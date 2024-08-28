Key Takeaways Bryant, Giannis, and Curry are all star NBA players who failed to win ROTY due to stiff competition or rookie struggles.

Kevin Garnett was an MVP, champion, and made the Hall of Fame, but received only a single ROTY vote in 1995-96.

Bill Russell, despite a ROTY snub, became an impactful, multi-MVP, and title-winner.

The first NBA Rookie of the Year award that is officially recognized by the NBA was given to Monk Meineke in 1952-53. Since then, there have been many legends who have won the award.

One legend who took home the Rookie of the Year award was Wilt Chamberlain. Chamberlain put up historic stats during his rookie season in 1959-60, leading to the NBA naming the ROTY award in his honor.

Despite the number of legends who have won the award, plenty of legends fell short. This was due to them not having the best rookie season or competing against other greats to win the award.

Here are the top 10 players to never win the NBA Rookie of the Year.

Honorable Mentions: John Stockton, Steve Nash, Julius Erving, Scottie Pippen

10 Kevin Garnett

1995-96 ROY: Damon Stoudamire

Kevin Garnett is one of the greatest power forwards of all time, but he was unable to win the Rookie of the Year race in 1995-96. He was selected fifth overall in the 1995 draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves , where he would spend 14 of his 21 seasons in the NBA.

1995-96 ROY Race Player G PPG RPG APG SPG BPG FG% 3PT% 1st Place Votes Total Votes Damon Stoudamire 70 19.0 4.0 9.3 1.4 0.3 42.6% 39.5% 76 76 Arvydas Sabonis 73 14.5 8.1 1.8 0.9 1.1 54.5% 37.5% 17 17 Joe Smith 82 15.3 8.7 1.0 1.0 1.6 45.8% 35.7% 15 15 Michael Finley 82 15.0 4.6 3.5 1.0 0.4 47.6% 32.8% 2 2 Jerry Stackhouse 72 19.2 3.7 3.9 1.1 1.1 41.4% 31.8% 2 2 Kevin Garnett 80 10.4 6.3 1.8 1.1 1.6 49.1% 28.6% 1 1

Garnett finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting, grabbing just one vote. Damon Stoudamire was the winner of the award after receiving 76 votes, while Arvydas Sabonis finished second in voting after grabbing 17 votes. Garnett had a rough rookie season, averaging just 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over 80 games.

Kevin Garnett Stats Rookie Year vs. Career Stat Category Rookie Career PPG 10.4 17.8 RPG 6.3 10.0 APG 1.8 3.7 SPG 1.1 1.3 BPG 1.6 1.4 FG% 49.1% 49.7% 3PT% 28.6% 27.5%

Despite his rookie struggles, Garnett was able to carve out a Hall of Fame career and became the best and most successful player out of the draft class. Over his 21 seasons in the NBA, he was a 15-time All-Star, nine-time All-NBA selection and 12-time All-Defensive selection. He was also part of the 2007-08 Boston Celtics ' championship team.

He was also named the MVP in 2003-04 and the Defensive Player of the Year in 2007-08. Garnett was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

9 Giannis Antetokounmpo

2013-14 ROY: Michael Carter-Williams

Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the best players in the NBA today and is climbing the list of the best players of all time. Despite this, he did not take home the Rookie of the Year award during his rookie season in 2013-14, after being selected 15th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2013 draft.

2013-14 ROY Race Player G PPG RPG APG SPG BPG FG% 3PT% 1st Place Votes Total Votes Michael Carter-Williams 70 16.7 6.2 6.3 1.9 0.6 40.5% 26.4% 104 569 Victor Oladipo 80 13.8 4.1 4.1 1.6 0.5 41.9% 32.7% 16 364 Trey Burke 70 12.8 3.0 5.7 0.6 0.1 38.0% 33.0% 1 96 Mason Plumlee 70 7.4 4.4 0.9 0.7 0.8 65.9% N/A 2 58 Tim Hardaway Jr. 81 10.2 1.5 0.8 .05 0.1 42.8% 36.3% 1 23 Gorgui Dieng 60 4.8 5.0 0.7 0.5 0.8 49.8% N/A 0 3 Steven Adams 81 3.3 4.1 0.5 0.5 0.7 50.3% N/A 0 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo 77 6.8 4.4 1.9 0.8 0.8 41.4% 34.7% 0 1

Giannis struggled his rookie season, averaging just 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 77 games. He entered the NBA as a scrawny kid who would eventually develop into one of the best players of his generation. He finished tied for seventh in Rookie of the Year voting, while Michael Carter-Williams easily won the award.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats Rookie Year vs. Career Stat Category Rookie Career PPG 6.8 23.4 RPG 4.4 11.5 APG 1.9 4.9 SPG 0.8 1.1 BPG 0.8 1.2 FG% 41.4% 54.5% 3PT% 34.7% 28.6%

It is safe to say that Giannis has carved out a future Hall of Fame career. Over his first 11 seasons in the NBA, he has been an eight-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA selection and five-time All-Defensive selection. He has also won two MVP awards, and was the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year and the 2016-17 Most Improved Player.

In 2020-21, he led the Bucks to the franchise's second championship and first since 1970-71. He was also named the Finals MVP. Giannis now enters year number 12 looking to lead the Bucks to another championship alongside Damian Lillard .

8 Charles Barkley

1984-85 ROY: Michael Jordan

Charles Barkley is widely regarded as one of the best players to never win a championship during his time in the NBA. He is also one of the best players to win the Rookie of the Year award. Both of which were due to Michael Jordan 's dominance.

1984-85 ROY Race Player G PPG RPG APG SPG BPG FG% 1st Place Votes Total Votes Michael Jordan 82 28.2 6.5 5.9 2.4 0.8 51.5% 57.5 57.5 Hakeem Olajuwon 82 20.6 11.9 1.4 1.2 2.7 53.8% 20.5 20.5 Charles Barkley 82 14.0 8.6 1.9 1.2 1.0 54.5% 0 0

Barkley was selected fifth overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1984 draft. He did not receive a single vote in the Rookie of the Year race, which was headlined by Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon . Jordan beat out Olajuwon in the race after posting a historic rookie season, which he would turn into a Hall of Fame career.

Barkley's rookie season was a solid one as he averaged 14.0 points and 8.6 rebounds over 82 games, but it was not enough to compete in the race between Jordan and Olajuwon.

Charles Barkley Stats Rookie Year vs. Career Stat Category Rookie Career PPG 14.0 22.1 RPG 8.6 11.7 APG 1.9 3.9 SPG 1.2 1.5 BPG 1.0 0.8 FG% 54.5% 54.1%

Barkley carved out a great 16-year career with three different franchises; the 76ers, Phoenix Suns , and Houston Rockets . He was an 11-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA selection. He was the 1992-93 NBA MVP and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.

7 Karl Malone

1985-86 ROY: Patrick Ewing

Like Barkley, Karl Malone is also regarded as one of the best players in NBA history to never win a championship. He also was unable to take home the Rookie of the Year award after being selected 13th overall by the Utah Jazz in 1985.

1985-86 ROY Race Player G PPG RPG APG SPG BPG FG% 1st Place Votes Total Votes Patrick Ewing 50 20.0 9.0 2.0 1.1 2.1 47.4% 36 36 Xavier McDaniel 82 17.1 8.0 2.4 1.2 0.5 49.0% 16.5 16.5 Karl Malone 81 14.9 8.9 2.9 1.3 0.5 49.6% 14.5 14.5

Malone finished third in voting behind Xavier McDaniel and Rookie of the Year winner, Patrick Ewing. Ewing ran away in voting despite playing just 50 games compared to McDaniel and Malone playing 80 or more.

Malone averaged 14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists during his rookie year, but it was not enough to beat out Ewing in voting.

Karl Malone Stats Rookie Year vs. Career Stat Category Rookie Career PPG 14.9 25.0 RPG 8.9 10.1 APG 2.9 3.6 SPG 1.3 1.4 BPG 0.5 0.8 FG% 49.6% 51.6%

Malone was able to carve out a Hall of Fame career and was an important part of the Jazz's success in the 1990s alongside John Stockton. Over his 19 years in the NBA, Malone spent 18 of them in Utah and one with the L.A. Lakers . He was a 14-time All-Star, 14-time All-NBA selection, and four-time All-Defensive selection. He also won two MVP awards and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.

6 Dirk Nowitzki

1998-99 ROY: Vince Carter

Dirk Nowitzki is undoubtedly one of the best power forwards of all time. He is also one of the best players to never win the Rookie of the Year award after struggling during his rookie season in 1998-99.

1998-99 ROY Race Player G PPG RPG APG SPG BPG FG% 3PT% 1st Place Votes Total Votes Vince Carter 50 18.3 5.7 3.0 1.1 1.5 45.0% 28.8% 113 113 Jason Williams 50 12.8 3.1 6.0 1.9 N/A 37.4% 31.0% 3 3 Paul Pierce 48 16.5 6.4 2.4 1.7 1.0 43.9% 41.2% 2 2 Dirk Nowitzki 47 8.2 3.4 1.0 0.6 0.6 40.5% 20.6% 0 0

Dirk was selected ninth overall in the 1998 draft by the Bucks, who traded his rights to the Dallas Mavericks . In his rookie season, which was reduced due to the NBA lockout, he averaged just 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds over 47 games.

He did not receive a vote in the rookie race, which was won by Vince Carter . Carter dominated voting over Jason Williams and Paul Pierce and came just five votes shy of winning the award unanimously.

Dirk Nowitzki Stats Rookie Year vs. Career Stat Category Rookie Career PPG 8.2 20.7 RPG 3.4 7.5 APG 1.0 2.4 SPG 0.6 0.8 BPG 0.6 0.8 FG% 40.5% 47.1% 3PT% 20.6% 38.0%

Despite his rookie struggles, Dirk went on to carve out a historic career. He spent 21 seasons in the NBA, all with the Mavericks. He was a 14-time All-Star and 12-time All-NBA selection. He won the MVP award in 2006-07, but his biggest accomplishment was leading Dallas to their first and only championship in 2010-11, where he was awarded the Finals MVP. In 2023, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, capping off one of the best careers of any power forward in NBA history.

5 Stephen Curry

2009-10 ROY: Tyreke Evans

Despite being labeled as one of the best point guards of all time and one of the best players of his generation, Stephen Curry did not win the Rookie of the Year award during his first season in the NBA. Curry was drafted seventh overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2009 draft but lost out on the award to Tyreke Evans.

2009-10 ROY Race Player G PPG RPG APG SPG BPG FG% 3PT% 1st Place Votes Total Votes Tyreke Evans 72 20.1 5.3 5.8 1.5 0.4 45.8% 25.5% 67 491 Stephen Curry 80 17.5 4.5 5.9 1.9 0.2 46.2% 43.7% 43 391

Curry had an outstanding rookie season, averaging 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists over 80 games. He also shot 43.7 percent from three-point range, showing that he could and would eventually become one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history. Despite these numbers, he was outvoted by Evans, who received 100 more total votes and 24 more first-place votes.

Stephen Curry Stats Rookie Year vs. Career Stat Category Rookie Career PPG 17.5 26.4 RPG 4.5 4.7 APG 5.9 6.4 SPG 1.9 1.5 BPG 0.2 0.2 FG% 46.2% 47.3% 3PT% 43.7% 42.6%

Despite not taking home the Rookie of the Year award, it is safe to say that Curry has become the best player out of the class. Over his 15 seasons with the Warriors, he has been a 10-time All-Star and 10-time All-NBA selection. He is also a four-time champion and the 2021–22 Finals MVP.

Curry has also won two NBA MVP awards, including becoming the first and only unanimous winner of the award in 2015-16. He is also the NBA leader in all-time three-pointers made and is a first-ballot Hall of Famer whenever he decides to step away from the court.

4 Hakeem Olajuwon

1984-85 ROY: Michael Jordan

Just like Charles Barkley lost out in the Rookie of the Year race in 1984-85, the closest player to beating out Jordan was Hakeem Olajuwon. That did not happen though, even with the historic numbers that Olajuwon put up in his rookie year.

Olajuwon was taken first overall in the 1984 draft by the Rockets and quickly became one of the best players in the NBA. During his rookie season, he averaged 20.6 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks over 82 games. That was not good enough to beat out Jordan in the rookie race though, as he came up 37 votes shy.

Hakeem Olajuwon Stats Rookie Year vs. Career Stat Category Rookie Career PPG 20.6 21.8 RPG 11.9 11.1 APG 1.4 2.5 SPG 1.2 1.7 BPG 2.7 3.1 FG% 53.8% 51.2%

For Olajuwon, he will always be remembered for being taken first overall in the same draft that included Jordan. Despite Jordan's dominance over the NBA, this should not take away the fact that Olajuwon still carved out a Hall of Fame career as one of the best centers in NBA history.

Olajuwon spent 17 years in the NBA, all but one with the Rockets. He was a 12-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA selection, and nine-time All-Defensive selection. He also won two championships and two Finals MVPs with the Rockets.

He took home the 1993-94 NBA MVP award and was also named Defensive Player of the Year twice. By the time his career ended, he had racked up the most blocks in NBA history, a record that no other player has come close to matching. In 2008, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

3 Kobe Bryant

1996-97 ROY: Allen Iverson

Despite being one of the best players in NBA history, Kobe Bryant struggled during his rookie season. Bryant was selected 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1996 draft. He was traded to the Lakers on draft night, beginning one of the best careers in NBA history, but it did not come without struggles.

1996-97 ROY Race Player G PPG RPG APG SPG BPG FG% 3PT% 1st Place Votes Total Votes Allen Iverson 76 23.5 4.1 7.5 2.1 0.3 41.6% 34.1% 44 44 Stephon Marbury 67 15.8 2.7 7.8 1.0 0.3 40.8% 35.4% 35 35 Shareef Abdur-Rahim 80 18.7 6.9 2.2 1.0 1.0 45.3% 25.9% 25 25 Kobe Bryant 71 7.6 1.9 1.3 0.7 0.3 41.7% 37.5% 0 0

During his rookie season, Bryant averaged just 7.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 71 games. He did not receive any votes in the rookie race. The rookie race was a good one between Allen Iverson, Stephon Marbury, and Shareef Abdur-Rahim. Iverson ended up winning the award after receiving nine more votes than Marbury.

Kobe Bryant Stats Rookie Year vs. Career Stat Category Rookie Career PPG 7.6 25.0 RPG 1.9 5.2 APG 1.3 4.7 SPG 0.7 1.4 BPG 0.3 0.5 FG% 41.7% 44.7% 3PT% 37.5% 32.9%

Despite his rookie struggles, Kobe still carved out one of the best careers in NBA history. Over his 20 seasons, all with the Lakers, he was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA selection and 12-time All-Defensive selection. He won five championships during his career and was named the Finals MVP in two of them.

In 2007-08, he won his only MVP award. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020, capping off a historic NBA career.

2 Magic Johnson

1979-80 ROY: Larry Bird

During the 1979-80 season, the rivalry between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird transitioned from college to the NBA. This time it was for the Rookie of the Year award.

1996-97 ROY Race Player G PPG RPG APG SPG BPG FG% 3PT% 1st Place Votes Total Votes Larry Bird 82 21.3 10.4 4.5 1.7 0.6 47.4% 40.6% 63 63 Magic Johnson 77 18.0 7.7 7.3 2.4 0.5 53.0% 22.6% 3 3

Johnson was selected first overall by the Lakers in the 1979 draft. During his first year in the NBA, Magic was once again involved in a rivalry with Bird, who was also a rookie, despite being drafted in 1978. Unlike in the 1979 National Championship game where Magic's Michigan State Spartans took down Bird's Indiana State Sycamores, Bird ran away in the rookie race, beating Magic by 60 votes.

Both players had stellar rookie seasons, but Bird came out on top. Magic averaged 18.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists over 77 games.

Magic Johnson Stats Rookie Year vs. Career Stat Category Rookie Career PPG 18.0 19.5 RPG 7.7 7.2 APG 7.3 11.2 SPG 2.4 1.9 BPG 0.5 0.4 FG% 53.0% 52.0% 3PT% 22.6% 30.3%

Both Bird and Magic went on to have Hall of Fame careers. For Magic, he spent all 13 seasons with the Lakers, winning five championships and three Finals MVP awards. He was also a 12-time All-Star and 10-time All-NBA selection.

Magic also won the NBA MVP three times and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002, capping off arguably the best career of any point guard in NBA history.

1 Bill Russell

1956-57 ROY: Tom Heinsohn

Bill Russell is the greatest winner in NBA history. Over his 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, he won 11 championships and five MVPs. One award that he did not win, though, was the Rookie of the Year award.

1956-57 ROY Race Player G PPG RPG APG FG% Tom Heinsohn 72 16.2 9.8 1.6 39.7% Bill Russell 48 14.7 19.6 1.8 42.7%

Russell was drafted second overall in the 1956 draft by the St. Louis Hawks, now the Atlanta Hawks . The Hawks traded him to the Celtics, where he would spend the rest of his career.

In his rookie season, Russell played just 48 games due to his playing in the 1956 Olympics, causing him to not make his NBA debut until the end of December. Due to this, his teammate Tom Heinsohn won the award. Russell still averaged 14.7 points and 19.6 rebounds over 48 games. If he had not been in the Olympics, there is no doubt that he would not be on this list.

Bill Russell Stats Rookie Year vs. Career Stat Category Rookie Career PPG 14.7 15.1 RPG 19.6 22.5 APG 1.8 4.3 FG% 42.7% 44.0%

Despite not winning the rookie race, despite his impressive numbers, Russell would go on to have one of the most accomplished careers in NBA history. In 1975, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, capping off one of the best careers in NBA history and becoming the best player to never win the Rookie of the Year award.