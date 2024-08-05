Highlights Division strengths vary greatly in the NFL, with some featuring four potential playoff teams in 2024.

AFC North is a powerhouse, the NFC North and NFC West are also strong.

AFC West and NFC South face challenges.

Bragging rights power sports almost as much as championships. Everyone wants to win at everything. That includes playing in the toughest division, even when players hate their rivals. It's an honor to battle tough teams for the top spot.

Not all divisions are created equal. Last season, one of the NFL's divisions finished with four winning teams. Meanwhile, there have been years when a losing record was enough for a division crown. Without further ado, here are the NFL divisions ranked from strongest to weakest entering the 2024 season.

1 AFC North

Physical teams that can compete with anybody

Four teams with winning records tend to speak for themselves, and they will get that chance on this year's in-season Hard Knocks edition, which will follow all four AFC North squads. Especially when the three of those teams had QB issues for most of the season. Only the Baltimore Ravens were immune to that.

2023 AFC North Standings Rank Team Record 1 Baltimore Ravens 13-4 2 Cleveland Browns 11-6 3 Pittsburgh Steelers 10-7 4 Cincinnati Bengals 9-8

Last year's Ravens led the NFL in winning percentage and point differential. Lamar Jackson won MVP, while the defense allowed the fewest points. Adding Derrick Henry to the offense should only help Baltimore remain a juggernaut.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: All four teams in the AFC North finished with winning records, with three earning playoff berths. The last time four teams in the same division all finished a season with winning records in the NFL? 1935.

The Browns finished tied for the AFC's second-best record, even without their starting RB and QB for most of the season. Their defense allowed the fewest yards. With better health, another postseason appearance could easily be in the cards.

In 2023, Pittsburgh's offense was a circus in almost every way. That includes coaching, blocking, passing, and rushing. Yet, they made the playoffs, and the Russell Wilson and Justin Fields duo should upgrade their QB position regardless of who starts. So should a new offensive coordinator. T.J. Watt is one of the NFL's most underappreciated defenders and will be joined by former All-Pro Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen and cornerback Donte Jackson.

Cincinnati squeaked to a winning record despite QB Joe Burrow's season-ending injury. RB Joe Mixon is gone, but this is an offense built around passing anyway. The defense allowed the second-most yards a year ago, and that probably won't happen again.

This year's Bengals should be better than 9-8, which would have been good for second in four NFL divisions last year, but was somehow a last-place finish in the AFC North. It doesn't get tougher than this.

2 NFC North

Two strong teams and another pair with great potential

The Detroit Lions were nearly NFC champions last season. Their offense is elite, and they've made massive improvements to last year's flawed secondary. Detroit is a dangerous club.

2023 NFC North Standings Rank Team Record 1 Detroit Lions 12-5 2 Green Bay Packers 9-8 3 Minnesota Vikings 7-10 4 Chicago Bears 7-10

Ditto a Green Bay Packers team that could've faced the Lions in the NFC Championship Game had they executed a few more plays properly. The offense added Josh Jacobs and the defense added Xavier McKinney. Green Bay and their recently paid QB won't be a fun game for anyone.

That leaves Chicago, who has a completely new offense thanks to Caleb Williams, Keenan Allen, and D'Andre Swift among others. Their defense is returning Montez Sweat, who helped them finish 2023 strong. The Bears should be a formidable bunch.

The Vikings are the trickiest team. Injuries completely derailed their 2023 campaign, particularly on offense where Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins were sorely missed. Cousins is in Atlanta now, so the QB situation isn't perfect. Quietly, Minnesota had a solid defense. A four-game losing streak brought them down to 7-10 but with better health (and QB Play) this could be a team competing for a Wild Card spot.

At least one team will likely have a losing record, but it wouldn't be shocking to see any of the NFC North's teams in the postseason.

3 NFC West

An elite team with solid rivals

2023 saw the San Francisco 49ers do exactly what they were supposed to. Return to the Super Bowl. Winning the Lombardi Trophy proved elusive, but this is an elite team that will be toward the top of the NFC again unless another injury-riddled disaster like 2020 happens.

2023 NFC West Standings Rank Team Record 1 San Francisco 49ers 12-5 2 Los Angeles Rams 10-7 3 Seattle Seahawks 9-8 4 Arizona Cardinals 4-13

Elsewhere, the NFC West is competitive but unspectacular. Los Angeles lost Aaron Donald, which is a massive blow to an already underwhelming defense. An elite offense should at least get the Rams to another winning record.

Seattle had a mediocre season, even with their winning record. New head coach Mike Macdonald can probably work miracles on their awful defense. There's enough talent offensively to compete. The Seahawks won't be easy, although they won't send fear down spines.

A healthy Arizona Cardinals team is what elevates this division. As the supposed weak link, Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr., James Conner, and a surprisingly solid offensive line will give foes fits. When the Cardinals fail, it'll be because of a still-rebuilding defense. However, unlike most last-place teams, Arizona won't be an easy win.

4 AFC South

Three teams that could win the division

Houston emerged out of nowhere last year, taking the division and winning a playoff game. High-profile offseason additions Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon have created Super Bowl expectations for the Texans. However, they'll have to go through their rivals again.

2023 AFC South Standings Rank Team Record 1 Houston Texans 10-7 2 Jacksonville Jaguars 9-8 3 Indianapolis Colts 9-8 4 Tennessee Titans 6-11

Poor health caused the Jacksonville Jaguars to spiral down the stretch. They went from 8-3 and a virtual lock for the division title to 9-8 and out of the playoffs entirely. Expect this team to put together a third consecutive winning season thanks to a solid roster on both sides of the ball.

As for Indianapolis, they had a top-10 scoring offense without starting QB Anthony Richardson for most of last year. Star RB Jonathan Taylor only played in 10 games. Those two didn't even share the field for two full quarters of football. The defense may need work, but the Colts will be a problem again.

Tennessee is the odd team out, as they probably won't compete this season. They have one of the AFC's worst rosters and a new head coach. Still, they're not the worst weakest link in the league. For that reason, the AFC South gets a slight edge over the next few divisions.

5 AFC East

The bad is really bad

In theory, three of these teams will be fighting for a playoff spot this year. The Bills have gotten worse, but this is still a team that has won four straight division titles. Very few teams will feel comfortable facing a Buffalo squad that was fourth in point differential a year ago.

2023 AFC East Standings Rank Team Record 1 Buffalo Bills 11-6 2 Miami Dolphins 11-6 3 New York Jets 7-10 4 New England Patriots 4-13

Everyone knows that Miami's offense is the fastest in the NFL. They'll be a threat yet again. The New York Jets have a strong defense but finished 7-10 because of an abysmal offense. Hopefully, Aaron Rodgers lasts longer than he did in 2023, something that would instantly morph New York into a playoff contender.

There's a lot to love about three of the teams. Then, there are the New England Patriots, who may be one of the NFL's worst teams again. Equipped with a new head coach, 2024 will present a lot of growing pains in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots are sinking the ship in this division.

6 NFC East

Two good teams and two probably bad teams

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have each appeared in three straight postseasons, and both franchises expect to compete for a title every season.

2023 NFC East Standings Rank Team Record 1 Dallas Cowboys 12-5 2 Philadelphia Eagles 11-6 3 New York Giants 6-11 4 Washington Commanders 4-13

On paper, the Cowboys have another roster ready to compete. In practice, repeating in the NFC East is a daunting task. The 2004 Philadelphia Eagles are the last NFC East team to win consecutive division titles. The division's active streak without a repeat champion is the longest in NFL.

Massive contract decisions may also affect on-field performance for the Cowboys. They're a candidate to take a step back.

Philadelphia also has a loaded roster. Their issue is that last season's collapse is a lingering question mark. People don't know if this team can cooperate for a full 17 games plus tax, even with all of their talent.

For better or worse, Washington's season hinges on how impressively rookie QB Jayden Daniels performs. If the Heisman winner instantly transforms the offense and new head coach Dan Quinn works wonders on 2023's terrible defense, the Commanders will compete. Unfortunately, this organization has experienced a lot of worst-case scenarios in the 2000s.

The Giants could have one of the best defensive fronts in the game this season and, thus, a solid defense. It's equally as likely that the offense is a mess because of the offensive line and QB. There's a world where New York is competitive. Sadly, the alternatives are more probable.

7 AFC West

Question marks litter this division

As the back-to-back Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs don't need much introduction. They do most of the heavy lifting in the AFC West these days and improved themselves by supplementing their weakest link this offseason: their receiver room. It is the rest of the bunch that drags the division down.

2023 AFC West Standings Rank Team Record 1 Kansas City Chiefs 11-6 2 Las Vegas Raiders 8-9 3 Denver Broncos 8-9 4 Los Angeles Chargers 5-12

This will be the first full season with Tom Telesco as the general manager and Antonio Pierce as the head coach for the Raiders. They're trying to piece together an almost entirely new offense after last year's debacle. Even if the defense is solid again, there's a lot of work to do in Las Vegas for this team to be regarded as anything more than mediocre.

That also applies to the Los Angeles Chargers, who gutted their RB and WR rooms this offseason. Meanwhile, it was the defense that lost them a lot of games in 2023. Having a great QB in Justin Herbert and a proven coach in Jim Harbaugh should help the team remain somewhat competitive. The problem is that Los Angeles appears a long way from competing at a high level again.

In Denver resides a roster that may be the league's worst. It begins with an uninspiring QB room and trickles down to almost every position on the field. Like the rest of the AFC West, this is a team transitioning to its next era. The two-time defending champs can't drag their rivals up on this list.

8 NFC South

A division mired in mediocrity

Unlike every other division in the NFL, no team in the NFC South hit double-digit wins last regular season. That isn't a fluke, as each squad has serious holes to address.

2023 NFC South Standings Rank Team Record 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-8 2 New Orleans Saints 9-8 3 Atlanta Falcons 7-10 4 Carolina Panthers 2-15

Tampa Bay had the league's worst rushing attack for a second straight season. They were underdogs in their home playoff game. By keeping the roster mostly intact, the Bucs will have a shot at winning the division again. Looking at the rest of the league, that would probably mean being the weakest division winner again.

New Orleans is weak in the trenches, especially offensively. They were extremely limited in cap space this offseason, so there weren't any massive moves. The Saints have talented skill-position players that lack the infrastructure elsewhere to truly thrive.

Atlanta is the biggest candidate to take a leap this season thanks to the Kirk Cousins signing. New head coach Raheem Morris will hopefully help the team's decision-making too. The Falcons are the NFC South's best shot at an elite team, but spending a first-round pick on Michael Penix Jr. may inhibit their defensive growth in 2024.

Then, there's Carolina, who finished with the worst record in the league last season.

The team deserves credit for making moves aimed toward winning now. However, there were far too many holes to fill. That wasn't aided by the Brian Burns trade. For the Panthers, getting an actual look at Bryce Young is the next step. It probably won't include a lot of winning yet.

