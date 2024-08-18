Highlights Cowboys drafting CeeDee Lamb in the 2020 NFL Draft changed how teams approach their WR corps.

The additions of Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen turned the Texans and Bears into the best WR corps in the NFL.

Best WR corps include at least one elite wide receiver.

Having a strong, wide receiver corps has become a necessity in the NFL, but all wide receiver corps aren't created equal. With so many talented wide receivers consistently selected in every NFL Draft, there has never been so much talent at the position before. The majority of teams should be able to consider their wide receiver corps a strength of their team, but some teams have something special about their group.

Ever since the Dallas Cowboys drafted CeeDee Lamb in the first round after two of their existing wide receivers caught for over 1,000 yards in the year prior, teams have been loading up at the position regardless if they need to. Several teams consider their starting three wide receivers to be WR1s. It gives their offense an edge that is difficult for defenses to stop.

These 10 wide receiver corps stand out among every NFL team, though leaving some teams off the top-10 ranking was difficult. However, these 10 wide receiver corps are the best in the NFL, from best to worst:

1 Houston Texans

With the addition of Stefon Diggs, the Texans now have the best wide receiver corps in the NFL.

Last season, the Houston Texans had one of the deepest wide receiver corps in the NFL with the emergences of Nico Collins and Tank Dell. After acquiring Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills, they're the most complete and talented group in the NFL.

Houston Texans 2024 WR Depth Chart Nico Collins Stefon Diggs Tank Dell Noah Brown Robert Woods John Metchie III Ben Skowronek Xavier Hutchinson Steven Sims

Not only do the Texans have three star wide receivers, but they also have six quality depth receivers who could make any other team's roster. Unfortunately, they will be forced to make tough decisions to trim their wide receiver corps to only six or seven guys. Regardless, they will be the most talented group despite who they select.

They have elite route runners, big-bodied wide receivers, deep ball threats, blockers, and everything in between. No matter what is asked of their group, they can do it due to their depth and versatility.

2 Chicago Bears

While the Bears don't have the depth that the Texans do, they have the star power with the addition of Keenan Allen.

There's only one wide receiver corps that compares to the Texans, and it's the Chicago Bears. Last year, the Bears needed more playmakers. Now, they're loaded with several.

Chicago Bears 2024 WR Depth Chart D.J. Moore Keenan Allen Rome Odunze Tyler Scott Velus Jones Jr. DeAndre Carter Dante Pettis Collin Johnson Freddie Swain

After the Bears traded for Keenan Allen and drafted Rome Odunze, they put Caleb Williams in an incredible spot during his rookie season. Their depth is still solid, but the meat of this Bears wide receiver corps is in their top three wide receivers. D.J. Moore had a career year last season, finishing with 96 receptions, 1,364 receiving yards, and eight receiving touchdowns. He will now play alongside another 1,200+ yard receiver and one of the best wide receiver prospects of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Unless Keenan Allen regresses quickly, the Bears should see a massive increase in production from their passing attack.

3 Cincinnati Bengals

The loss of Tyler Boyd might sting at first, but the Bengals are still comfortably one of the best wide receiver corps in the NFL.

Until something actually happens with the Tee Higgins trade rumors, the Cincinnati Bengals will remain to have one of the best wide receiver corps in the league. There's a clear drop in overall talent from the Bears to the Bengals, but between Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins, the Bengals still have one of the most dangerous passing attacks in the NFL.

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 WR Depth Chart Ja'Marr Chase Tee Higgins Andrei Iosivas Jermaine Burton Trenton Irwin Charlie Jones

While the Bengals are incredibly talented at the wide receiver position, it definitely doesn't feel as strong due to the departure of Tyler Boyd. However, it could be an improvement if rookie Jermaine Burton could showcase some of the explosiveness he displayed at Alabama.

Chase and Higgins really hold down this group. Chase can do it all, as he's a good route runner who can excel as a deep ball threat, while Higgins brings some size and can win in contested catch situations. They have some guys like Irwin and Iosivas who can step up and make some plays but aren't quite starting-level wide receivers.

4 Miami Dolphins

Between Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins have one of the fastest wide receiver duos.

The Miami Dolphins are just a tad behind the Bengals, mainly because Higgins is a better player than Jaylen Waddle currently is. But, they can easily prove themselves as the better group, as an already explosive wide receiver duo added some much-needed depth this offseason.

Miami Dolphins 2024 WR Depth Chart Tyreek Hill Jaylen Waddle Odell Beckham Jr. Braxton Berrios River Cracraft Malik Washington

Miami has added some much-needed depth, specifically with the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. It's no surprise why Tua Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards last season, as he had two of the most electric playmakers in the game today. If Waddle can take another leap, this offense can only improve.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tyreek Hill was on pace to eclipse 2,000 receiving yards in 2023, as he recorded 1,481 receiving yards through the first 12 games of the season (via ESPN).

Beckham Jr. isn't the player he once was, but he gives this offense some size and a wide receiver who can thrive in contested catch situations.

5 Philadelphia Eagles

Between A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, the Eagles might have the most consistent wide receiver duo.

Of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles have probably been the most consistently productive. A.J. Brown is coming off of back-to-back 1,400+ yard receiving seasons, while Devonta Smith is coming off of back-to-back 1,000 yard receiving seasons. Both players are good route runners, good in contested catch situations, and explosive downfield. However, they have some problems beyond them on the depth chart.

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 WR Depth Chart A.J. Brown Devonta Smith Parris Campbell Johnny Wilson John Ross Ainias Smith

Campbell and Ross have some potential, but they haven't been productive throughout their careers thus far. Luckily, the Eagles have seen plenty of production from Brown and Smith, which has helped elevate Jalen Hurts' game.

6 Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, worthy of adding the Vikings to this list.

Justin Jefferson is a superstar, along with a solid WR2 in Jordan Addison. Addison isn't as talented as the other WR2s on this list, but he's good enough to provide another threat opposite Jefferson. But in reality, the Minnesota Vikings offense is going to funnel through Jefferson, regardless of the other wide receivers.

Minnesota Vikings 2024 WR Depth Chart Justin Jefferson Jordan Addison Jalen Nailor Brandon Powell Trent Sherfield Sr. Trishton Jackson

Minnesota doesn't have a wide receiver capable of starting as the WR3, but they have some players who can be productive deeper down the depth chart. Sherfield Sr. and Powell are capable players with 15-20 catches per year, while Nailor brings some speed that the Vikings offense lacks.

Jefferson is the offense, but they have enough juice outside of him with Addison to employ a strong wide receiver room.

7 San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have consistently had a good wide receiver corps, but that could change with a Brandon Aiyuk trade.

As a unit, the San Francisco 49ers might be the most cohesive wide receiver corps, but there is some doubt about the group in 2024 due to Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors. Kyle Shanahan knows how to perfectly use his wide receiver room. Aiyuk is the team's separator, Deebo Samuel is their yards after-catch guy, and Jauan Jennings can block, while also thriving as a possession receiver. Unfortunately, Aiyuk's uncertainty with the team leaves a taint that drops the 49ers in this ranking.

San Francisco 49ers 2024 WR Depth Chart Brandon Aiyuk Deebo Samuel Jauan Jennings Ricky Pearsall Chris Conley Jacob Cowing

If Aiyuk remains on the team, the 49ers could be higher. While Samuel plays the most unique role in the offense, Aiyuk is the most talented due to his route-running ability.

San Francisco also receives an edge with arguably the best offensive scheme in the NFL, which puts these players in a position to be ultra productive.

8 Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has several young, talented wide receivers but lacks an elite playmaker.

Every young team would love to be in the position of the Green Bay Packers. They have done an excellent job drafting talented wide receivers, even if they lack one of the elite.

Green Bay Packers 2024 WR Depth Chart Jayden Reed Romeo Doubs Christian Watson Dontayvion Wicks Bo Melton Malik Heath

Green Bay has Reed, who can flourish in the slot. Doubs is good in contested catch situations. Watson has great speed as a deep ball threat. And Wicks can do it all. Truly, all they're missing is an elite playmaker. However, one of these players could easily develop into one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. The Packers' top-four wide receivers have all been drafted within the last two years, so they have an incredibly young group.

The emergence of these young wide receivers has set the Packers in a good position financially after the Jordan Love contract extension.

9 Seattle Seahawks

Seattle is the forgotten wide receiver corps after the offense struggled in 2023.

When the Seattle Seahawks drafted Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it felt very similar to when the Cowboys selected Lamb. Unfortunately, the Seahawks' offense struggled due to poor offensive line play and injuries. But that shouldn't be a reason to knock them heading into the 2024 season.

Seattle Seahawks 2024 WR Depth Chart D.K. Metcalf Tyler Lockett Jaxon Smith-Njigba Jake Bobo Laviska Shenault Jr. Dareke Young

2024 was disappointing for Smith-Njigba, but remember, he was the best wide receiver prospect in last year's draft. Even if he can improve without a complete breakout, that is enough to help elevate this offense. But if he reaches his full potential, this wide receiver corps could become top-five in the NFL.

What the Seahawks need is a consistent winner in the wide receiver corps, and hopefully Smith-Njigba can be that player if D.K. Metcalf or Tyler Lockett are struggling.

10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As the Buccaneers wide receiver corps ages, they might only have one final year as a top-10 unit.

It's amazing how long the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had such a strong wide receiver corps. That is a testament to how consistent Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have been throughout their careers. Tampa has made a point to improve the wide receiver corps in the last two drafts as they prepare for what the group could look like as they each get older.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 WR Depth Chart Mike Evans Chris Godwin Jalen McMillan Trey Palmer Sterling Shepard Rakim Jarrett

McMillan and Palmer can provide depth now, and they hope to become starting wide receivers. Evans is coming off one of his best seasons, with 1,255 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. As for now, this wide receiver corps is still one of the best until Evans begins to regress.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.