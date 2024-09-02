Key Takeaways Newcastle United boasts a rich history with iconic midfielders like Gary Speed, Chris Waddle, and Paul Gascoigne.

Newcastle United need no introduction to British football. Situated in the north-east of England, they are one of the most historical clubs in the nation, carrying a vocal and passionate fanbase with them around the country. It's one of the reasons why teams typically hate travelling to St James' Park.

The Magpies, despite their phenomenal support, have not won a major trophy since 1955, yet they have still had some of the best players of all time ply their trade in the city. This includes some of the most talented midfielders of all time stepping foot onto the famous hallowed turf.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine best players to play for Newcastle over the years. Stretching from defensive-minded aggressors in the middle of the park to creative magicians pulling the strings, the Geordie Boys have been treated to geniuses over the years, even if they have not won anything.

Ranking Factors

9 Cheick Tiote

Newcastle career span: 2010-2017

To begin, Cheick Tiote was not one of the most talented players in the club's history, but you could never doubt his work ethic and determination. Adored by the Geordie Boys, he will always be seen as a cult hero — and that's partially due to one match that springs to mind.

In February 2011, Newcastle were 4-0 down at home to Arsenal, but they pulled it back to 4-3. With the clock quickly ticking away, Tiote scored a stunning 20-yard volley to level the scores and complete one of the most iconic comebacks ever witnessed in football. It epitomised his career, yet he is sadly no longer with us after passing away in 2017.

Cheick Tiote's Premier League Stats Matches 138 Goals 1 Assists 6 Tackle Success % 72 Accurate Long Balls 551

8 Tommy Cassidy

Newcastle career span: 1970-1980

Stretching back through the decades, Tommy Cassidy was the star dictating matches effortlessly. Football was different in the 1970s, but Cassidy excelled. He joined in 1970 from Glentoran and the Belfast native quickly made an impact on Tyneside. Over a ten-year spell, he made over 200 appearances and never looked out of place.

The main issue with Cassidy was his battle to stay fit. He was plagued throughout his career on Tyneside, but that was often ignored by fans, who instead looked at his non-stop work ethic and determination. As someone who always looked to make a late drive in the box, he will always be engraved in the club's history.

Tommy Cassidy's Newcastle Stats Matches 225 Goals 28 Notable Achievements FA Cup Runner-Up (1974)

7 Colin Veitch

Newcastle career span: 1899-1914

In 1881, Newcastle were formed as a football club. They were named Stanley FC — and it wasn't until 1892 that they were named what they are today — but they quickly had one of their greatest players ever plying their trade in the middle of the park.

Starting his career in 1899, Colin Veitch played for 15 years on Tyneside until World War One came calling — and, during that spell, he won the First Division three times and the FA Cup once. Capable of defending and attacking in impressive fashion, he made over 300 appearances for his club, proving crucial as they looked to kickstart the history books with ease.

Colin Veitch's Newcastle Stats Matches 322 Goals 49 Honours First Division (1905, 1907, 1909), FA Cup (1910)

6 Gary Speed

Newcastle career span: 1998-2004

Just like Tiote, Gary Speed was one of the most loved footballers in the world. No one had a genuine reason to hate him — and, across a six-year spell on Tyneside, he became known as a legend. Some have tried to copy his legacy since and failed comfortably.

Across 213 appearances, he was seen as a hard worker and non-stop star — capable of dictating matches in a multitude of roles in the middle of the park. He was never overrun, as he read the game intelligently and never left space open in behind. The Magpies were in dreamland when the Welshman plied his trade.

Gary Speed at Newcastle Appearances 213 Goals 29 Notable Achievements FA Cup Runner Up 1997/98 & 1998/99

5 David Ginola

Newcastle career span: 1995–1997

Unlike some others on this list, David Ginola was an attacking genius. All he needed to be named a wizard was a genuine wand, but metaphorically, he already was one. Gliding throughout the final third as a winger or a playmaker, the Frenchman, who is one of the best players in the country's history, was a level above everyone else.

He only spent two years at the club, but he was part of Kevin Keegan's 'Entertainers', which saw them narrowly miss out on Premier League glory. The former Tottenham player did fall out with their next manager, Kenny Dalglish, though. It meant that the story did not have the perfect ending in the slightest.

David Ginola's Newcastle Premier League Stats Matches 58 Goals 6 Assists 13

4 Rob Lee

Newcastle career span: 1992-2002

There was a four-year spell for Newcastle where they had both Speed and Rob Lee in the middle of the park — and, to some, it felt like a cheat code. Over the course of a 10-year spell at the club, Lee helped contribute to Keegan's 'entertainers' side, so he is now seen as one of the club's best-ever players in Premier League history.

In a similar fashion to Speed, Lee never stopped running. He dictated matches, shut down the half-spaces and looked to keep a compact shape home and away. Coupled with 34 Premier League goals in his career, he seemed to be the perfect star in the middle of the park.

Rob Lee's Premier League Stats at Newcastle Matches 267 Goals 34 Assists 32 Yellow Cards 36

3 Chris Waddle

Newcastle career span: 1980–1985

Chris Waddle, who is also seen as Newcastle's greatest winger of all time, was as gifted as they came in the tight and narrow spaces in the final third. Playing 15 years before Ginola, Waddle can be seen as the original wizard at the club. Never 'waddling' and gliding instead, the England international picked up 52 goals in 191 matches on Tyneside.

Meanwhile, epitomising his natural talent, in one of his first games in the top flight against Queen's Park Rangers, Waddle scored a first-half hat-trick for Newcastle. The Magpies went on to draw 5-5 — and that symbolised his career with the club. He was a level above and regularly let down.

Chris Waddle's Newcastle Stats Matches 191 Goals 52 Assists 16

2 Paul Gascoigne

Newcastle career span: 1985-1988

It's one of Newcastle's biggest disappointments that Waddle and Paul Gascoigne did not have a full season together at Newcastle. As two masterminds in the final third, it would have been one of the most enjoyable things to watch. Gascoigne, who is seen as one of the best English players ever, replaced Waddle in the starting 11 in 1985 after he left to join Tottenham.

In the final third, he effortlessly created chances, which also saw him average a goal nearly every four matches. In 1988, he was named Young Player of the Year, but - unfortunately - his period at Newcastle coincided with unrest and instability at the club, which saw him sold to Spurs in 1988.

Paul Gascoigne's Newcastle Stats Matches 104 Goals 24 Honours PFA Young Player of the Year (1988), Newcastle Player of the Year (1988)

1 Joe Harvey

Newcastle career span: 1945-1953

Finally, Joe Harvey has been ranked as Newcastle's greatest midfielder of all time. Over an eight-year career in the North East, he dominated matches with ease, as his control in the middle of the park helped the Magpies win the FA Cup twice, in 1951 and 1952.

It's something modern Newcastle fans could dream of considering they last won a trophy in 1955. However, where others struggled, Harvey never struggled to shine in the biggest matches in the world's hardest competitions. He was a captain and leader, always looking to bear responsibility, so others could thrive. It was one of his most underrated characteristics.