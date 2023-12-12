Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Dallas Cowboys knocked them out of the No. 1 seed in the NFC and first place in the NFC East.

The Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills puts them in a precarious position in the AFC West, with just a one-game lead over the Denver Broncos.

The Houston Texans not only suffered a humiliating loss to the New York Jets but also lost their rookie quarterback, C.J. Stroud, to a head injury, which could impact their playoff chances.

While every NFL loss means something to someone, some mean more than others, especially at this point in the season. Week 14 of this wild 2023 campaign saw several upsets take place. But again, some defeats didn't have the impact that others did.

For instance, the Detroit Lions dropped to 9-4 after taking a 15-point loss to the Chicago Bears. But they still hold a comfortable two-game lead in the NFC North with four weeks to go.

The Jacksonville Jaguars took a 31-27 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Yet, their advantage in the AFC South was unaffected as the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans were defeated as well. Those two losses, however, did mean something.

But we'll get to those in just a moment. First, however, let's take a look at a loss suffered by one of the most high-profile teams in the league in one of the most high-profile matchups of NFL Week 14.

Related How the 1st-place Dallas Cowboys could win out and still lose the NFC East to the Philadelphia Eagles The Cowboys knocked off the Eagles in Week 14 to take over first place in the NFC East but can't win the division if Philadelphia wins out.

5 The Philadelphia Eagles lost their No. 1 seed and first place in the NFC East

The Eagles' loss to the Cowboys changes things in the NFC

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers a week ago, the Philadelphia Eagles hit the road for a massive NFC East showdown with the rival Dallas Cowboys.

Many thought Dallas outplayed the Eagles during their first meeting in Week 9, but it was Philly that walked away with a 28-23 victory. On Sunday night, however, the Cowboys left no doubt as to who was the better team on the field with a convincing 33-13 win.

For the first time this season, Jalen Hurts didn't account for a single touchdown, failing to find the end zone both through the air and on the ground. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott continued his campaign for NFL MVP with a pair of touchdown passes, marking his seventh straight game with two or more TD tosses.

Will this loss keep the Eagles out of the postseason? Of course not. They're still 10-3 and tied for the best record in the NFL. But the defeat did knock Philadelphia out of the No. 1 slot in the NFC standings, a spot that now belongs to the Niners due to their aforementioned win over Nick Sirianni's squad a week ago.

The Philly loss also knocked them out of first place in the NFC East. If the 49ers, Eagles, and Cowboys all win out, the No. 1 seed in the NFC goes to San Francisco, who also owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Dallas.

As it pertains to the NFC East, however, the Eagles control their own destiny. If Philly wins out, despite being in second place now, they'll win the division as they'll take the other tiebreakers over the Cowboys, even if Dallas wins out.

And the schedule is certainly in the Eagles' favor as it's the easiest of any team over the final four weeks.

Team Record Remaining opponents San Francisco 49ers 10-3 at Cardinals, vs. Ravens, at Commanders, vs. Rams Dallas Cowboys 10-3 at Bills, at Dolphins, vs. Lions, at Commanders Philadelphia Eagles 10-3 at Seahawks, vs. Giants, vs. Cardinals, at Giants

As you can see, the Niners and Cowboys have much tougher matchups down the stretch.

4 The Kansas City Chiefs took a 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills

The defending Super Bowl champs now hold just a one-game lead in the AFC West

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last six seasons, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs haven't lost two games in a row very often.

But that scenario became a reality on Sunday evening as the defending Super Bowl champs, coming off a Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers, suffered a 20-17 defeat at home to the Buffalo Bills. Throw in the Week 11 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Chiefs have lost three of four.

As it went with the Eagles, this loss won't keep Kansas City out of the playoffs. However, at 8-5, the Chiefs are now two games back of the Baltimore Ravens for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Miami Dolphins are likely to reach 10 wins on Monday night as well, as they square off with the four-win Tennessee Titans.

In addition, Kansas City now holds just a one-game lead over the Denver Broncos (yes, the same team that was once 1-5) in the AFC West following Denver's Week 14 win over the LA Chargers. The Chiefs are still in the driver's seat as they currently hold the tiebreaker due to having a better record within the division (they split their two head-to-head matchups).

But these are two teams trending in different directions, and this race is nowhere near over.

3 The Indianapolis Colts were walloped by the Cincinnati Bengals

The Colts' four-game winning streak ended with a 34-14 loss to Cincy

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Riding a four-game winning streak entering Week 14, the Indianapolis Colts saw their momentum come to a halt in a major way in a 34-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

While Gardner Minshew was solid for Indy, completing 26 of 39 passes for 240 yards with a touchdown and a pick, Jake Browning was better for the Bengals, connecting on 18 of 24 targets for 275 yards with two touchdowns against one interception.

The issue was that Minshew did the vast majority of his damage in the first 30 minutes while Browning and the Bengals played a full game. The two teams were tied at halftime, 14-14, but Cincy scored 20 unanswered in the second half to get to 7-6, putting them right back in the AFC playoff hunt.

Despite the loss, the Colts are still the No. 7 seed with a 7-6 record of their own. But this defeat could come back to haunt them if a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Bengals comes into play.

A loss within the conference doesn't help matters either. As mentioned, there are now six AFC teams with the same 7-6 record, and that tiebreaker could come into play as well.

2 The Houston Texans lost more than a game against the New York Jets

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud left the Texans' loss to the Jets with a head injury

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With several of the teams with which they're competing for a spot in the postseason facing much more formidable opponents in Week 14, the Houston Texans had to feel pretty good heading into their matchup with the New York Jets, who hadn't won since Week 8.

But this is why they play the games, folks.

With a chance to move into the top seven in the AFC playoff picture, the Texans couldn't get anything going against Gang Green and took an embarrassing 30-6 loss. The Houston defense allowed Zach Wilson to record his first 300-yard game of the season while the Texans' offense struggled to move the football.

C.J. Stroud played what was easily the worst game of his young career, completing just 10 of 23 passes for 91 yards to earn a 54.8 passer rating, his lowest by nearly 25 points.

To make matters worse, the 22-year-old was knocked out of the game midway through the fourth quarter after taking a hit from Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. As Stroud's neck whiplashed into the ground, he was immediately taken to the blue tent and never returned.

Now in concussion protocol, Stroud is questionable for the Texans' Week 15 matchup with the Tennessee Titans, whom Houston plays twice in the next three weeks. DeMeco Ryans & Co. also have remaining games with the Browns (Week 16) and Colts (Week 18).

While all those games are winnable, even if backup QB Davis Mills has to step in, this loss to the Jets could come back to haunt them if they finish one game out of the playoff picture. The Texans are currently tied with the Broncos for the No. 8 spot in the AFC.

1 The Atlanta Falcons fell from first place in the NFC South

The Falcons dropped from fourth to 10th in the NFC standings with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No team fell further in Week 14 than the Atlanta Falcons, who took a six-spot dip in the NFC following a 29-25 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Entering the week as the No. 4 seed in the NFC by way of sitting in first place in the woeful NFC South at 6-6, the Falcons now find themselves in the No. 10 slot after allowing Baker Mayfield and the Bucs to march the ball 75 yards down the field in less than three minutes late in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.

The drive was capped off by an 11-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield to Cade Otton with 31 seconds remaining.

If one were to only look at specific stats and not the final score, it might seem the Falcons ran away with this one.

They outgained the Buccaneers by 144 total yards, had seven more first downs, were better on third- and fourth-down conversions, averaged two more yards per play, and had fewer penalties. And that's not mentioning the career-high 347 passing yards from Desmond Ridder.

But it wasn't enough, and now Tampa Bay is sitting in the top spot in the NFC South and the No. 4 slot in the overall NFC standings. But the Falcons certainly aren't out of it. The Bucs, Falcons, and Saints are all now 6-7, and plenty of intradivisional games are left to play.

But as Atlanta had already beaten the Bucs once, combined with beating New Orleans in their only matchup thus far, a win for the Falcons here would have been massive.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.