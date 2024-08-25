Key Takeaways Manchester United have a rich history of producing academy talent, most notably the Class of '92.

Manchester United are renowned for having one of the best academies in world football. The Class of '92 produced the likes of David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Gary Neville, and Paul Scholes. They helped propel the Red Devils to a period of dominance in the Premier League, where Sir Alex Ferguson won 13 top flight titles from 1992 to 2013.

United have struggled since Ferguson left the club and have not won the Premier League since the 2012/13 season. Despite this, they have continued to prioritise the importance of the academy. Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Scott McTominay have all graduated from Carrington in recent years. In fact, since 1937, over 250 players from the academy have made appearances in more than 4,000 matches. The Under-18 team won three trophies last season, with a number of impressive talents showcasing their ability. Here is a closer look at the current crop of players who are vying for a spot in the first team.

Jack Fletcher

Son of club legend Darren

Jack Fletcher, the son of former United midfielder Darren Fletcher, joined the club in July 2023 from Manchester City along with his twin brother Tyler. Last season, he played 14 matches for the Under 18's, registering a goal and four assists from central midfield. He is a left-footed playmaker who can play as an anchor or in a more advanced role due to his excellent ball-carrying ability.

This was on display during United's 3-2 victory against Barnsley in the EFL Trophy on 20th August, where he scored twice to secure the three points. Fletcher's first goal was a half volley with his left foot from 25 yards, before he scored the winner three minutes later. He signed a professional contract with the club in April 2024 and will be looking to break into the first team in the next couple of years.

Jack Fletcher Career Statistics Team Appearances Goals Assists Man City U18 1 0 0 Man United Youth League 1 0 0 Man United U18 13 1 4 Man United U21 1 2 0

Shea Lacey

Messi comparisons

Shea Lacey is another player with a dangerous left foot who signed a professional contract with United in April 2024. He can play anywhere across the front line, preferably the right-wing. Free-kicks are one of Lacey's main strengths, and his ability to whip the ball into the top corner from dead-ball situations has been shown widely on social media. Speaking about the young winger in 2022, FootTheBall said:

"The English attacker is one of the silkiest players fans would have seen on the pitch. The young lad from Manchester United’s academy has a wand of a left foot and hence the comparisons with Lionel Messi."

The Liverpool-born 17-year-old had his minutes restricted last season due to an injury. As a result, he only played 10 games, and he will be keen to get back on the pitch and show fans why he is one of the most highly regarded youngsters at the club.

Shea Lacey Career Statistics Team Appearances Goals Assists Man United U18 20 5 5 Man United Youth League 3 0 0

Finley McAllister

Captain fantastic

Finley McAllister captained the treble-winning under-18s at United last year. He played 30 games in all competitions, scoring twice and registering five assists. The English central midfielder is a hard-working player who is disciplined in and out of possession. He is renowned for being hard to dispossess due to his awareness and quick thinking when he receives the ball in tight spaces.

Due to his defensive strengths, McAllister can also play as a right-back. The 18-year-old's versatility and leadership are impressive traits for a young player, making him someone to look out for in the coming years as a potential first team option.

Finley McAllister Career Statistics Team Appearances Goals Assists Man United U18 39 2 6 Man United U21 7 0 0 Man United Youth League 3 0 0

Bendito Mantato

Versatile forward

United were able to tie down Bendito Mantato to a pre-agreement this summer, which will see him sign a professional contract with the club when he turns 17. The 16-year-old was subject to interest from a host of Premier League clubs, such as Chelsea, Newcastle, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion. However, Mantato decided to stay at the Red Devils after joining the club when he was only nine years old.

It is clear to see why there is so much excitement about the youngster who has represented England at youth level. Last season, he scored six goals in seven games in the U18 Premier League, including four goals in one game against Blackburn in March 2024. Mantato is extremely versatile and can play either as a left-back or a right-winger. His ability to dribble past defenders with his close control and speed make him a devastating talent in the final third. One of the reasons United are so excited about Mantato is his maturity and end product for someone so young. When he turns professional in January, the club will continue to aid the progression of a "Carrington superstar destined to blossom into best-in-class".

Bendito Mantato Career Statistics Team Appearances Goals Assists Man United U18 11 6 2 Man United Youth League 1 0 0 Man United U21 1 0 0

Ethan Williams

Dangerous winger

Ethan Williams enjoyed a successful 2023/24 season, scoring 17 goals and registering nine assists for the Under 18s and Under 21s. He played the majority of matches as a left-winger but was also deployed on the right occasionally. Williams signed a professional contract with the club in July 2024 and will look to push on for the Under-21s in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy in the 2024/25 campaign. In United's 3-2 win against Barnsley on August 20th, he came on for Sam Mather on the left wing when the team were two goals down.

In terms of Williams' strengths, he is a two-footed winger who possesses accurate and powerful ball striking. While he is not the quickest player in the squad, the left-winger is intelligent in the way he links the play from wide, often using a one-two to separate him from defenders. As well as this, Williams is someone who consistently counterpresses and is skilled at winning the ball back in high areas.

Ethan Williams Career Statistics Team Appearances Goals Assists Man United U18 39 16 14 Man United U21 20 6 3 Man United Youth League 4 2 1

Ethan Wheatley

Prolific goalscorer

Ethan Wheatley was a prolific goalscorer for both the under-18s and under-21s last season. In the U18 Premier League, he scored eight goals in only seven games. The striker's performances for the United youth teams were rewarded with three appearances for the senior squad. His longest cameo came against Crystal Palace, where he came on for the last 10 minutes in a 4-0 loss. At the end of the campaign, Wheatley was awarded the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year, which is a yearly accolade at United to celebrate the best performing youngster at the club.

In terms of his style of play, the 18-year-old centre forward is an excellent finisher who can score a variety of goals. Wheatley can use both feet but is also tall, meaning he can get on the end of well-timed crosses. Another impressive aspect of the youngster's game is his close control in crowded spaces, which allows him to get a shot off early and score half chances. With a goal in his first Premier League 2 match of the 2024/25 campaign, Wheatley will be looking to add to his goal tally and make further first team appearances across the season.

Ethan Wheatley Career Statistics Team Appearances Goals Assists Man United U18 28 14 2 Man United U21 12 5 1 Man United Youth League 6 1 1 Man United 3 0 0

Harry Amass

Pre-season minutes to turn into Premier League minutes

Harry Amass was signed from Watford in the summer of 2023 on a four-year deal. He played 22 matches for the club's youth teams last season, as well as making numerous appearances on the bench for the first team, due to an injury crisis. Ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, the Red Devils toured the US for pre-season. Amass made three starts at left-back against Liverpool, Arsenal, and Real Betis in the US. Speaking about the experience of playing for the senior squad, he said:

"I think it went well. I got a start in three games & played big teams. Unfortunately, we lost against Arsenal and Liverpool but it was still a valuable experience to learn off the players, gelling with them & getting a taste of men's football."

Amass was credited for his excellent technical ability and attacking threat from out wide in all three pre-season matches. Given the injury concerns with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, there is a clear pathway for the young full-back to find a place in the first team shake-up. Erik ten Hag clearly wants Amass to continue his development with the youth teams for the time being, though. The former Watford defender is still learning defensively but has significant potential, which is something that ten Hag pointed out in August. He said:

"I said already the other day: there is a potential, but he [Amass] has to improve. But I think in the last 12 days here in the tour, he has made big steps. He was really tested in defending, and he made a step forward, but there is still a long way to go."

Harry Amass Career Statistics Team Appearances Goals Assists Watford U18 2 0 0 Man United U18 17 1 3 Man United U21 4 0 2 Man United Youth League 2 0 0

Information gathered from Transfermarkt and Manchester United - Correct as of 21/08/24.