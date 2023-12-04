Highlights The Dallas Cowboys' win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 kept them in contention for the NFC East title and secured their spot as the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Green Bay Packers are now the No. 7 seed in the NFC after knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs.

The San Francisco 49ers rolled the Philadelphia Eagles and inched closer to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

While every victory in the NFL means something, let's get real — some wins are more important than others. That's been the case in every week of every season since the league's inception, and that was the case during Week 13 of this 2023 campaign.

For instance, with all due respect to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers, did the winner of that game really matter in the grand scheme of this season? No. Well, the Chicago Bears had a vested interest there as they own the Panthers' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. So, they were likely pleased with the Bucs' victory. But beyond that, there wasn't much on the line.

Elsewhere, however, there were plenty of fantastic storylines to follow as several Week 13 matchups could ultimately end up affecting the NFL Playoffs.

Here's a quick look at the five most important wins during Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

Related Winner of Eagles-Cowboys in Week 14 will take the division crown—and the NFL MVP Cowboys vs Eagles, Dak Prescott vs Jalen Hurts. This game could have major implications on the NFC East division race and the NFL MVP race.

5 The Dallas Cowboys notched a big win over the Seattle Seahawks

The Cowboys kept themselves in the NFC East race and basically locked up the No. 5 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off the Week 13 NFL slate with what turned out to be an instant classic against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

While not necessarily a must-win situation for Dallas, the 41-35 victory got Dak Prescott & Co. to 9-3, keeping them in contention for the NFC East title. And with the Philadelphia Eagles dropping to 10-2 with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys-Eagles Week 14 showdown becomes that much more important.

But even if Dallas doesn't win the division, America's Team is all but assured the No. 5 seed in the NFC as they now have a three-game lead on sixth-seeded Minnesota Vikings (6-6) with five games to play. Sure, the Cowboys have a demanding schedule down the stretch. But unless they lose out, which they won't, they've got that first wild-card slot locked.

4 The Green Bay Packers scored a big upset over the Kansas City Chiefs

The Packers are now the No. 7 seed in the NFC after knocking off the defending champs

Just over a month ago, the Green Bay Packers' 2023 season looked like a lost cause. But since dropping to 2-5 following a 24-10 loss to the rival Minnesota Vikings in Week 8, the Packers now find themselves at 6-6 after an upset victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

And not only did Matt LaFleur & Co. get back to .500, but they also moved into the No. 7 slot in the NFC standings. The Los Angeles Rams, who got a clutch win of their own earlier in the day against the falling Cleveland Browns, held the spot for about four hours.

In what was undoubtedly the most high-profile game of his young career, Jordan Love was brilliant for Green Bay in the 27-19 victory, completing 25 of 36 passes for 267 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. And the Packers' defense kept Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense in check for the most part and recorded a key pick in the fourth quarter.

To make matters even better, the Packers' next three games are against the New York Giants, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Carolina Panthers, who have a combined record of 10-26. Things are looking good in Titletown.

3 The Indianapolis Colts outlasted the Tennessee Titans in OT

The Colts continued their surprising season with an overtime win over the Titans

The Indianapolis Colts are now 7-5 and got to that position with a 31-28 overtime victory on Sunday over the Tennessee Titans.

Given the turmoil involving Jonathan Taylor leading into the season and the decision to start rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, one wouldn't think many predicted the Colts to have seven wins at this point in the season. And only a few weeks ago, it didn't look like Indianapolis would even get to seven wins all year.

But thanks to solid play from Gardner Minshew, who stepped in when Richardson was lost for the year and just threw for 312 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Tennessee, and improved defensive play, the Colts have now won four straight. And with the win over the Titans, they moved into the No. 6 slot in the AFC.

2 The Atlanta Falcons got an ugly win over the New York Jets

The Falcons are now in firm control of the NFC South

With a 24-15 win over the New Orleans Saints a week ago, the Atlanta Falcons moved into first place in the NFC South. While both teams entered Week 13 with the same 5-6 record, only one got to .500 on Sunday.

And it wasn't the Saints, who made a valiant comeback effort after getting down 21-0 to the Detroit Lions in the first quarter but ultimately fell short in a 33-28 loss to drop to 5-7. The Lions' win shouldn't be overlooked, as they're now 9-3 and in contention for the top seed in the NFC.

The Falcons, on the other hand, took firm control of the division, albeit with an ugly 13-8 win over the New York Jets. But a win is a win, right? And with this victory, Atlanta now has a big advantage over New Orleans with five weeks to go.

And with matchups the next two weeks against the Buccaneers and Panthers, the Falcons have every right to feel pretty good about things. However, they do still have another matchup with the Saints in Week 18.

But already having a head-to-head win over New Orleans and a two-game advantage in games within the division, Atlanta is in great shape to win its first division title since 2016.

1 The San Francisco 49ers rolled the Philadelphia Eagles

The 49ers' dominant win over the Eagles could affect the No. 1 seed in the NFC

Easily the marquee matchup on the Week 13 schedule, the NFC Championship rematch between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles wasn't the close game many expected it to be.

With incredibly impressive performances on both sides of the ball, the 49ers rolled to an easy 42-19 victory, keeping them undefeated since their bye in Week 9. During this four-game winning streak, which began with a 34-3 victory over the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars, Kyle Shanahan's squad has averaged 33.5 points per game and boasts a 21.25-point average margin of victory.

Coming into Sunday afternoon's showdown, the Eagles had failed to reach 20 points only once this season, that being their shocking 20-14 loss to the Jets in Week 6. But Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia offense couldn't get anything going against the vaunted 49ers defense.

And the San Francisco offense was on point as well. Brock Purdy had yet another fantastic outing, completing 19 of 27 throws for 314 yards with four touchdown passes, two of which went to Deebo Samuel, who also found the end zone on the ground. Christian McCaffrey continued his stellar season by adding 133 total yards (93 rushing, 40 receiving) and a score.

Now 9-3, the 49ers sit just one game back of the 10-2 Eagles in the NFC standings. What makes this win so crucial for San Francisco is that it could very well earn them the No. 1 seed in the conference and a first-round bye in the NFL Playoffs at season's end.

If the Niners and Eagles end the year with identical records, which could easily happen, this head-to-head victory gives San Francisco the nod.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.