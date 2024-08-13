Highlights Manchester City dominate the PFA Men's Player of the Season shortlist, with three stars up for the award.

Ollie Watkins also makes the cut after a remarkable season which secured Champions League qualification for Aston Villa.

Erling Haaland shone as top goal scorer, making him a strong contender for the prestigious award but he's far from being the favourite.

With an excellent 23/24 Premier League season now a thing of the past, and with a new one edging ever closer, the six-man shortlist for the PFA Men's Player of the Season has been drafted.

League champions Manchester City dominate the list, with Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland nominated alongside Euro 2024 winner Rodri, and a teammate the latter beat in Germany in Phil Foden.

Aston Villa hitman Ollie Watkins also joins the list after a mightily impressive campaign which saw the Villains reach the Champions League, whilst Cole Palmer's incredible breakout year with Chelsea is also recognised with a nomination alongside Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.

With the winner set to be announced on Tuesday, 20th of August, speculation is rife amongst the media as to who will come to hoist the accolade. With six serious contenders available for the award, whoever picks it up will be a deserving winner, but there can only be one, after all.

As we close in on the winning announcement, the nominees have been ranked in order of their likelihood of a win – going off their performance last season.

23/24 PFA Men's Player of the Year Nominee Ranking Player Team 1st Phil Foden Manchester City 2nd Rodri Manchester City 3rd Martin Odegaard Arsenal 4th Cole Palmer Chelsea 5th Erling Haaland Manchester City 6th Ollie Watkins Aston Villa

6 Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

A sensational campaign so it was for Ollie Watkins in 23/24, and his outstanding contributions to Unai Emery's side have seen him qualify for the Champions League and nominated alongside some of the league's very best.

His Premier League return of 19 goals and 13 assists see him ranked amongst the league's very top gunmen, and his nomination is a just dessert for his achievements over the last season. However, with three Premier League champions, a runner-up and the only man to get more combined goals and assists joining him on the list of nominees, a nomination will likely be as good as it gets for the England international.

5 Erling Haaland

Manchester City

The perennial goal machine, and now a two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, Erling Haaland would be a fine choice as any for the award.

His return of 27 goals last season, though not as high as his record-shattering 36 in his debut campaign, was enough to see him go five goals clear at the top of the single-season chart, with former teammate Cole Palmer the closest man to him with a return of 22.

It may seem controversial to consider Haaland as fifth in the list, of course, but the cohesive footballing monopoly that is Manchester City is made of many vital cogs, and those around him that help make him such a phenomenal goalscorer are deemed just that little bit more important.

4 Cole Palmer

Chelsea

Equipped with an outstanding creative and scoring sense, and perhaps the most iconic celebration in the world at the moment, Cole Palmer was out on his own at the top of the combined goal charts last season.

His return of 33 G+A, one ahead of the aforementioned Watkins, was the star turn in Chelsea's recovery campaign, where they rose from another season of potential mid-table mediocrity into European qualification.

His heroics for the Blues rescued what could have been a dismal season without him, and that places him into fourth for us, but a lack of a Chelsea title fight or trophy means he can progress no higher.

3 Martin Odegaard

Arsenal

The only player from Arsenal's set of Premier League runner-ups to be nominated for the award, The Gunners' captain was as vital as ever to Arsenal's title challenge.

In a race for the gold that stretched all the way to the final day of the season, Odegaard's endearing leadership and fearsome quality was one of Mikel Arteta's most important pieces of the puzzle.

His return of eight goals and 10 assists with the armband equipped was a fantastic return. That said, it's hard to imagine he'll get the gold ahead of two of Man City's champions.

2 Rodri

Manchester City

The clutch god of world football was at his brilliant best once again last season, working his magic in the engine room of Manchester City's fearsome side as the Citizens clinched yet another Premier League title.

Ousted these days as the best defensive midfielder on earth, Rodri's tenacity in the middle of the park is one of Pep Guardiola's most vital attributes to his side, giving his side the room to breathe in attack with a man equipped with both outstanding defensive sense and more than capable attacking ability.

The Euro 2024 winner is one of the finest players in world football, but he may well fall just short in this shootout for the PFA accolade, narrowly losing out to a teammate.

1 Phil Foden

Manchester City

Phil Foden's final-day brace was the crowning moment of what has been an exceptional young career for the City academy prospect.

Outed from the onset as a future star, Foden's rise to prominence at Manchester City has been sensational to behold, and his performances last season for the Citizens have seen him regarded as the best player in the league.

Owed to his ridiculous technical ability and wonderful attacking intelligence and sense, Foden is one of the top-flight's most dangerous performers, now rectified with another Premier League title and a return of 19 goals and eight assists.

Whoever wins the accolade in the end will be a more than deserving winner, but Foden is surely the favourite to lift the award and crown a glorious 23/24 term.