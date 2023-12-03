Highlights The Miami Dolphins have the lowest strength of victory among all NFL division leaders.

The Philadelphia Eagles own the NFL's best record but are in the middle of the pack on this list.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs rank second among NFL division leaders in strength of victory.

As teams often have identical records at the end of a season, the NFL has long used various tiebreakers to determine which teams win divisions and wild-card playoff bids.

One such tiebreaker is strength of schedule, which can configure which team had the most challenging road to success. But did those playoff contenders just play good teams, or did they actually defeat them?

That is where the strength of victory comes into play, a number that represents the combined record of the teams a squad has defeated. It can also show which teams are able to defeat better competition, perhaps giving some insight into whether a team is actually good or has only beaten inferior opponents.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the NFL's eight current division leaders and how they stack up in terms of strength of victory.

8 Miami Dolphins — .311 Strength of Victory

1st place AFC East, 8-3

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC East was supposed to be especially tough in 2023.

The Buffalo Bills have been the best team in the division for the last few seasons. The New York Jets were adding Aaron Rodgers to a strong defense. The New England Patriots, while not as talented as in years past, still had Bill Belichick. And the Miami Dolphins, led by coach Mike McDaniel, were emerging as a contender.

But, overall, it hasn't worked out that way. The Jets lost Aaron Rodgers in Week 1, the Bills have gone backward, and the Patriots are one of the worst teams in the league, thus allowing Miami to take advantage.

Two of the Dolphins' 2023 losses have come against the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and their .311 strength of victory is the lowest number among all division leaders.

Despite sitting atop the AFC East at 8-3, the Dolphins only have one victory over a team that currently owns a winning record, that being the Denver Broncos (6-5). But they will get more opportunities as Miami plays the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) in Week 16 and the Baltimore Ravens (9-3) in Week 17.

7 Atlanta Falcons — .382 Strength of Victory

1st place NFC South, 5-6

Every other division leader in the NFL has won at least eight games, but Arthur Smith's Atlanta Falcons sit under .500 at 5-6. The New Orleans Saints have an identical record to Atlanta, but the Falcons would currently get the tiebreaker due to their head-to-head win over the Saints in Week 12.

Heading into Week 13, the Falcons only have one win over a team with a .500 record, defeating the Houston Texans (6-5) in Week 5. But Atlanta is in luck as only one of their final six opponents has a winning record.

Week Opponent Opp. Current Record 13 at New York Jets 4-7 14 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4-7 15 at Carolina Panthers 1-10 16 vs. Indianapolis Colts 6-5 17 at Chicago Bears 4-8 18 at New Orleans Saints 5-6

Each year, it seems there is one less-than-average team that makes the playoffs because they play in a below-average division. And in 2023, it looks like that team could be the Falcons.

6 Detroit Lions — .400 Strength of Victory

1st place NFC North, 8-3

The Detroit Lions were the doormats of the traditionally strong NFC North for many years. But that has changed since Dan Campbell took over. Now, they are the class of the division and the only team with a record over .500.

The Lions had their most impressive win in the first game of the season when they defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. But all their other victories have come against teams currently sporting a .500 record or worse.

But the Lions are in good shape going forward. In their final six games, they will only face two teams with winning records: the Denver Broncos in Week 15 and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. It has already been a special year for Detroit, and it seems likely to get even better as they inch toward the franchise's first postseason berth since 2016.

5 Baltimore Ravens — .470 Strength of Victory

1st place AFC North, 9-3

John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens, long a defensive powerhouse, made multiple changes to their offense this year. The team replaced long-time OC Greg Roman with Todd Monken, drafted Zay Flowers, and signed playmaking wideouts Nelson Agholor and Odell Beckham Jr.

The results have been positive, as quarterback Lamar Jackson has played his best football since his 2019 MVP season. Baltimore has multiple impressive wins against the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, and two against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But the Ravens have a tough road ahead to close out the year as they still have matchups against the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Nevertheless, the Ravens still have a two-game cushion over Pittsburgh and, barring a complete collapse, will be in good shape to win the division.

4 Philadelphia Eagles — .482 Strength of Victory

1st place NFC East, 10-1

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Sirianni's Eagles are the class of the league this season, as they have started with a 10-1 record. Their only loss came in a surprising Week 6 defeat to the New York Jets, but they have won five straight games since then.

Philadelphia has several impressive wins this season having beaten the Dolphins, Cowboys, Chiefs, and Bills. Through 11 games, the Eagles are in good shape, but the Cowboys are nipping at their heels at 9-3.

Things will remain difficult for the Eagles over the next two games as they will face off against the 49ers and the Cowboys. But they close out the year in much easier fashion with two games against the New York Giants and one against the Arizona Cardinals.

3 San Francisco 49ers — .489 Strength of Victory

1st place NFC West, 8-3

The 49ers, who boast a stout defense and a bevy of offensive playmakers, have, for the most part, looked tremendous this year. Brock Purdy, thriving in Kyle Shanahan's offensive system, has proven that his level of play last year was no fluke.

San Francisco arguably has the 2023's most impressive win, a 42-10 trouncing of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. On top of that, the Niners beat Pittsburgh 31-7 in the season's opening weekend and also own a 34-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, the team also had a three-game losing streak, dropping games to the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and Cincinnati Bengals.

The 49ers will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the marquee matchup of Week 13, which could be a preview of the NFC Championship Game. They also face a tough game with the Ravens in Week 16 on Christmas Day.

2 Kansas City Chiefs - .495 Strength of Victory

1st place AFC West, 8-3

Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs haven't looked as dominant in 2023 as in years past, and Patrick Mahomes' offense is scoring about a touchdown less per game than last year.

Kansas City Chiefs Points Per Game 2021 28.2 2022 29.2 2023 23.3

That might have to do with the departure of players like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Andrew Wylie, and Orlando Brown Jr., as well as offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. But it could also be due to the tough opponents on their schedule this season.

The only losses for the 8–3 Chiefs have been to the Eagles, Lions, and Denver Broncos. But their overall strength of victory looks good, thanks to impressive wins over the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

1 Jacksonville Jaguars — .506 Strength of Victory

1st place AFC South, 8-3

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The right quarterback can take any team from mediocrity to contender status. And that is what Trevor Lawrence has done for Doug Pederson's Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Clemson standout led the Jags to the playoffs last year in just his second season and is well on his way to doing so again in 2023.

As the only division leader with a strength of victory over .500, the Jaguars have impressive wins over the Bills, Texans, and Steelers but were knocked down a peg in Week 10 when they were trounced by the 49ers, 34-3.

The Jaguars play in a surprisingly competitive division and are getting an unexpected challenge from the Texans and Colts, both of whom are 6-5. But if Jacksonville can hold off Houston and Indianapolis, they have a good chance at making a deep run in the postseason.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.