Ranking the 2024 NFL Free Agency RB Additions Rank Player New Team Contract 1 Derrick Henry BAL 2 Yr/$16 Million 2 Saquon Barkley PHI 3 Yr/$37 Million 3 Josh Jacobs GB 4 Yr/$48 Million 4 Aaron Jones MIN 1 Yr/$7 Million 5 D'Andre Swift CHI 3 Yr/$24 Million 6 Austin Ekeler WAS 2 Yr/$8 Million 7 Tony Pollard TEN 3 Yr/$24 Million

As free agency rolls on, seven Pro Bowl running backs have already signed contracts to join new teams as the 2024 season grows closer. Here are the seven major running back signings from free agency so far, ranked from best fit to worst fit relative to their new teams and contract value.

1 Derrick Henry to Baltimore Ravens

Two-years, $16 Million ($9 Million guaranteed)

At the top spot is possibly the most impactful signing in all of free agency, the Baltimore Ravens' addition of running back, Derrick Henry.

Heading into free agency, it seemed certain that Henry would be suiting up for a new team in 2024. Monday came and went, and no news broke of Henry being picked up. Tuesday morning rolled around, and the Ravens signed Henry to a two-year deal worth $16 million, a small price for a two-time rushing leader.

In 2023, behind one of the worst offensive line units in the NFL, Henry totaled 280 carries for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl nod for his efforts.

Henry steps into an explosive Ravens offense that was one of the best units in the NFL down the stretch of the season. Signing Henry gives the Ravens the true workhorse back they have been missing next to Lamar Jackson.

Derrick Henry 2023 Stats Games 17 Carries 280 Rushing Yards 1,167 Yards Per Attempt 4.2 Rushing Touchdowns 12

Adding Henry opens up Baltimore's passing game and could in turn see the veteran RB notching the most efficient touches of his career. Baltimore will feature one of the best offensive line units Henry has played with, making the addition that much more impactful.

Next to change-of-pace back Keaton Mitchell, Henry gets some of the load taken off in the backfield, allowing him to maintain the tread on his tires down the stretch of his career. The 30-year-old led the NFL in carries in 2023, the fourth time he's led the league in carries in his career. Expect some of the most efficient play of King Henry's career in Baltimore's explosive offense.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Derrick Henry has led the NFL in carries in four of the last five seasons. The gap year took place in 2021, when Henry suffered a broken foot in Week 8. Before his injury, he was on pace for over 400 carries.

2 Saquon Barkley to Philadelphia Eagles

Three-years, roughly $37.8 Million ($26 Million guaranteed)

The Philadelphia Eagles broke free agency wide open on Monday morning, adding talent to their already loaded offense in the form of running back, Saquon Barkley.

The Eagles and Barkley agreed to terms on a three-year, roughly $37.8 million contract, adding more firepower as they gear up to make another Super Bowl push in 2024

Biggest RB Contracts in NFL Player Length (Years) Total Salary AAV Guaranteed $ Alvin Kamara 5 $75M $15M $33.8M Christian McCaffrey 4 $64M $16M $38.2M Jonathan Taylor 3 $42M $14M $26.5M Saquon Barkley 3 $37.75M $12.6M $26M Nick Chubb 3 $36.6M $12.2M $20M

Barkley steps into an offense that features two Pro Bowl-caliber wideouts in A.J. Brown and DaVonta Smith, with Jalen Hurts at the helm at quarterback. Barkley's versatility and impact as a runner and receiver could have a Christian McCaffrey-like impact on Philadelphia's offense.

Last season, Barkley struggled behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL with the New York Giants, notching 247 carries for 962 yards and six touchdowns, adding 280 yards on 41 receptions as a receiver.

With the talent on Philadelphia's offense, Barkley could see his most efficient performance yet in 2024. Given the Eagles' stellar wideout pairing, defenses will have to respect both aspects of Philly's offense, not to mention Barkley's potential impact as a pass-catcher. The addition of Barkley gives the Eagles one of the top offenses in the NFL heading into next season.

3 Josh Jacobs to Green Bay Packers

Four-years, $48 Million ($12.5 Million guaranteed)

The Green Bay Packers shocked the world when they beat the Dallas Cowboys in Jerry World to start the playoffs. Green Bay's offensive firepower put the NFL on notice, and they just got stronger with the addition of Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs and the Packers agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract on the opening day of free agency, giving Jordan Love another weapon at his disposal.

Josh Jacobs Career Stats Year Attempts Rushing Yards Yards Per Carry TDs 2019 242 1,150 4.75 7 2020 273 1,065 3.9 12 2021 217 872 4.02 9 2022 340 1,653 4.86 12 2023 233 805 3.45 6

Jacobs steps into the backfield alongside A.J. Dillon and offers reinforcement to a young Green Bay passing attack featuring Love and wideouts Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed.

The 2022 NFL rushing champion appeared in 13 contests for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023, totaling 233 carries for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Jacobs' 2023 campaign was a step back from his 1,653-yard showing in 2022, but the 26-year-old will look to return to form, joining a stacked Green Bay offense.

The Packers have just scratched the surface of their potential in 2023. With Love's development and the team's young group of receivers, the sky is the limit. Add Jacobs to the mix, and Green Bay's offense could look scary in a hurry.

4 Aaron Jones to Minnesota Vikings

One-year, $7 Million

Following the Packers' acquisition of Jacobs in free agency, the team decided to part ways with veteran running back, Aaron Jones.

Jones, 30, elected to remain within the NFC North following his release, signing with division rival Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings bolstered their offense with the addition of Jones, picking him up on a one-year, $7 million deal.

Jones joins an offense that is fresh off of the loss of quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons. Despite the need at quarterback, Minnesota's offense has weapons in Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and now, Aaron Jones.

Vikings' RBs Career Stats Player Attempts Yards Touchdowns Fumbles Aaron Jones 1,177 5,940 45 15 Ty Chandler 108 481 3 0 Cam Akers 398 1,581 11 3

The addition of Jones in the backfield gives the Vikings a true bell-cow, allowing the offense to lean on the rushing attack if need be, given the quarterback situation.

Last season, Jones battled injury and saw reduced touches due to a split backfield. In 11 games in 2023, Jones notched 142 carries for 656 yards and two touchdowns, and added 30 catches for 233 yards in the passing game.

The Vikings managed to pick up a quarterback safety valve in veteran Sam Darnold. Minnesota's weapons could help to take some pressure off Darnold, and a strong running game could raise confidence as well. Bringing Jones in gives the Vikings the running back they've been missing since Dalvin Cook.

5 D'Andre Swift to Chicago Bears

Three-years, $24 Million ($15.3 Million guaranteed)

The Chicago Bears entered free agency as a top destination within the running back market, picking up a solid young back in D'Andre Swift.

Following a breakout season with the Eagles, the first-time Pro Bowler enjoyed a nice payday, agreeing to terms on a three-year, $24 million deal with $15.3 million guaranteed. Stepping into an offense featuring Justin Fields, Swift could see success with a rushing threat next to him in the backfield, similar to his situation in Philly.

In his breakout campaign, Swift eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career, carrying the ball 229 times for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Swift's rushing total was also fifth-most in the NFL last season. If the Bears hold onto Fields, the pairing with Swift in the backfield could allow the running back further success.

D'Andre Swift 2023 NFL Ranks Stat Swift NFL Rank Carries 229 12th Rushing Yards 1,049 5th Yards Per Carry 4.6 T-10th Rushing TDs 5 T-12th

Swift steps into an offense in Chicago that features solid weapons in D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet. The Bears will also be able to bolster their offense in the draft, holding the first and ninth overall picks.

6 Austin Ekeler to Washington Commanders

Two-years, $8.4 Million ($4.2 Million guaranteed)

The Washington Commanders went into the offseason with a new era underway with new head coach Dan Quinn. Quinn managed to add former Arizona Cardinals' head coach Kliff Kingsbury to his staff as the team's offensive coordinator.

The first piece of Kingsbury's new offense in Washington comes in the form of Austin Ekeler. The Commanders picked up Ekeler on a two-year deal worth $8.4 million.

Ekeler steps into Washington's offense as an upgrade over former running back Antonio Gibson, offering the Commanders' versatility as a strong pass-catching option for a possible rookie quarterback as the team holds the second overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Last season, Ekeler battled through some injuries and appeared in 14 games for the Los Angeles Chargers. In those 14 contests, Ekeler posted 179 carries for 628 yards and six total touchdowns. He added 51 catches for 436 yards as one of Los Angeles' top receiving options.

Austin Ekeler's Production: 2021-23 Category 2021 2022 2023 Games 16 17 14 Rushing Yards 911 915 628 Yards Per Carry 4.4 4.5 3.5 Receiving Yards 647 722 436 Total Touchdowns 20 18 6

Ekeler will enter Washington's backfield paired with third-year back Brian Robinson. Robinson enjoyed a solid season in 2023, rushing for 733 yards and five touchdowns. Ekeler's versatility will allow Washington to feature both backs on the field at the same time if they choose.

7 Tony Pollard to Tennessee Titans

Three-years, $24 Million ($10.49 million guaranteed)

Entering the offseason, the Tennessee Titans were expected to replace Henry when free agency hit as it seemed all but certain the legendary RB's time in Nasheville was coming to an end.

On free agency's opening day, the Titans filled the void left by Henry in the form of former Cowboys' running back Tony Pollard. The former Cowboy enters an offense in the midst of a rebuild, signing a three-year deal worth $24 million.

Tony Pollard 2023 Statistics Stat Pollard Yards 1,005 Yards Per Carry 4.0 Rushing Touchdowns 6 Receptions 55 Receiving Yards 311 Receiving Touchdowns 0

Pollard steps in as the feature back in Tennessee, offering a bit more versatility as a receiver than the Titans had with Henry, as he notched 55 catches for 311 yards last season.

Pollard was expected to take a massive jump in 2023 following an efficient 1000-yard campaign in 2022. The massive jump expected of him didn't happen as Dallas struggled to establish a consistent rushing attack last season, but despite this, Pollard still managed to surpass the 1000-yard mark with 1,005 yards on 252 carries, tallying six touchdowns.

Following the Pollard signing, the Titans also managed to pick up receiver Calvin Ridley on Wednesday afternoon, signing him to a four-year deal.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.