4 INTs

During his final year, Peyton Manning tried to gut out an injury in Week 10. It produced an all-time dud and effectively ended his regular season. The worst part is that Manning became the NFL's all-time leading passer in this game and had a shot at the career wins record.

Up against the Chiefs, Manning finished with a 0.0 passer rating. The Denver Broncos pulled the plug midway through the third quarter, letting Brock Osweiler close the game. By that point, the damage was irreversible on that game's outcome and Manning's health.

Less than a minute into the game, Manning threw his first interception. The next one came in the final 20 seconds of the first quarter. Between those turnovers, Manning completed four passes for 30 yards. Little did the world know that things would get worse from there.

His only completion of the second quarter was erased by a penalty. Manning's third interception came with five minutes remaining in the first half. He opened the third quarter with a five-yard completion. However, that drive, like the rest, went nowhere. Manning's final play was a pick on Denver's next drive, as head coach Gary Kubiak subbed him out while trailing 22-0. The Broncos lost 29-13. Even first-ballot Hall of Famers have horrible games.

7 Ty Detmer: Week 2, 2001 vs. Browns

22/42, 212 passing yards, 1 TD, 7 INTs

Somehow, center Shaun O'Hara catching a touchdown isn't the most memorable part of this game. Detroit Lions QB Ty Detmer takes the cake for nearly matching the single-game interceptions record. After the first quarter, he hadn't thrown any. He avoided one on the first drive of the second quarter, too.

Between Detroit's fifth and 13th drive of the day, they almost all ended the same. Five, six, and seven finished with interceptions. On the eighth of the day, now in the third quarter, the Lions punted. Detroit's defense came up with a pick-six, making it a 17-7 game in Cleveland's favor, and got a stop to give the offense a chance.

The ninth drive ended with a pick. So did the 10th. Now 24-7, Detmer guided Detroit on a TD drive to keep things competitive. It wasn't over yet. However, he tossed another interception on Detroit's 12th drive. A missed field goal by the Browns kept the score the same. Detmer did, too, as Detroit's final offensive snap was an interception.

Of their last nine drives, primarily in a 10-point game, the Lions punted once, found the endzone once, and left the field after an interception the other seven times. It was a disaster in an otherwise winnable game.

8 Tim Hasselbeck: Week 15, 2003 vs. Cowboys

6/26, 56 passing yards, 4 INTs

via Washington Commanders

Washington, operating under a different name back then, didn't have much to play for come Week 15. Still, when the hated Dallas Cowboys come to town, pride should be on the line. That wasn't the case during 2003's 27-0 home loss.

For anyone trying to figure out why the offense didn't score, look no further than QB Tim Hasselbeck's stats. He only started five games in his career, and apparently, it was for good reason. Hasselbeck only completed 23.1% of his passes against the Cowboys despite taking just one sack.

He managed to navigate the first quarter without turning the ball over. Then, Washington's first two drives of the second quarter ended with an interception. Zeron Flemister fumbled away one of Hasselbeck's rare completions to close the first half.

The team punted the ball away in their first three drives of their third quarter, only gaining eight total yards because there was no threat through the air. Then, Dallas intercepted another pass right before the fourth quarter began. By the time Hasselbeck tossed his fourth pick, it was 20-0 with less than six minutes left. He finished with a 0.0 passer rating, whereas punter Bryan Barker's was a 79.2 for the day. Along with the turnovers, Hasselbeck provided no spark for a sputtering Washington offense in a humiliating defeat.

9 Zeke Bratkowski: Week 2, 1960 vs. Colts

12/28, 178 passing yards, 1 TD, 7 INTs

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

In a game where Hall of Famers Johnny Unitas, Lenny Moore, and Raymond Berry put on a passing clinic, the Chicago Bears looked like they were trying the forward pass for the first time. The outcome was a 42-7 loss in Baltimore.

Zeke Bratkowski only started one game in 1960, and it wasn't this one. Two-time Pro Bowler Ed Brown was Chicago's starting QB. That didn't stop Bratkowski from attempting 28 passes, although only 42.9% connected with the right team.

Like Hardy 10 years earlier, Bratkowski consistently threw picks in the ugly defeat. He was responsible for seven of the team's eight turnovers. His lone touchdown happened when the Colts were already up 35-0 in the fourth quarter.

There weren't any redeeming qualities about this game, the first loss of the season for the George Halas-coached Bears. They would end the year 5-6-1, including a much more respectable 24-20 loss to the Colts in Week 8. There was even another eight-turnover game later in the season. During that 42-0 loss to the Browns, Bratkowski threw five more picks.

10 Derek Anderson: Week 5, 2009 vs. Bills

2/17, 23 passing yards, 1 INT

Pouya Dianat-USA TODAY Sports

In what may be the most miserable game on the list overall, the Cleveland Browns squeaked out a 6-3 victory over the Bills when this game finished. It was Cleveland's first win, matching them at 1-4 with Buffalo. However, QB Derek Anderson provided almost nothing for the team.

Of Anderson's 17 pass attempts, six were intended for Mohamed Massaquoi. Only one connected for 16 yards. Steve Heiden caught his only target for seven yards. Joshua Cribbs and Jerome Harrison could not reel in any of their two targets. This game was an illustration of not trusting a quarterback who couldn't hit his targets.

This was better than the other games on the list because Anderson didn't destroy his team's chances of competing. He threw one third-quarter pick, took one sack, and didn't fumble. Cleveland never trailed in the game. Still, every Anderson dropback was an exercise in futility.

An 11.8% completion percentage is disgusting. The league average in 2009 was 60.9%. 22 QBs started at least 10 games and averaged over 200 passing yards, but Anderson only mustered a measly 23. Delhomme's season opener distracts from the fact that a month later, there was a performance just as rough, albeit for uselessness rather than destructiveness.

Buffalo is known for crazy weather conditions, but this game wasn't one of those times. It was a windy day but also sunny and around 50 degrees. Drops were a factor, but a winning quarterback never had a completion percentage that low with that many pass attempts. It was a forgettable game featuring an awful display of quarterbacking.

