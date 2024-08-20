Highlights The NBA three-point shot's evolution has impacted the game, making shooting from beyond the arc essential.

Kevin Durant, Michael Porter Jr. and Desmond Bane stand out as top long-range shooters in the 2020s.

Joe Harris and Luke Kennard rank(ed) among the best in the game.

Forty-five years ago, when the NBA adopted the three-point shot, it was on a trial basis.

Little did anyone know that this shot would evolve from a mere idea to a fan-favored shot to a strategic part of coaches' game plans and, finally, to an integral part of a team's roster construction.

The strategic evolution of the three-point shot has significantly impacted the game, enlightening fans about its history and evolution.

Knocking down threes is an essential part of winning NBA games. Today, the teams that attempt and make the most threes tend to win a more significant percentage of their games.

This strategic aspect of the game was evident last season when the NBA Champion Boston Celtics had the best record while also attempting and making the most three-pointers. In fact, of the past 12 NBA Champions, 11 of them were in the top 10 in three-point shooting during the regular season, showcasing the game's complexity we haven't seen before.

The shot from downtown has become very useful, serving as the catalyst for teams to build and overcome large leads quickly, adding an element of thrill and unpredictability to the game.

Shot attempts from beyond the arc have increased tremendously over the past decade.

In the 2010s, 22.2 percent of shots were taken from three. In this decade, that number has risen to 39.2 percent.

The three has become so prevalent that it has been over eight years since a team won a game without shooting a three-pointer. The last time this occurred was on February 5, 2016, when the Miami Heat played the Charlotte Hornets .

So, who stands out above the rest in a league of three-point specialists? Who are the best of the best in the game today when pulling up from three?

Here are the five best three-point shooters of the 2020s, ranked by three-point percentage on a minimum of five shots taken per game from distance.

1 Luke Kennard

3-point threat in his prime and just getting warmed up

Luke Kennard was drafted by the Detroit Pistons as the 12th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He came into the league as a player who could knock down the three at a high level, shooting 41.5 percent in his rookie campaign with the Pistons.

However, as the decade rolled over, Kennard hit his stride as a long-ball shooter and established himself as one of the league's greatest shooters from three.

After joining the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2020-21 season, Kennard upped his game by shooting an incredible 44.6 percent from three. He improved to 44.9 percent the next season to lead all three-point shooters that year.

After being traded mid-season to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022-23, Kennard stepped up his shooting even more, knocking down a league-best 49.4 percent from beyond the arc. He shot a mind-shattering 54 percent in his first 24 games with the Grizzlies to end that regular season.

On March 24, 2023, Kennard scored a career-high 30 points on a career-best 10 threes out of 11 attempts from downtown.

He finished second in the 2024 NBA Three-Point Shootout at All-Star Weekend, though he was heavily favored to win.

Kennard is currently third all-time in three-point percentage. He is first among active players in career three-point percentage (43.9 percent) and first place among all NBA players in this decade.

Luke Kennard Stats – 2020s Category Stat GP 259 PPG 10.7 3PA 5.2 3P% 45.1

2 Joe Harris

Three-point contest champion and sharpshooter

Joe Harris was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers . During his two seasons with the Cavs, teams were unsure what type of player Harris would be or the impact he could have on the court.

He didn't play much in Cleveland. However, after being picked up by the Brooklyn Nets in the 2016-17 season, he began to show the potential he could bring to the table.

Harris began to show great potential as a player who could light it up from beyond the arc and provide a much-needed spark off the bench for the Nets.

By the start of the decade, Harris had earned a starting role with the team and established himself as one of the premier three-point shooters in the game.

Harris came into the decade fresh off a three-point contest win at All-Star Weekend in 2019 and shooting a league-leading 47.4 percent from beyond the arc during the regular season. He continued his hot shooting into the 2020s and is currently second in three-point percentage among players who averaged five or more attempts per game.

On January 31, 2021, in a game versus the Washington Wizards , Harris knocked down a career-high eight threes on 13 attempts (61.5 percent) and scored a career-best 30 points.

He announced his retirement this summer, but he will end his short career as a 43.6 percent three-point shooter, fifth-best all-time.

Joe Harris Stats – 2020s Category Stat GP 242 PPG 11.3 3PA 5.4 3P% 44.3

3 Desmond Bane

Built like a brick house and can knock it down from three

Desmond Bane was the 30th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics but was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies afterward. Since then, he has proved to be a great pickup at shooting guard.

Bane immediately entered the Grizzlies' lineup as a knockdown shooter from downtown and a player who would become a vital part of the Memphis offense. He shot 43.2 percent in his rookie campaign from three.

In the 2021-22 season, Bane took his game to a new level. He was a Most Improved Player candidate, averaging 18.2 points, nearly double what he averaged his rookie season. He shot a career-best 43.6 percent from beyond the arc.

On October 24, 2022, in a game against the Brooklyn Nets , Bane hit a career-best eight threes. Since then, he has gone on many hot shooting runs, including November 2023, when he hit seven threes in two consecutive games (14-for-27 in total).

Bane has taken on more responsibility with the team each season and improved his game. He is currently third in three-point shooting percentage in the 2020s and a handful for defenders on the perimeter.

Desmond Bane Stats – 2020s Category Stat GP 244 PPG 17.4 3PA 6.4 3P% 41.5

4 Michael Porter Jr.

An X factor for his team who can light it up beyond the arc

Michael Porter Jr. was drafted by the Denver Nuggets as the 14th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. However, he did not play that season due to a back injury, so he's played all of his NBA basketball during this decade.

Porter Jr. started the 2019-20 season, his rookie campaign, being eased into the game, but one thing was evident about Porter from the start: He was a lights-out shooter and a threat from beyond the arc.

During the 2020-21 season, his second in the league, Porter shot a career-best 44.5 percent from three. As a result, he was a candidate for the Most Improved Player Award, scoring more than 19 points per game because of his incredibly efficient shooting.

Porter hit a career-high eight three-pointers in April 2021 against the Houston Rockets , scoring a career-high 39 points.

The 6-foot-10 forward is the first player in NBA history to attempt 10-plus field goals and five-plus three-pointers and shoot 100 percent on both.

He is currently the fourth most efficient long-ball shooter of the 2020s.

Michael Porter Jr. Stats – 2020s Category Stat GP 268 PPG 15.7 3PA 5.9 3P% 41.0

5 Kevin Durant

Long-range sniper who can be impossible to guard

Kevin Durant started his NBA journey as the second pick of the 2007 NBA draft to the Seattle Supersonics . He came in as a scorer and star in the making, winning the 2007-08 Rookie of the Year honors.

He established himself as one of the best players in the league, leading the league in scoring four times, becoming league MVP and even becoming a member of the 50-40-90 club (50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three and 90 percent from the foul line).

Unfortunately, Durant started the 2020s with an Achilles injury, and many were unsure of the version of player he would be when he returned.

However, when Durant came back in the 2020-21 season, he returned as a more efficient shooter than he had ever been.

Through 35 games, Durant shot an incredible 45 percent from three and has averaged over 40 percent from three throughout the decade. On April 2, 2022, Durant hit a career-high eight three-pointers against the Atlanta Hawks in a 55-point outing.

Though riddled with injuries off and on throughout the decade, Durant has continued to make an impact from beyond the arc, further establishing his legacy as one of the greatest long-range snipers the game has ever seen.