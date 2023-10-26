Highlights The NBA is entering a new era with young stars like Jaren Jackson Jr., Darius Garland, LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson, and more ready to take the league by storm.

These under-25 players have already showcased their skills and potential, with impressive stats and accolades in their young careers.

With established stars like LeBron James nearing the end of their prime, the future of the NBA looks bright with these rising talents poised to make a lasting impact.

It’s no secret that LeBron James is getting old and nearing the end of his reign over the NBA, as the four-time champion is turning 39 soon. Along with the King, the league’s most popular stars are also nearing the end of their respective primes, such as Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. Luckily for NBA fans, there is a slew of young stars who are on the rise, with some having even achieved superstar status already.

The league is in good hands for the foreseeable future, with talents from all around the world converging on the NBA and making it a must-watch event on a nightly basis. Whether you enjoy lights-out shooting, silky handles and creative playmaking, or just sheer power and athleticism, these future stars have something to offer for every basketball enthusiast. Let's take a look and rank the best under-25 players in the league today.

10 Jaren Jackson Jr. – 24 years old

Although his early years in the NBA were marred with injuries, Jaren Jackson Jr. has revealed himself to be a force to be reckoned with on the defensive end of the court. At 24 years old, the 6-foot-11 forward/center for the Memphis Grizzlies is averaging 16.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game over his career.

His performance last season, which saw Jackson lead the league in blocked shots for the second consecutive year, resulted in a Defensive Player of the Year award. With a bright future ahead of him, it isn’t far-fetched to see the Grizzlies star rise up to be one of the NBA’s best defensive players in years to come.

9 Darius Garland – 23 years old

Even before Donovan Mitchell became the Cleveland Cavaliers' number one option, Darius Garland has already established himself as the franchise’s most promising piece. After a decent rookie campaign, the All-Star point guard took his averages to 21.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in 2022-23.

Darius Garland Career Averages (2019-2023) Points 18.5 Rebounds 2.6 Assists 6.7 FG% 44.9% 3PT FG% 38.7%

Garland is a bit of a throwback at the point guard position; he's more of a passer than scorer, preferring to run the offense instead of look for his own shot. It should be remembered that Garland’s most recent season was the first one Mitchell played for Cleveland. If a 23-year-old and 6-foot-1 guard can play like that with an elite scorer, just imagine what he can do in his prime.

8 LaMelo Ball – 22 years old

It helps that LaMelo Ball entered the NBA with so much buzz, thanks to his now-famous father conducting the hype train since LaMelo was a teenager. And in the time he's been available for the Charlotte Hornets, the 6-foot-7 All-Star guard has proven himself as a playmaking prodigy with an improving knack as a scorer.

In the three seasons Ball has played in the league, the Hornets’ franchise player has notched averages of 19.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest. His combination of elite playmaking, scoring, and rebounding is among the few bright spots in Charlotte at the moment. If he manages to stay healthy and focused on improving, the sky is the limit for this 22-year-old star.

7 Zion Williamson – 23 years old

It’s unfortunate that injuries have seriously marred Zion Williamson’s career. But in the time he’s been present on the court for the New Orleans Pelicans, the former number one draft pick has stunned fans with his stellar athleticism and scoring.

That was on full display in his sophomore campaign, the only time in Williamson’s career when he played more than 60 games. During that period, the Pelicans All-Star forward averaged 27.0 points on 61 percent shooting from the field, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. These numbers show that when healthy and focused, Williamson can be the star New Orleans desperately needs.

Even though controversies and injuries are slowing Williamson down, there’s still hope for the 23-year-old to prove that the 2023-24 season will be one where he’ll silence critics once and for all.

6 Tyrese Haliburton – 23 years old

No trade in recent history has paid dividends for both parties quite as much as the deal that saw Tyrese Haliburton and Domantas Sabonis swapped between the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings.

In the 82 games he's played for the Pacers, Haliburton has taken his game to a whole new level by averaging 19.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.7 steals. His performances in Indiana have resulted in an All-Star Game selection and his status as the franchise’s primary star being solidified. With the addition of pieces that will elevate Haliburton’s game, it only makes sense that both parties will just get better from here.

5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 25 years old

In hindsight, it seems that the Los Angeles Clippers made the wrong move by shipping Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the infamous Paul George trade. While the latter is a proven star, the former was just on another level last season.

During that period, the 25-year-old All-Star upped his game by averaging 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per contest. His performance placed him in the MVP conversation, a race Joel Embiid ultimately won, and a spot in an All-NBA First Team last season. Clearly, SGA is evolving into one of the best young stars who’ll inherit the league a few years from now.

4 Anthony Edwards – 22 years old

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ decision to pick Anthony Edwards over LaMelo Ball in the 2020 NBA Draft has paid off in the past few years. The latter, of course, has been plagued with injuries while the former is out here playing the best basketball of his life.

Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves Career Statistics Minutes Played 34.2 Points 21.8 Assists 3.7 Rebounds 5.1 Steals 1.4 Blocks 0.6

In the 79 games Edwards played during the 2022-23 season, he averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Edwards combines an insane level of athleticism to break down opposing defenses, giving his teammates more opportunities to score. With him as Minnesota’s focal point on offense, there’s a bigger chance the franchise becomes more relevant in the coming years.

3 Ja Morant – 24 years old

Setting aside all the controversy, Ja Morant is the Memphis Grizzlies’ best player and the franchise’s biggest catalyst for success during the past few seasons. His unbelievable athleticism and knack for attacking the basket have not only made him endearing to basketball fans, but also elevated his teammates by allowing them more opportunities on the offensive end of the court.

In the 2022-23 campaign, Morant was able to lead the Grizzlies to a 51-31 record, which equated to a second-place finish in the Western Conference. The two-time All-Star did just that by averaging 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

With a game that electrifies people, Morant’s worth is truly a spectacle to see on the court. Expect him to wreak havoc on opposing teams and lift Memphis to new heights when he completes his 25-game suspension.

2 Jayson Tatum – 25 years old

Technically, Jayson Tatum is still 25 and won’t turn a year older until March 2024. In any case, the All-Star forward has proven he’s one of the best young stars in the NBA by boasting a polished offensive game, which includes scoring from all three levels.

His game was truly evident in 2022-23 when Tatum averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. It won’t be long now before he reaches the peak of his prime, which will certainly bode well for the Boston Celtics. Add a revamped and strengthened roster around him, and Tatum will cause problems for a lot of teams around the league.

1 Luka Dončić – 24 years old

Sitting on top of this list is none other than Luka Dončić. Ever since he entered the league in 2018, the Slovenian All-Star has consistently elevated his game for the Dallas Mavericks by being a total monster on offense.

In the five seasons Dončić has played in the NBA, he has impressed consistently as shown in his career averages of 27.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. His elite skill set of scoring, rebounding, and playmaking has baffled opposing teams for years while yielding countless benefits to the Mavs.

Luka Dončić - NBA Career Statistics (2019-Present) Minutes Played 34.3 Points 27.6 Assists 8.0 Rebounds 8.6 Steals 1.1 Blocks 0.4

With LeBron and the current generation of stars about to exit their primes, expect Dončić and the individuals in this list to become more prominent. Be on the lookout for their games in the upcoming season, because these guys will certainly take their respective games to another level.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Read more: 5 dark horse MVP candidates for the 2023-24 NBA season