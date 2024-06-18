Highlights Two Arsenal players make the top 20 players at this summer's European Championships.

The Premier League dominates the list, with entries from the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

France's Kylian Mbappe is ranked as the best player at Euro 2024.

Euro 2024 is underway, and from the question of the future successor to Italy, to the identity of the player who will finish as the competition's top scorer, there are a lot of things uncertain.. But one thing is clear: as with every major tournament, not all the teams start on the same level playing field.

So, while some are seen as genuine outsiders or potential surprises, others have inherited the status of genuine favourites. This perception is largely due to the strength of their squad. On their own soil, Germany are eagerly awaited. Alongside them, France and England are also credible candidates to lift the famous Henri Delaunay trophy. These nations boast some of the best players in the world, but who be ranked as the greatest of the lot at this summer's tournament? Here is a ranking of the top 20 footballers at Euro 2024.

Ranking factors

To select them, we decided to use a number of criteria, including:

Their form in the 2023/2024 season

International performances

Expectations

Individual awards and trophies

The 20 Best Players at Euro 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Kylian Mbappe France 2 Rodri Spain 3 Phil Foden England 4 Jude Bellingham England 5 Florian Wirtz Germany 6 Harry Kane England 7 Toni Kroos Germany 8 Antoine Griezmann France 9 Eduardo Camavinga France 10 Declan Rice England 11 Kevin De Bruyne Belgium 12 Bukayo Saka England 13 Jamal Musiala Germany 14 Virgil van Dijk Netherlands 15 Bernardo Silva Portugal 16 Josko Gvardiol Croatia 17 Gianluigi Donnarumma Italy 18 Ilkay Gundogan Germany 19 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 20 Manuel Neuer Germany

20 Manuel Neuer

Germany

At the age of 38, the legendary German goalkeeper is playing his fourth - and probably last - Euros of his career. Having been sidelined for almost a year with a fractured tibia suffered in December 2022, the Bayern Munich player has, in the space of a few months (he made his comeback in October 2023), reminded everyone why he is considered one of the greatest goalkeepers in history.

On his home turf, the Mannschaft captain will undoubtedly be keen to guide his country to the summit and add a first European championship to his already impressive list of honours.

19 Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

Here is an artist who needs no introduction. Recognised as one of the best players in the history of football, Cristiano Ronaldo, like Manuel Neuer, is in danger of playing in the last Euro of his career this summer - a competition he already won in 2016. Now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, where he continually shines for Al-Nassr, his presence in Roberto Martinez's squad will undoubtedly be a major asset for Portugal.

The legendary No7 may no longer be as lively as he once was, but he has lost none of his eye for goal. In addition to his footballing qualities, his vast experience at the highest level will also benefit his team-mates as the Selecao seek to win the second major trophy in their history.

18 Ilkay Gundogan

Germany

Having left Manchester City to discover Spain, where he joined Barcelona last summer, Ilkay Gundogan needed no time to adapt to prove that he belongs among the ranks of world-class players. Appearing 50 times - in all competitions - for the Catalan club, the 33-year-old midfielder has been a driving force in the Blaugrana season and one of the mainstays of Xavi's system.

And although he has some interesting statistics (five goals and 13 assists), these are by no means enough to gauge his influence. Another experienced player who will undoubtedly bring balance to a German side that boasts many players capable of adding a touch of madness.

17 Gianluigi Donnarumma

Italy

Gianluigi Donnarumma, the hero of the penalty shoot-out in the Euro 2021 final (he denied the efforts of Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka), will go into the tournament with a French league title to his name with Paris Saint-Germain.

While the Italian has made a number of decisive saves in Ligue 1, where he was named goalkeeper of the season, he has struggled in the Champions League, where his team were eliminated by Borussia Dortmund. An indisputable starter for the Azzurri, the 25-year-old goalkeeper will now have the opportunity to get closer to his 70th cap.

16 Josko Gvardiol

Croatia

Although he didn't always play for Manchester City in the 2023/2024 season (28 Premier League games played, 26 starts), Josko Gvardiol nevertheless lived up to Pep Guardiola's expectations when given the chance. Despite his particular penchant for playing at centre-back, the Croatian regularly occupied the left side of the Skyblues' rearguard.

Solid, quick and at ease on the ball, he also surprised everyone by scoring several fine goals towards the end of the campaign. A young player who is coming off a fine first season in England and who promises to be an important part of the national team.

15 Bernardo Silva

Portugal

If Manchester City have managed to win a fourth consecutive Premier League title, then Bernardo Silva had a massive hand in it. The man Pep Guardiola considers one of the best players he has coached played a major role in trying to make up for the long-term absence of Kevin De Bruyne, who missed almost the entire first half of the season, scoring 21 times (10 goals, 11 assists) in 48 appearances in the season.

The versatile midfielder, who missed Portugal's victorious Euro 2016 campaign with a right thigh injury, will no doubt be keen to make his mark in his second European Championship appearance.

14 Virgil van Dijk

Netherlands

Although Liverpool ultimately failed to keep up with the pace set by Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League, Virgil van Dijk, on an individual level, enjoyed a fine season. The undisputed captain of the Reds, he has started every one of the 36 games he played for the Anfield outfit - missing two games through suspension following a red card.

Jurgen Klopp's main man, the Dutchman, who has struggled to recover from the cruciate ligament injury he suffered in the 2020/21 season, has once again shown that he will be a force to be reckoned with this summer.

13 Jamal Musiala

Germany

As brilliant as Jamal Musiala is, the 21-year-old attacking midfielder has had a somewhat troubled season with Bayern Munich - ending it without a single trophy.

Although his statistics were respectable on the whole (12 goals and eight assists in 38 games), his 2023/24 campaign was marred by a number of physical problems that kept him out of action towards the end of the Bundesliga season. Nevertheless, there is no doubt that the German will be one of the key players in Julian Nagelsmann's team, which is aiming to return to the pinnacle of European football, having last won the UEFA European Championship in 1996.

12 Bukayo Saka

England

Arsenal's top scorer (16) and second top provider of assists (nine) in the Premier League this season, Bukayo Saka seems to have reached a new level in the 2023/24 season. A true leader - both on the pitch and in attitude - of the team led by Mikel Arteta, the right winger will now have to prove himself on the international stage.

After a traumatic European Championship in 2020 and a more encouraging World Cup (three goals in four games), the time has now come for the 22-year-old to guide his team to the European throne and, at the same time, take the opportunity to exorcise his demons.

11 Kevin De Bruyne

Belgium

It goes without saying that Kevin De Bruyne will go down in history as one of the finest midfielders in the history of the beautiful game. Manchester City's playmaker, blessed with a velvet right foot and rarely seen vision, the Belgian is still chasing a first trophy with his national team. And at the age of 32, the opportunities to achieve that goal are going to become increasingly rare.

Euro 2024 could well be one of the last. Fortunately for the Red Devils, the attacking midfielder has made a full recovery from the injury that kept him out of action for the first half of the season. In 25 games across all competitions, he has been decisive on no fewer than 24 occasions (six goals, 18 assists).

10 Declan Rice

England

A season at Arsenal was enough for Declan Rice to establish himself as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the Premier League - despite having built his reputation at West Ham, which earned him a record transfer fee of £105m.

Impressive in both areas, the England international (50 caps), who also played for the Republic of Ireland, was one of the key men in the Gunners' fine season. A regular on 37 occasions in the league (38 games played), the 25-year-old player was also decisive in important moments, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists throughout the 2023/24 season.

9 Eduardo Camavinga

France

Eduardo Camavinga is only 21, but already has all the makings of a great player. A regular for Real Madrid, he is also the fifth-youngest player in the history of the French national team.

Freshly crowned Spanish champion with Los Merengues, Camavinga won his second Champions League title after his side beat Borussia Dortmund on the 1st of June. Absent from the France squad for 2021, the midfielder is preparing to take part in the first European Championship of his career. Should he win the competition, it would round off an extraordinary season for the former Stade Rennais player.

8 Antoine Griezmann

France

Antoine Griezmann may not have won a single title with Atletico de Madrid in the 2023/2024 season, but the fact remains that it has been a complete success for the 2018 world champion. With 24 goals and eight assists in 47 appearances in all competitions, the versatile 33-year-old was voted France's best player abroad by his peers.

And should Les Bleus have a successful campaign in Germany, the Macon native would be one step closer to Hugo Lloris's record of 145 caps for France, which already stands at 127. Apart from Lloris, only Olivier Giroud (131) and Lilian Thuram (142) are still ahead of him.

7 Toni Kroos

Germany

Euro 2024 will have a very special flavour for Toni Kroos. As the German midfielder himself announced, the end of the competition will also mark the end of his brilliant career. Inducted into the pantheon of footballing legends, the Real Madrid player, as usual, delivered a top-class 2023/24 campaign, dazzling the fields of Spain and the Old Continent with his talent.

Kroos has always been at the top of the world football pyramid, and what better way for him to hang up his boots than by winning the European Championship on home soil in Germany.

6 Harry Kane

England

The trophy hunt continues for Harry Kane. Despite an absolutely fantastic season with Bayern Munich (44 goals and 12 assists in 48 games), the Three Lions centre-forward has yet to win the first major trophy of his career. Runners-up to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, the Bavarians also failed to win every cup in which they have competed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player in the top five leagues scored as many goals as Harry Kane in the Bundesliga in the 2023/2024 season (36).

It was a bitter taste for ‘Prince Harry’, who is determined to conquer Europe and, at last, achieve the title of king that has been so close to his heart for so many years. The ideal opportunity for him to bring football back home.

5 Florian Wirtz

Germany

Absolutely everything went right for Florian Wirtz in the 2023/24 season. A key figure in Bayer Leverkusen's conquest of their first Bundesliga title (11 goals and 12 assists in 32 Bundesliga games), the German prodigy has the opportunity to end his campaign in the best possible way.

And although Bayer Leverkusen were beaten in the Europa League final by Atalanta Bergamo (3-0), and Wirtz did not deliver the finest performance of his career against the Italians, he is still in with a chance of winning the German Cup and, above all, the Euro. Already memorable, his season would be all the more unforgettable.

4 Phil Foden

England

Phil Foden has never before enjoyed a season like the one he has just had. The young striker was voted best player in the Premier League, and quite simply walked on water. Although his statistics are more than decent (27 goals and 11 assists in 52 games), they are by no means enough to pay tribute to his performances.

Capable of playing on either wing or in the heart of the park, the Stockport native also has a silky left foot and an impressive ability to break down opponents. He is sure to be one of England's star performers at the Euros.

3 Jude Bellingham

England

Inheriting the legendary number 5 shirt worn by Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid would have frightened many, but not Jude Bellingham. Having enjoyed a sensational first season with the new Spanish champions, the English midfielder, who has regularly played as a second striker, has a dizzying array of statistics to his name.

Third top scorer in La Liga with 19 goals, he also provided six assists. On the European stage, the former Borussia Dortmund player also played a part in Madrid's run to the final, and would help Los Blancos overcome the Bundesliga side to clinch the Champions League title in his debut campaign with the club.

2 Rodri

Spain

If Manchester City managed to win the tenth English league title in their history, they owe it largely to Rodri. The Spanish sentinel is without doubt the most important player in Pep Guardiola's system.

A man of the shadows from his position on the pitch, his ability to project and make decisions in the opposition's final third represents an absolutely lethal weapon for his opponents (he has scored eight league goals while his xGoals stand at just 4.1). In the Premier League, no player attempted more passes (3,656), completed more passes (3,365) or had more touches in midfield (2,337).

1 Kylian Mbappe

France

The first player in Ligue 1 history to win six consecutive Golden Boots, Kylian Mbappe once again set the record books alight in the 2023/24 season. With 44 goals and 10 assists in 47 games across all competitions, the No10 and captain of the French national team has a dizzying array of statistics to his name.

And although his performances in the Champions League may have been disappointing, there is no doubt that he will be back in the national team shirt. An unfortunate finalist at the World Cup two years ago, the 25-year-old will be keen to lead his side to another European title, the third in their history.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Fbref