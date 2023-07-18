Harry Maguire has been told by Erik ten Hag that he will no longer be the Manchester United captain, but where does the centre-back rank among the club's previous captains?

The 30-year-old took to Twitter to announce that he held talks with his manager which resulted in the decision being made to take a new direction in regard to the captaincy.

One of the big reasons behind the decision is likely to be the uncertainty around Maguire's future at the club after he fell down the pecking order at Old Trafford last season.

Even Luke Shaw - naturally a left-back - was used in the centre of defence instead of the former skipper on a number of occasions.

Who will be named the next Manchester United captain?

There is speculation surrounding who will now take on the responsibility that comes along with the armband, with Bruno Fernandes expected to be the preferred candidate.

The Portuguese midfielder was named the captain whenever Maguire was not on the pitch during the 2022/23 campaign and looks a safe bet to continue to do so on a permanent basis.

Time will tell in the case of Fernandes - or anyone else that is given the privilege - but Maguire's time in the role has come to a close and can therefore be concluded upon.

We take a look at where the former Leicester City man ranks among all other Manchester United captains in the Premier League era.

11 Ashley Young (2019 - 2020)

Young never necessarily did anything wrong as the captain of the club, but within six months of being handed the armband, he had left for Inter Milan.

He was an experienced professional at the time, but never previously seen as a standout candidate for the role.

From the outside looking in, it appeared that a lack of any other leaders in the dressing room meant Young was the default choice.

Perhaps United fans look back at his brief spell in a more fond way now, as his successor ended up being Maguire in January 2020 despite only being at the club since the summer.

10 Harry Maguire (2020 - 2023)

The armband was given to Maguire at a difficult time for the club, with performances on the pitch and mood off the pitch both being far from ideal.

Being handed the role seemed to pile pressure on Maguire during an already tough period for the Red Devils with vocal critics doing the defender's confidence no favours whatsoever.

Maguire has not helped himself at times, with calamitous performances contributing to an extremely leaky United back line.

During his last campaign as captain of the club, Maguire lifted the League Cup - despite being named as a substitute for the final against Newcastle.

A disappointing end to his spell as the leader of the dressing room could also lead to his departure from the club if a suitable offer arrives.

9 Antonio Valencia (2018 - 2019)

No one could ever question the dedication or the winger-turned-defender.

Valencia, like Young, was coming towards the end of his solid career with the club when he was assigned as captain.

His early days in Manchester were spent as a flying winger that was all about pace and power, before he lost that extra yard of pace.

Later tailoring his game to become a strong option at right-back, it was clear to see Valencia loved the club and would give everything.

Despite being a senior player, the Ecuadorian never came across as a leader that would take United back to the top of the game.

Only nine appearances after getting the role, he left the club.

8 Michael Carrick (2017-18)

It is a big statement that Carrick is named higher on this list than Young and Maguire due to the time he spent as captain.

The midfielder only played five matches as the official skipper as he retired at the end of the season for medical reasons.

Being an underrated servant to the squad over the duration of his stay at Old Trafford, he went under the radar as a leader.

His venture into management with Middlesbrough has proven he can be the man to hold a dressing room together, and it would have been no different during his captaincy period.

Finally getting the recognition his dedication and performances had earned over the years, it was a shame to see his time in the role being cut short.

The all-time top goalscorer for the club, Rooney was one of the last players left from the dominant Sir Alex Ferguson era.

He even broke the scoring record while wearing the armband which was a fitting way to conclude his career at Old Trafford.

In his years as captain, Rooney's career began to wind down with injuries and inconsistency slowing him down.

Louis van Gaal was the manager at the time, and it felt like a case of giving the most experienced player the armband regardless of credentials.

6 Nemanja Vidic (2011 - 2014)

It speaks volumes that Ferguson would trust the Serbian defender as his new skipper once Gary Neville hung up his boots.

Rio Ferdinand, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes could all have been deemed appropriate candidates to take on the responsibility.

However, Vidic was the man trusted, and his displays on the pitch justified the decision.

Willing to put his body on the line for his team, the centre-back was a player that led by example, perhaps more than being very vocal.

Two Premier League titles were brought home to Old Trafford under his leadership.

Spending only one season as the main man, the 'King' was a very believable figure as the leader of an extremely talented group of players.

Scoring 15 goals to fire his side to a league title, the single season spent as captain turned out to be his final year in the game.

Retirement was likely the only factor that could have wrestled the armband from the imposing Frenchman.

He was the first non-British captain of the club, and he did himself proud in the role.

4 Steve Bruce (1994 - 1996)

Having joined in 1987, Bruce was handed the honour of being the skipper in his final two years with the club.

He spent the best years of his career as a dominant centre-back for his club and country before later becoming a Premier League manager.

Always a commanding figure on and off the pitch, it is no surprise that Bruce was a popular candidate for the role with both his fellow players and fans of the club.

The defender led his side to back-to-back league titles before he eventually moved on in 1996.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 11: Gary Neville of Manchester United celebrates his team's victory at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on January 11, 2009 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Now known as one of the top pundits in the world of football, Neville was once a driving force behind United's success.

Often overlooked for his role in multiple trophy wins, he was a true leader as he went on to become the second-longest serving captain in Premier League history.

Ferguson trusted Neville to be his leader in the dressing room until the end of his career despite playing very limited minutes towards the end of his playing days through injury.

Winning the Champions League, two Premier League titles and three League Cups; he has an impressive trophy haul from his time with the armband.

2 Bryan Robson (1992 - 1994)

The first man to lead a United team out in the Premier League era, Robson was known as 'Captain Marvel'.

He had already been at the club since 1981 and already seen as an icon by supporters by the time the new division was formed.

Robson held the captain role since 1982 meaning he only spent one year at the club without the armband.

Becoming a player-manager at Middlesbrough in 1994 when he left United, he later went on to become a manager of several English sides.

Being seen as a vital part of the team during his entire tenure at Old Trafford, the midfielder is still one of the best players in their history.

Where to start with the intimidating Irishman?

An icy demeanor coupled with an exceptionally fiery temperament on the pitch made for the best captain in the Red Devil's Premier League history.

It was not an easy job to take over from Cantona in 1997, but Keane went on to do even better than optimistic fans would have expected.

480 appearances for the club saw Keane win a Champions League, four Premier League trophies and two FA Cups while the skipper.

There was never any question who the leader of the team was while the former Ireland international was in the side as he led by example and was willing to go to battle for his teammates.