Manchester United have announced the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea in a deal that could be worth as much as £60 million.

Fighting off competition from Liverpool and Arsenal, United have finally made their first move in the transfer market this summer.

The 24-year-old becomes the 12th senior England international to sign for the Red Devils in the Premier League era.

The 11 players that made this move before him present a real mixed bag of results. Mount - who has 36 caps for the Three Lions to his name - will be hoping he fares better than some that have made the move previously.

We've ranked below the 11 players in question. For the avoidance of doubt, those that went on to gain their first England cap after joining United are not included.

Ranking all 11 England internationals to join Man Utd in the Premier League era - before Mason Mount

11 Wilfried Zaha

Despite having a long and successful Premier League career, it never happened for a young Zaha at the 'Theatre of Dreams'.

He was a highly sought-after prospect that United managed to get their hands on after much negotiation with Crystal Palace for an initial £10m in January 2013.

Only making two first-team appearances, Zaha ended up out on loan to Palace and then Cardiff before permanently heading back to Selhurst Park.

He has even since switched his national allegiance to the Ivory Coast, his county of birth.

10 Alan Smith

Making the move from Leeds United to fierce rivals, Manchester United, was a big deal at the time for Smith.

Sir Alex Ferguson admired the player but had previously said: “I’d often discussed Alan with my coaching staff, and we concluded by saying: ‘He’s a Leeds boy, and he would never come here’.”

Much to the manager's surprise, Smith jumped at the chance to move once Leeds were relegated.

Unfortunately, a double leg break and an ankle dislocation injury against Liverpool in 2006, prevented him from having the United career he was expected to have following his £7m move from Elland Road.

9 Harry Maguire

Maguire's fortunes for club and country have been contrasting ever since his £80m move from Leicester.

He has been a rock at the back for England as they have reached a European final and World Cup quarter-final in the past two tournaments.

For his club, he has been error-prone and void of confidence.

Given the captain's armband only six months into his Old Trafford tenure, he has failed to come across as a leader of the club in a challenging time.

He looks likely to head for the exit door this summer after falling out of favour with Erik ten Hag.

8 Jadon Sancho

This move was a highly anticipated one.

United were even prepared to wait an additional year to get their man in the door.

A further 12 months in the Bundesliga allowed him to gain more confidence and experience in the Champions League.

Fans were understandably excited about the move, but injuries and personal issues have really put the brakes on his career.

Nine league goals in 55 appearances is not exactly what would be expected of a winger of Sancho's calibre, especially given his £73m price tag.

7 Owen Hargreaves

Initially representing Wales at youth level, Hargreaves eventually pulled on an England shirt for the under 21s.

This is all despite not being born in either country. He was in fact born in Canada, with a Welsh mother and English father.

He also did not come through as a youth player in the Premier League.

Instead, his football career kicked off at German giants, Bayern Munich, where he won many trophies.

The move to United was one that helped bolster his trophy cabinet, but one that did not see him play all that often.

Spending more time on the treatment table than the pitch, Hargreaves eventually joined bitter rivals, Man City.

6 Ashley Young

Young was brought in as one of the best wingers in the Premier League at the time.

The former Aston Villa man hit the ground running as he contributed to the United's 2012/13 league triumph.

During his nine-year spell at the club, he played on both wings, and also played in both full-back positions.

His versatility allowed him to remain an important member of the squad until he eventually departed for a new challenge with Serie A side Inter Milan.

5 Luke Shaw

A horror injury looked like it could have derailed Shaw's career before it had really started.

He did struggle for form and consistency in the years that followed, but has become a vital player in recent seasons.

Securing his place as the first-choice left-back at the club has helped ensure he keeps Ben Chilwell out of the national side also.

He even moved ahead of Maguire in the centre-back pecking order in the last season.

4 Michael Carrick

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Michael Carrick of Manchester United celebrates victory and winning the Premier League title after the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 22, 2013 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Carrick won every trophy possible during his time with the Red Devils.

Partnering Paul Scholes for a large part of his time at Old Trafford, they formed the best midfield in the country for many years.

His move from Tottenham turned out to be a masterstroke by Ferguson in 2006.

An underrated figure until his time at the club came to an end, he goes down as a United legend in his own right.

3 Teddy Sheringham

Most remembered for his goal that contributed towards the famous 2-1 comeback win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in 1999.

Scoring to level the game up at Camp Nou before Ole Gunner Solskjaer netted the winnner, was worth the £3.5m United paid for him alone.

Being part of that treble-winning side - one that lifted three league titles on the spin - is some achievement.

He averaged a goal every three games, which is not a bad rate at all for a player who was used sparingly at times during his Old Trafford career.

2 Rio Ferdinand

Known as a 'Rolls-Royce' of a defender, he was an ever-present in the United back line for the best part of a decade.

Pace, power, technical ability and excellent reading of the game are all qualities that would allow Ferdinand to compete at the highest level in the modern game.

Like others on this list, he was an important part of a team to win every trophy possible, multiple times.

The fact he was brought in from United's rivals, Leeds, was quickly forgotten about among the fans.

1 Wayne Rooney

The record goalscorer in Man Utd history has to be number one on this list.

Rooney was also the all-time leading goalscorer for England until Harry Kane recently beat that record.

Signing as a 16-year-old from Everton, he netted a hat-trick on his Champions League debut against Fenerbache. He then never looked back.

253 goals for the club cements him as an icon, not only during the Premier League era, but of all time.