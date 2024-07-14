Highlights The Hail Mary originates from a memorable 50-yard pass by Roger Staubach in 1975 for the Dallas Cowboys.

Aaron Rodgers is the NFL's Hail Mary expert, with a record three conversions in league history.

One of the luckiest plays in football, a total of 36 successful Hail Mary attempts have been converted.

Coined by the Dallas Cowboys in 1975, the Hail Mary comes from legendary quarterback Roger Staubach’s 50-yard pass to Drew Pearson for a last-second touchdown versus the Minnesota Vikings. After the game, Staubach stated, “I just closed my eyes and said a Hail Mary.” Just like that, one of the most exciting plays in football was born.

Aaron Rodgers is possibly the greatest Hail Mary passer in NFL history, backed up by his record of three conversions. The Hail Mary is the most difficult play to convert in football. Achieving one is one of the greatest feats a player or team can accomplish, let alone three by a single quarterback.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The NFL has seen 36 successful Hail Mary attempts in league history.

Rodgers’ arm strength is some of the greatest of any quarterback in NFL history and his ability to complete these passes in tight windows is one of the quarterback’s most impressive attributes.

His three Hail Mary conversions resulted in two wins, and a heartbreaking loss versus the Arizona Cardinals in the playoffs. Here are Rodgers’ three Hail Mary conversions ranked from 1-3.

1 The Motown Miracle

December 3, 2015

The first, arguably the best, of his three spectacular Hail Mary completions came when Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers squared off against the division rival, Detroit Lions in a 2015 regular season game.

After going down 20-0 with under nine minutes left in the third quarter, the Packers had battled all the way back into the game, bringing their deficit to just two points thanks to a 17-yard touchdown scamper from Rodgers.

Looking to secure their two-point win, with the score at 23-21, the Lions milked the clock down from 3:12 to just 23 seconds when Rodgers and the Packers got the ball back.

Eyeing a win after a textbook comeback, Rodgers led the Green Bay offense to their own 39-yard line with a 19-yard completion to James Jones. With six seconds left, Rodgers and the Packers took the field for one last shot to win the game.

Rodgers saw pressure after taking the snap in shotgun, rolling right to avoid a sack before heaving the ball from his 37-yard line. With the ball hanging in the air, wideout Richard Rodgers boxed out two of his teammates and a handful of Lions defenders, timing his jump just right to come down with the last-second pass.​​​​​​​

Green Bay won 27–23 thanks to a heroic effort from Rodgers, who finished with eight catches for 141 yards and the game-winning touchdown, his lone score of the day.

2 The Double Hail Mary

January 10, 2016

The 2015 NFL season saw not one, but two Hail Mary conversions from the four-time NFL MVP, this one coming in a crucial playoff game versus the Cardinals in the Divisional Round matchup.

The Cardinals were one of the NFL’s best teams in 2015, notching a 13-3 record and securing a first-round bye to advance them to the second round, where they met Rodgers and the Packers.

With 10 minutes left in the third quarter, Green Bay held a 13-7 lead over Arizona before a 13-point swing by the Cardinals put the Packers down 20-13 with two minutes on the clock.

With 1:45 left, Rodgers took a sack from Dwight Freeney, setting Green Bay back to their four-yard line.

On 4th & 20 with 55 seconds left, Rodgers and the Packers offense needed a miracle just to convert and pick up a new set of downs. Rodgers dropped back and tossed a 60-yard bomb to Jeff Janis. Janis miraculously snagged the ball, picking up a first down with 12 seconds left.

After an incompletion on the next play, Rodgers had just five seconds on the clock to make something happen.

On the final play and regulation, Rodgers dropped back, saw pressure and rolled right. With time winding down, Rodgers heaved a 41-yard pass to guess who? Jeff Janis. With the ball coming down, Janis went up over two Cardinals defenders, plucking the ball out of the air for a touchdown.

Though Green Bay couldn’t hang on for a win in overtime, the double Hail Mary will go down in history as one of the most impressive two-play sequences by a receiver in NFL history.

3 The Hail Mary Before Half

January 8, 2017

Packers fans didn't have to wait long for Rodgers' third and latest Hail Mary completion, as his next prayer came just the following season, after two in 2015.

Rodgers and the Packers managed a playoff berth in 2016 after a 10-6 regular season record, drawing the New York Giants in the first round of the playoffs.

The Giants drew first blood with two field goals before Rodgers and the Packers' offense stormed down the field for a touchdown, taking the lead with 2:20 left in the first half.

Looking to put the ball back in their quarterback's hands, Green Bay's defense forced the Giants to punt on the next drive, giving Rodgers the ball with just over one minute remaining.

Rodgers, a likely future Hall of Famer, led the Packers to New York's 42-yard line, setting Green Bay up for one more shot before the half with six seconds on the clock.

On 4th & 2, Rodgers took the snap with plenty of time in the pocket. Rolling to his right, Rodgers planted and threw a deep shot to the back of the endzone. Dragging his toes, Randall Cobb came down with the pass to put the Packers up 14-6 entering halftime.

Carrying this momentum into the second half, Rodgers and the Packers ran away with the game, beating the Giants 38-13 and advancing to the next round.

