Highlights Arsenal have been one of the Premier League's most successful sides since the rebranding in the early 1990s.

Arsene Wenger's arrival as manager ushered in one of the club's finest eras, with trophies coming with regularity.

Mikel Arteta's current Gunners team have also made rapid strides, and feature on this top ten list of the greatest Arsenal sides of the Premier League era.

Throughout the Premier League's history, Arsenal have remained an ever-present fixture within the division. Having never been relegated since its inception, they have also usually been one of the better sides in the top flight and over the years, they've had some pretty incredible teams.

Whether it's title-winning dynasties, invincible icons or just challengers who pushed the winners are far as they could, there have been some top sides show out for the Gunners over the years. But which have been the very best? Well, we decided to take a look at Arsenal's history in the Premier League and identify the 10 teams who were the best based on how many points they won during that season.

There are some impressive sides involved, so let's not beat around the bush. Here are the 10 best Arsenal teams in Premier League history.

10 2009/10 - 75 points

The 2009/10 Arsenal team is actually the third to have landed 75 points in a Premier League season, alongside the 2014/15 and 2016/17 sides, but due to the fact they had the most wins out of the three, they earn a spot on this list. This team that closed out the 2000s had an impressive roster of talent.

Cesc Fabregas was in the form of his career, Andrey Arshavin was one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in the world and Niklas Bendtner hadn't quite been transformed into a meme yet. Robin van Persie's action was fairly limited due to injuries, but he still managed to score at a fine rate. They didn't win the league, but this was still a solid side.

9 1998/99 - 78 points

Tied with two more Arsenal teams that earned 78 points, the 1998/99 team comes in last out of the three as it won fewer games. The side, coming off the back of a title-winning campaign the year before, was just as good and won the exact same number of points, but it wasn't enough to win the title this time around.

Nicholas Anelka was in blistering form in front of goal, while Dennis Bergkamp was his regularly fantastic self, but the Gunners were pipped to the trophy this time around by Sir Alex Ferguson'sManchester United. Fortunately, they wouldn't have to wait too long before a certain talismanic Frenchman by the name of Thierry Henry would join the club.

8 1997/98 - 78 points

As we already mentioned, the 1997/98 Gunners team picked up the same amount of points as the side that turned out one year later, but this squad actually managed to win the Premier League with the points tally. In what was Arsene Wenger's first league trophy with the club, they narrowly beat United to the top.

The Red Devils finished on 77 points, just one behind Arsenal. With the likes of David Seaman, Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira and Marc Overmars, this Gunners team was as star-studded as it gets. With defensive stalwarts like Tony Adams and Martin Keown too, there's no wonder they went all the way.

7 2002/03 - 78 points

The final side to have picked up 78 points, this Arsenal team was on the very cusp of greatness but wasn't quite aware of the heights they were about to hit. This year, they won an impressive 23 league games and scored 85 goals, but were beaten to the league title by United again.

Henry was the star of the show by this point and had emerged as one of the greatest talents to ever play the game following his move to England three years earlier. His 32 goals in all competitions led the way, but the likes of Robert Pires and Ashley Cole were also influential figures within the team at the time. They might not have won the league that year, but they'd laid the foundations for what would become one of the greatest Premier League teams of all time just 12 months later.

6 2013/14 - 79 points

The 2013/14 season marked the arrival of a certain Mesut Ozil to the Emirates and the results were immediate. The Gunners had a fantastic season that year and stars such as Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey were in the best form of their careers. Per Mertesacker was a rock at the back, Jack Wilshere still looked like one of the most promising young midfielders in football and Mikel Arteta was playing a key role on the pitch years before he'd influence things from the dugout.

It's a testament to how good the top few sides in England were at the time that 79 points, while enough to win the league in 1997/98, only earned Arsenal a spot in fourth place, only just qualifying for the Champions League.

5 2007/08 - 83 points

Next up we've got a couple of sides who both had 83 points, but the 2007/08 team didn't win quite as many games, so they rank here. Despite selling their greatest-ever player in Henry in the summer of 2007, the loss didn't hurt the Gunners as they had their best league season in quite some time.

With the departure of Henry, numerous guys were forced to elevate their game and none more so than Emmanuel Adebayor who hit the back of the net 30 times that season. He was far from the only one, though, as Eduardo had an incredible season at the Emirates. It was as good as the Croatian international got in England before a devastating leg injury derailed things. The season also saw Fabregas take his game to another level and transition from a promising prospect to an elite superstar.

4 2004/05 - 83 points

After going unbeaten the entire season before, Arsenal returned in 2004/05, but couldn't quite replicate that form, finishing on 83 points. It was a solid campaign, with stars like Gilberto Silva solidifying their places as key figures at the club. Finishing second, they were only beaten by a Chelsea side that had been transformed under Jose Mourinho.

That Blues team are one of the best in Premier League history, with the very best defence. The Gunners scored more goals than Chelsea, but they conceded far more too. Still, they were a quality team and in most other seasons, likely would have been good enough to win the whole thing.

3 2022/23 - 84 points

That's right, last year's Arsenal side picked up more points than almost any other Gunners team in Premier League history. Despite not winning the title, they were still a fantastic side and were the result of several years of development under Arteta's stewardship. Players like Bukayo Saka who had been flirting with stardom for a while, emerged as genuine world-class talents. Martin Odegaard looked sensational, WIlliam Saliba transformed Arsenal's defence and Aaron Ramsdale shone in between the sticks.

Similarly to the 2004/05 side, the Gunners were unfortunate in the sense they came up against a powerhouse in Manchester City, with Erling Haaland scoring at a rate we've never seen in England before. Still, it was the best season in almost 20 years for the side and hints at a very bright future.

2 2001/02 - 87 points

Not only did the 2001/02 side win the Premier League comfortably, finishing seven points clear of Liverpool in second place, but they also won the FA Cup that season. It was the season where Henry firmly established himself as an absolute star in the Premier League. He'd been good in the first two seasons at Arsenal, but this year saw him take that leap to superstardom.

His 32 goals in all competitions were pivotal to the club's success, but Sylvain Wiltord, Freddie Ljungberg and Bergkamp were all also in superb form that season too. Sol Campbell was a machine at the heart of defence while Cole continued to prove why he would go on to become one of the greatest left-backs of all time. The 2001/02 side was mightily impressive, but not quite the best.

1 2003/04 - 90 points

Did you have any doubt who'd be number one? It turns out, if you go unbeaten throughout an entire Premier League season, you're very likely to pick up plenty of points along the way. The 2003/04 Arsenal side will be remembered forever as the very first, and to this day still the only, side to go an entire league campaign in the Premier League era without tasting defeat.

It's an insane achievement and the likes of Henry, Cole and Campbell were all at the pinnacle of their career. The side is one of the very best in the history of English football. No one has managed to repeat their 'Invincibles' feat just yet, and it's hard to imagine any ever will again. It's quite fitting that the last time the Gunners won the league was with a side as impressive as this one. This truly was the peak of Wenger's time in charge of the north London club and will be remembered fondly forever.

Check out the table below to see how each of the 10 best Arsenal teams shape up when compared to each other.