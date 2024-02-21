Highlights After agreeing to leave Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel becomes the latest manager who will be available this summer.

He follows in the footsteps of Jurgen Klopp (leaving Liverpool) and Xavi Hernandez (leaving Barcelona).

Jose Mourinho also features on the list, having been sacked by Roma during the current season.

While the majority of football supporters are player-focused in terms of transfers, wages and success, there are a select few who are more in tune with the weird and wonderful world of football management. The likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger set a precedent for those who have followed in the current day and age, with Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp among those who stand up with the very best as the beautiful game’s most imperious bosses.

At the end of the season, as is with players, there are many changes in the managerial department with respective club higher-ups looking for a fresh change, whether that be to avoid flirting with relegation or to challenge for their nation’s domestic title. This summer around, it will be no different with a myriad of teams – from all corners of Europe, some from the Premier League – searching for a fresh change.

And that got us thinking: which managers will be out of work this summer and willing to take charge of another club? As such, GIVEMESPORT have ranked the best 12 below with the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all out of work and looking for their next challenge. Without further ado, after reading the following ranking factors, let's get stuck in.

Ranking factors

Success at previous clubs

Age

Willingness to move to a new club

Time spent away from football management

Likability in football circles

Attainability

Balance between club/international football

Ranking the best football managers out of work in summer of 2024 Rank Manager Previous clubs 1. Jurgen Klopp Liverpool, Dortmund, Mainz 2. Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid 3. Thomas Tuchel Bayern Munich, Chelsea, PSG, Dortmund, Mainz, Augsburg 4. Antonio Conte Tottenham, Inter, Chelsea, Italy, Juventus, AC Siena, Atalanta, Bari, Arezzo 5. Xavi Barcelona, Al-Sadd SC 6. Hansi Flick Germany, Bayern Munich 7. Jose Mourinho Roma, Tottenham, Man Utd, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter, Poro, Leiria, Benfica 8. Julen Lopetegui Wolves, Sevilla, Real Madrid, Spain, Porto 9. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Man Utd, Molde FK, Cardiff 10. Graham Potter Chelsea, Brighton, Swansea, Ostersund 11. Joachim Low Germany, Austria Vienna, FC Tirol, Adanaspor, Karlrusher, Fenerbahce, Stuttgart 12. Andre Villas-Boas Marseille, SH SIPG, Zenit, Tottenham, Chelsea, Porto, Coimbra

1 Jurgen Klopp

Previous clubs managed: Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Mainz

The pick of the bunch this summer, Klopp sent shockwaves through the world of sport when announcing that his stint at Anfield would be coming to a lamentable close in the summer. While he may not be – at the time of writing – willing to jump into a new role in the summer months, the German tactician is undoubtedly the best option out of those available.

That’s largely thanks to the back-to-front job he has completed on the Merseysiders as, upon his arrival, the club was in tatters. But now, when he’s leaving, they are firing on all fronts with a Premier League title and another Champions League medal to their name. Any side would be lucky to have Klopp steering the ship.

2 Zinedine Zidane

Previous clubs managed: Real Madrid

It seems like it will only be a matter of time until Zinedine Zidane is in charge of another European heavyweight. A five-year period in Madrid – across two spells – saw him become a perennial winner – and his three Champions League wins and two La Liga titles are a testament to his technical and mental brilliance and clubs should be queuing up for his services.

Perhaps not as sought after as others thanks to his, in comparison, short stint in the dugout – but one thing is for certain: his unrivalled success cannot be argued. The only thing stopping Zidane, one of the greatest footballers in World Cup history, from becoming an active manager again soon, however, is that he is smart and calculated enough to pick the right job when it presents itself.

3 Thomas Tuchel

Previous clubs managed: Bayern Munich, Chelsea, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Mainz, Augsburg

With news breaking that Thomas Tuchel will part ways with Bayern Munich at the end of the 23/24 campaign, many clubs would have had their ears pricked. A seasoned boss with years of prestige behind him, Tuchel could be in line for his next job as soon as he officially leaves Bavaria in the summer.

His longest stint in management came for Mainz with 183 games to his name, though the best part of his success has come elsewhere. While plying his trade at Chelsea, Krumbach-born Tuchel won an unforeseen Champions League, and he also won back-to-back domestic trophies at Paris Saint-Germain. Things haven’t gone as swimmingly for him at Bayern this season – hence his premature dismissal – but there’s no disputing his above-the-grade management expertise.

4 Antonio Conte

Previous clubs managed: Tottenham, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Italy, Juventus, AC Siena, Atalanta, Bari, Arezzo

Another managerial free agent, Antonio Conte has had a taste of both international and club management in yesteryear. Having enjoyed domestic success in Italy for both Inter Milan and Juventus, Conte - one of the biggest managerial spenders over the years - also added the sole Premier League to his trophy cabinet with Chelsea in the 16/17 season.

He took a chunk out of his managerial status during his second term as Tottenham boss and went out with a bang, brandishing the players as ‘selfish’, while he also criticised the culture of the north Londoners. That aside, his extensive body of work at the top of the beautiful game makes him a worthy candidate for clubs on the hunt for a manager with fresh ideas.

5 Xavi

Previous clubs managed: Barcelona, Al-Sadd SC

In the grand scheme of things, Xavi Hernandez is fairly inexperienced in the realm of football management. Once a wonderful footballer for Barcelona, he transitioned from playing to managing for Al-Sadd SC and replaced Ronald Koeman at the Nou Camp in November 2021.

The Spaniard endured a mixed bag of success with Blaugrana, however. In terms of silverware, things could’ve been much worse with a La Liga title and Spanish Super Cup added to the club’s long line of trophies – but the 2023/24 season has been underwhelming, to the point where he has decided to quit when it comes to an end. Thanks to the high-profile nature of his name, it likely won’t be long until Xavi finds his next club.

6 Hansi Flick

Previous clubs managed: Germany, Bayern Munich

At face value, Hansi Flick and Germany seemed like a match made in heaven. Having been Joachim Low’s understudy during the nation’s World Cup success in 2014, he eventually made the transition seven years later but lasted just 25 woeful games in charge.

Flick’s time with Die Mannschaft came off the back of his two-year stint with Bayern Munich, where he lost just eight of his 86 games in the hotseat and won a European treble. As such, the Heidelberg-born 58-year-old has proven his worth at club level and as long as there is still appetite on his behalf, there will be no shortage of offers.

7 Jose Mourinho

Previous clubs managed: Roma, Tottenham, Man Utd, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Porto, Leiria, Benfica

Years ago, Mourinho would’ve been the go-to guy when wanting results. The seasoned Portuguese has endured a career like no other, managing the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Porto – all clubs where he lapped up success aplenty. There are, however, his stints at Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United that bring his pedigree down a notch or two.

Nicknamed ‘The Special One’, Mourinho’s overarching haul of silverware for an array of clubs is enough to suggest that he is still likely to be one of the most sought-after coaches, who are readily available in the summer months. Despite not quite being held in the same regard as he used to be, having now left Roma, knowing him, the 61-year-old will be keen to re-enter the world of management as soon as possible. Perhaps it'll finally be time for him to take up international management.

8 Julen Lopetegui

Previous clubs managed: Wolves, Sevilla, Real Madrid, Spain, Porto

Julen Lopetegui has managed the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Spain and Real Madrid since emerging on the scene as Rayo Vallecano’s assistant manager back in 2002. His most recent post was with Wolves – and after evading the prospect of relegation, Lopetegui was well-poised to mount a top-half challenge the following campaign, but left just before the season started due to his unhappiness at a lack of investment this summer amid financial fair play constraints.

A manager of his standing will not be unemployed for long – and he has even said to be learning the English language better in the hopes of remaining in the country on a long-term basis. Linked with the West Ham United job recently amid uncertainty over David Moyes, the 57-year-old would be a sensible coup for many teams in the English top flight.

9 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Previous clubs managed: Man Utd, Molde FK, Cardiff

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer endured a mixed bag of results while in charge of Manchester United – but, unfortunately for him, it is the latter stage of his Old Trafford stint which is best remembered. Thanks to his prior inexperience, it always felt as if the former centre-forward was out of his depth.

Succeeding at the Red Devils has become increasingly difficult post-Sir Alex Ferguson – and so it’s surprising that a club with lower expectations have not taken a gamble on his managerial expertise. This summer, however, could see a change in his fortunes with many clubs looking for a new boss – and the 2021 Europa League final-reaching Solskjaer, one of the Premier League's highest-scoring substitutes, could be high on their shortlists.

10 Graham Potter

Previous clubs managed: Chelsea, Brighton, Swansea, Ostersund

Now, it’s not unfair to say that Graham Potter’s stock has fallen disastrously low thanks to his insipid stint at Chelsea. But the work he did to earn him the west London post beforehand was superb – especially at Brighton & Hove Albion. Beforehand, he’d shown his man-management capabilities as he brilliantly went from the Swedish fourth tier to Stamford Bridge in an 11-year period.

His spell in west Londoners was thought to be his break – but after that ended acrimoniously, Potter has been without a job. That said, he could be among the FA’s candidates if England are to cut ties with Gareth Southgate should he fails to yield silverware in the foreseeable future.

11 Joachim Low

Previous clubs managed: Germany, Austria Vienna, FC Tirol, Adanaspor, Karlrusher, Fenerbahce, Stuttgart

Joachim Low could also land himself a job this summer on the very basis that he has been out of work since 2021 after an astonishing 15-year stint with the German national team. The very fact that the majority of Low’s plaudits came during his time with a World Cup-winning Germany may mean that clubs could be tentative to appoint someone with such little domestic experience.

At club level, he has managed the likes of Austria Vienna, Fenerbahce and Stuttgart – but has never managed to hit the century mark in terms of game for any club. No doubt a great custodian, but the disparity between club and international management is profound and whether the 64-year-old would be up for the challenge would be a worry.

12 Andre Villas-Boas

Previous clubs managed: Marseille, SH SIPG, Zenit, Tottenham, Chelsea, Porto, Coimbra

Best renowned for his hodgepodge stints at Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, Andre Villas-Boas is still working to revive his credibility in European circles. To step away from the pressures of elite-level football, the 46-year-old – still among the younger candidates – ventured to Russia and China, before returning to Marseille in 2019.

While his time in France ended on a sour note – he offered to resign after he criticised the signing of Olivier Ntcham against his wishes, but was sacked instead – Les Phoceens grew from strength to strength under the Portuguese’s stewardship as he led them to the Champions League for the first time in six years. Villas-Boas is not held in the same regard as some other managers out of work this summer, however, which may mean that he will have to wait a little longer to secure his next job.