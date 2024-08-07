Highlights Kentucky's basketball program has produced 132 NBA players.

Rajon Rondo, Jamal Mashburn, DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall and Anthony Davis are notable Kentucky alumni.

Anthony Davis is considered one of the greatest big men in NBA history and was just as dominant in college as he's been in the NBA.

The University of Kentucky has long been synonymous with basketball excellence, producing some of the most talented and successful players in NBA history.

Known for its rich basketball tradition and passionate fan base, Kentucky's program has been a breeding ground for NBA stars.

As of 2024, 132 Wildcats have had the chance to play on an NBA court.

Here, we examine the five best NBA players who developed their talent at the University of Kentucky.

5 Rajon Rondo

Two-time NBA champion and four-time All-Star

Rajon Rondo, one of the most intelligent and skilled point guards in NBA history, played two seasons at Kentucky before declaring for the 2006 NBA Draft.

Selected 21st overall by the Phoenix Suns and then traded to the Boston Celtics , Rondo quickly established himself as a premier playmaker.

His career is highlighted by his exceptional passing, defense and basketball IQ. He played a crucial role in the Celtics' 2008 title run and was instrumental in the L.A. Lakers ' 2020 championship.

Rajon Rondo Career Stats Category Stats Points 9.8 Rebounds 4.5 Assists 7.9 Steals 1.6 FG% 45.6 3PT% 32.4

Rondo's ability to control the tempo of a game and his leadership on the court made him a valuable asset to every team he played for.

He also made stops with the Sacramento Kings , Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans , allowing the likes of DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis to flourish in ways they couldn't before playing with him.

His career achievements, including leading the league in assists for three seasons, solidify his place among the elite point guards in NBA history.

4 Jamal Mashburn

A former All-Star and All-NBA guard

Jamal Mashburn, known for his scoring prowess and versatility, was a star at Kentucky from 1990 to 1993. In his last collegiate season, he led the team to the Final Four.

Drafted fourth overall by the Dallas Mavericks in 1993, Mashburn made an immediate impact in the NBA.

Over his 11-year career, Mashburn averaged 19.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He played for the Mavericks, Miami Heat and New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans), earning an All-Star selection in 2003.

Jamal Mashburn Career Stats Category Stats Points 19.1 Rebounds 5.4 Assists 4.0 Steals 1.0 FG% 41.8 3PT% 34.5

Mashburn was known for his ability to score in various ways, whether driving to the basket, posting up or shooting from the perimeter. His leadership and scoring were crucial for the teams he played for, and his best statistical seasons came with the Mavericks and Hornets.

His ability to perform at a high level throughout his career, combined with his professionalism and dedication to the game, left a lasting legacy in the NBA.

3 DeMarcus Cousins

A four-time All-Star who made two All-NBA teams

DeMarcus Cousins was one of the most skilled big men in the modern NBA, and he showcased his talent during his only season at Kentucky.

Selected fifth overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2010 NBA Draft, Cousins quickly became known for his scoring and rebounding abilities.

Cousins averaged 19.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game during his NBA career. He was selected to four All-Star games and has made the All-NBA Second Team twice.

Cousins was particularly dominant during his time with the Kings, regularly posting impressive scoring and rebounding numbers.

DeMarcus Cousins Career Stats Category Stat Points 19.6 Rebounds 10.2 Assists 3.0 Steals 1.3 Blocks 1.1 FG% 46 3PT% 33.1

Injuries significantly impacted Cousins' career, preventing him from reaching his full potential. However, his skills and impact on the court were evident, and he managed to contribute to several teams, including the Pelicans, Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets .

Despite the injuries that resulted in him garnering less playing time in the league and moving on to play overseas, Cousins' impact when he was at his peak was undeniable and will be remembered by those who observed him.

2 John Wall

One of the league's best point guards for a stretch

John Wall was a transformative player at Kentucky, leading the Wildcats to an Elite Eight appearance in the 2010 NCAA Tournament. Wall's electrifying speed and playmaking ability made him the first overall pick in the 2010 draft by the Washington Wizards .

Wall has been known throughout his NBA career for his elite athleticism, passing and defensive skills. He averaged 18.7 points, 8.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game across 14 years in the league and has yet to officially retire.

John Wall CareerStats Category Stat Points 18.7 Rebounds 4.2 Assists 8.9 Steals 1.6 FG% 43 3PT% 32.2

He has been selected to five All-Star teams and has made the All-NBA Third Team once. Wall led the Wizards to multiple playoff appearances and was one of the top point guards in the league during his prime.

Though he battled injuries in recent years, Wall impacted the court whenever he was available. His leadership and ability to control the game make him one of his generation's most influential point guards.

1 Anthony Davis

One of the greatest big men in NBA history

Anthony Davis is arguably the most accomplished NBA player in history to come out of the University of Kentucky.

He played one season with the Wildcats, leading them to the 2012 NCAA Championship and earning numerous accolades, including the Naismith College Player of the Year award.

Davis was the first overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Hornets. He has been a dominant force at both ends of the court over the first 12 years of his career.

He averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game during the 2023-24 campaign. A versatile big man who can score, defend and rebound at an elite level, Davis has been selected to an All-Star team nine times and has made multiple All-NBA and All-Defensive teams.

Anthony Davis Career Stats Category Stat Points 24.1 Rebounds 10.6 Assists 3.5 Steals 1.3 Blocks 2.3 FG% 45.6 3PT% 32.4

Davis' combination of size, skill and athleticism makes him a nightmare for opponents. His versatility allows him to play both power forward and center, and his ability to score from inside and outside makes him a unique threat.

His crowning achievement came in 2020 when he helped lead the Lakers to an NBA championship. His partnership with LeBron James proved formidable, and Davis' performance in the playoffs, particularly his clutch shooting and defensive prowess, was instrumental in securing the title.

Davis remains a central figure alongside James in LA's quest for more championships.