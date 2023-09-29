Highlights The San Antonio Spurs have made minimal improvements to their bench unit, raising concerns about their depth and ability to compete throughout the season.

The Denver Nuggets have not made any impactful signings to improve their bench, putting their title defense in a precarious position.

The Washington Wizards may face growing pains with their young bench unit, casting doubts on their ability to improve their depth.

While the starting lineup often grabs the headlines, the true depth of an NBA team is measured by the strength of its bench. Any seasoned fan or analyst will tell you that a team's success isn't solely determined by its starters. The bench unit plays a pivotal role in shaping a winning season and a deep playoff run. Surprisingly, some of the top-five players on a team may not even be in the starting lineup. Whether it's to provide a scoring punch off the bench, offer defensive versatility, or simply because the team's rotations work better that way, starting on the bench is by no means a demotion.

Our rankings are not just a snapshot of the present but are predictive in nature. We've analyzed bench plus-minus statistics from the previous season, factored in new additions to the teams, and considered the impact of another year of experience for young talents. From the New York Knicks, who boast a bench that could be the envy of many starters, to the San Antonio Spurs, who are in the process of finding the right mix, this list offers a deep dive into the strength of each team's bench unit.

30 San Antonio Spurs

Bench unit: Devonte Graham, Malaki Branham, Reggie Bullock, Jeremy Sochan, Charles Bassey

The San Antonio Spurs have made minimal improvements to their bench unit for the upcoming NBA season. Last year, the team recorded the worst bench plus-minus in the league. A noteworthy change is Jeremy Sochan, who was a starter and is now expected to serve as the sixth man. Despite this, the lack of significant upgrades raises concerns about the Spurs' depth and their ability to compete throughout the season.

29 Denver Nuggets

Bench unit: Reggie Jackson, Christian Braun, Justin Holiday, Peyton Watson, Zeke Nnaji

As the defending NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets are entering the new season with a bench unit that has seen the departure of Bruce Brown and Jeff Green, two key contributors from last year. Despite these significant losses, the team has not made any impactful signings to improve their bench. This lack of action is particularly concerning, given that their bench recorded the second-worst plus-minus in the regular season last year. The absence of key additions puts the Nuggets' title defense in a precarious position.

28 Washington Wizards

Bench unit: Delon Wright, Landrey Shamet, Bilal Coulibaly, Deni Avdija, Patrick Baldwin Jr.

The Washington Wizards find themselves in a challenging situation as they head into the new NBA season. Last year, their bench was in the bottom third for plus-minus, and this year, they are expected to rely heavily on rookies. The infusion of young talent could mean growing pains for the bench unit, casting doubts on the team's ability to improve their depth.

27 Utah Jazz

Bench unit: Keyonte George, Ochai Agbaji, Talen Horton-Tucker, Taylor Hendricks, Kelly Olynyk

The Utah Jazz are facing a season of uncertainty, particularly when it comes to their bench. Last year, they landed in the bottom third of the league in terms of bench plus-minus. This year, they've decided to infuse young talent into the mix by adding two rookies to their bench. While this could bring fresh energy to the team, it also suggests that the Jazz are willing to navigate the inevitable challenges that come with relying on inexperienced players.

26 Charlotte Hornets

Bench unit: Gordon Hayward, Frank Nitilikina, Cody Martin, Miles Bridges, Nick Richards

The Charlotte Hornets' bench struggled last season, finishing in the bottom five in terms of plus-minus. However, there are some signs of potential improvement. The return of Miles Bridges and the expected bench role for Gordon Hayward at the start of the season could provide a much-needed boost. Both players bring scoring and experience to a unit that lacked consistency last year. Despite these additions, we still anticipate the Hornets' bench to be on the lower end of the spectrum. While there's potential for improvement, significant challenges remain, making this a unit that still has much to prove.

25 Oklahoma City Thunder

Bench unit: Cason Wallace, Vasilije Micic, Isaiah Joe, Kenrich Williams, Ousmane Dieng, Jaylin Williams

The Oklahoma City Thunder present an intriguing case for the upcoming NBA season. Last year, their bench surprised many by posting a strong plus-minus. However, this year brings new variables into the equation: the addition of two rookies and heightened expectations for the team as a whole. These factors make it difficult to forecast whether the Thunder's bench will maintain its previous level of production or face new challenges.

24 Portland Trail Blazers

Bench unit: Shaedon Sharpe, Mattise Thybulle, Scoot Henderson, Kris Murray, Moses Brown

Scoot Henderson is currently expected to serve as the sixth man, but the situation could change, especially with newly acquired Jrue Holiday possibly leaving the team. But they also have second-year guard Shaedon Sharpe who is expected to make significant strides in his sophomore season. Matisse Thybulle brings valuable perimeter defense to the bench, and any pieces acquired from a potential Holiday trade could further shake up the dynamics.

23 Milwaukee Bucks

Bench unit: Malik Beasley, Marjon Beauchamp, Jae Crowder, Bobby Portis, Andre Jackson Jr.

The Milwaukee Bucks' bench may not be the main attraction with the arrival of Damian Lillard, but it holds its own intrigue. Bobby Portis, who was a Sixth Man of the Year candidate last season, is expected to continue his strong play. The team has also acquired Malik Beasley to bolster their shooting off the bench. Additionally, Marjon Beauchamp is expected to have consistent minutes with Grayson Allen being recently traded.

22 Phoenix Suns

Bench unit: Grayson Allen, Eric Gordon, Nassir Little, Bol Bol, Yuta Watanabe

The Phoenix Suns face a season of uncertainty when it comes to their bench. The majority of last year's bench players have either been traded or signed elsewhere in free agency. Recent trades have brought in Grayson Allen and Nassir Little, while Eric Gordon has been signed to bolster the unit. Despite these changes, the consensus is that the Suns' bench could range from average to below par, adding an element of unpredictability to their season.

21 Houston Rockets

Bench unit: Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, Jae’sean Tate, Tari Eason, Jock Landale

The Houston Rockets are heading into the new NBA season with a bench that is poised for improvement. Last year's poor bench plus-minus is a thing of the past with Tari Eason gaining a season of experience, rookie Amen Thompson drafted fourth overall, and the signing of Jock Landale. These additions not only bring talent but are also guaranteed to inject energy into every game, making the Rockets' bench a unit that could surprise many this season.

20 Orlando Magic

Bench unit: Anthony Black, Jalen Suggs, Joe Ingles, Jonathan Isaac, Mo Wagner

The Orlando Magic are entering the new NBA season with a bench that's rich in young talent. Headlined by Jalen Suggs and bolstered by rookie Anthony Black, the bench promises to be a bright spot for the team. However, the biggest question mark is the health of Jonathan Isaac. His availability—or lack thereof—could be a major deciding factor in how effective and competitive the Magic's bench, and by extension the team, can be this season.

19 Dallas Mavericks

Bench unit: Jaden Hardy, Seth Curry, Josh Green, Maxi Kleber, Richaun Holmes

The Dallas Mavericks are entering the new NBA season with a bench that already performed well last year, finishing in the top half of the league in plus-minus. With another year of experience under their belts, Josh Green and Jaden Hardy are expected to contribute even more effectively. The team has also added Richaun Holmes, who brings rim-protecting skills to the bench. These factors make the Mavericks' bench a unit to watch as they aim for a deep playoff run.

18 Toronto Raptors

Bench unit: Gary Trent Jr, Gradey Dick, Jalen McDaniels, Chris Boucher, Precious Achiuwa

The Toronto Raptors find themselves in an interesting position when it comes to their bench unit. Last season, their bench had an average plus-minus and this offseason, they've made intriguing additions, notably forward Jalen McDaniels, who is an exceptional perimeter defender, and rookie Gradey Dick, who was selected 13th overall in the draft. McDaniels adds defensive versatility, while Dick, is a good scorer who can be an efficient scorer and solid defender. Given these new additions along with the existing talent, we expect the Raptors' bench plus-minus to remain around the same average mark as last year. However, the presence of players like McDaniels and Dick offers the potential for this unit to exceed expectations.

17 Brooklyn Nets

Bench unit: Dennis Smith, Royce O’Neale, Lonnie Walker, Ben Simmons, Dayron Sharpe

The Brooklyn Nets have an intriguing bench unit that has seen the addition of high-energy scorers Lonnie Walker and Dennis Smith Jr. Both players have the ability to put points on the board and make crucial defensive stops when needed. However, the X-factor for the Nets' bench this season is undoubtedly Ben Simmons, who appears to be fully healthy and ready to make an impact. His versatility on both ends of the floor could be a game-changer for the Nets, and his performance will likely be the main decider in whether the bench unit excels or falls short of expectations this season.

16 Detroit Pistons

Bench unit: Monte Morris, Alec Burks, Joe Harris, Isaiah Stewart, James Wiseman

The Detroit Pistons present a balanced bench unit that blends the experience of veterans with the exuberance of younger players. New additions Monte Morris and Joe Harris bring valuable skills to the table; Morris serves as a reliable floor general who excels in ball care, while Harris is known for his three-point shooting prowess. Alec Burks stands out as the bench's primary scorer, providing a consistent offensive threat. The young big men, Isaiah Stewart and James Wiseman, add another dimension to the bench with their ability to run in transition and space the floor. This mix of youth and experience makes the Pistons' bench an interesting one to watch this season.

15 Memphis Grizzlies

Bench unit: Marcus Smart, Josh Christopher, Luke Kennard, Santi Aldama, Xavier Tillman

The Memphis Grizzlies' bench is shaping up to be a formidable unit, especially with the new addition of Marcus Smart. Known for his defense, Smart is expected to move to the bench once Ja Morant's suspension is over. His defensive prowess and scoring ability add a new layer of depth to the team. The bench also features Luke Kennard, a sharpshooter who led the league in three-point percentage, further stretching the floor for the Grizzlies. Completing the unit are versatile big men Santi Aldama and Xavier Tillman, who serve as Swiss army knives capable of contributing in multiple facets of the game. With such a well-rounded bench, the Grizzlies are poised for a strong season.

14 Minnesota Timberwolves

Bench unit: Shake Milton, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Troy Brown Jr, Kyle Anderson, Naz Reid

Last season, the Minnesota Timberwolves' bench left much to be desired, but changes are afoot that could turn their fortunes around. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, fresh off a standout playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, is expected to take on a more significant role this season. His emergence as a reliable scorer and playmaker adds a new dynamic to the bench unit. Other key players include Naz Reid and Kyle Anderson, both of whom are versatile all-around contributors. The new addition of Shake Milton further strengthens the bench, particularly in terms of scoring and ball-handling. With these changes, the Timberwolves' bench is on the rise and could be a surprise this season.

13 Indiana Pacers

Bench unit: T.J. McConnell, Buddy Hield, Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin, Jalen Smith

The Indiana Pacers' bench is shaping up to be one of the most improved units in the league, thanks in large part to the addition of Obi Toppin. His athleticism and scoring ability bring a new dimension to the Pacers' second unit. Complementing him are T.J. McConnell, a stellar perimeter defender; Buddy Hield, one of the league's premier three-point shooters; and Andrew Nembhard, who is coming off a strong rookie season and aims to build on that success this year. This blend of defensive acumen, shooting prowess, and youthful energy makes the Pacers' bench a unit to watch closely.

12 Chicago Bulls

Bench unit: Ayo Dosunmo, Coby White, Javon Carter, Torey Craig, Andre Drummond

The Chicago Bulls boasted the best bench plus-minus in the league last season, setting a high bar for themselves. While there's a possibility they may have over-performed last year, expectations remain high for this well-rounded unit. The backcourt duo of Ayo Dosunmo and Coby White brings youth and versatility, excelling in ball movement, scoring, and defense. Adding to this is Andre Drummond, whose rebounding prowess provides the Bulls with additional opportunities on both ends of the floor. Given these factors, the Bulls' bench is expected to remain a solid and impactful unit in the upcoming season.

11 Golden State Warriors

Bench unit: Gary Payton II, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Dario Saric, Kevon Looney

The Golden State Warriors present an intriguing case when it comes to their bench unit. Despite posting a negative plus-minus last season, there's reason for optimism this year. Young talents Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga are entering their third year, bringing with them valuable experience that should translate into improved performance. Complementing the youth are seasoned veterans Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II, who provide stability and defensive prowess. An additional factor that bodes well for the bench is that they will often share the floor with either Steph Curry or Chris Paul, providing invaluable learning opportunities for the young players and adding an extra layer of offensive firepower.