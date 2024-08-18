Highlights The NFL is an interesting league, and sometimes we see players have a breakout year out of nowhere.

In the same sense, though, sometimes those players struggle to repeat that level of performance over the rest of their career, and sometimes they never reach those heights again.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the 10 biggest fluke seasons in the history of the NFL.

The NFL can be a surprising and cruel league. Some players have found that out the hard way.

Over the league's long history, the term 'breakout year' has become well-known. This refers to players who jump out of nowhere and have incredibly unexpected years. Sometimes, that becomes the new norm for players with excellent careers for the rest of their playing days.

However, other times they aren't so fortunate. While these players could be sensational for one year, they might spend the rest of their careers trying to reach those heights again. When they aren't able to accomplish that, we look back on those seasons and can confidently say it was a fluke season for them.

Here are the 10 biggest fluke seasons in the long history of the NFL.

Related Related: Ranking the 10 Worst NFL Helmets of All-Time There have been some ugly lids in NFL history. Here are the worst to ever see a regular season game.

1 Peyton Hillis, 2010

Hillis' excellent year earned him a prestigious honor as the cover athlete of 'Madden 12'

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Believe it or not, there was a time in which many considered Peyton Hillis to be one of the NFL's next great running backs.

Hillis entered the league with almost no expectations as a seventh-round selection in the 2008 NFL Draft . He would go on to have two quiet seasons with the Denver Broncos , lacking both opportunity and production. He found himself a member of the Cleveland Browns before the 2010 season, and it was then that he proved his talents to the rest of the league.

Peyton Hillis in 2010 Stat Hillis Carries 270 Rushing Yards 1,177 Yards per Attempt 4.4 Rushing TD 11 Receptions 61 Receiving Yards 477 Receiving TD 2

Hillis did so well that he won the fan vote to become the cover athlete of Madden 12, which is part of the reason so many people still remember him today. Hillis would play four more years in the NFL, but he never found a way to get back to that level of production, unfortunately, and he ended up out of the league after the 2014 season.

2 Derek Anderson, 2007

Anderson looked like the answer to the Browns' problem at quarterback... until he didn't

Pouya Dianat-USA TODAY Sports

Browns' fans won't like to see two of their former players start this list, but Derek Anderson makes too much sense to leave out. Anderson was another late-round pick taken in the sixth round back in 2005. He was selected by the Baltimore Ravens , but ended up getting waived.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Anderson's 2007 season was by far the best of his career. Anderson managed to drag the Browns to a 10-5 record during his 15 games as a starter and even led the league in yards per completion with 12.7. Anderson was named a Pro Bowler for the only time in his career.

He got his first chance to start in 2006 with the Browns, playing in five games and honestly looking pretty brutal. However, Cleveland gave him the keys to their 2007 season, and he actually put together a very solid year.

Derek Anderson in 2007 Stat Anderson Completion % 56.5% Passing Yards 3,787 Yards per Attempt 7.2 Passing TD 29 Interceptions 19 Passer Rating 82.5

Anderson would get chances with the Browns over the next two years but regressed mightily. 2007 remained the best year of his career, although he managed to stay in the league as a backup throughout the 2018 season.

3 Don Majkowksi, 1989

Before the Packers' recent string of excellent quarterback play, they thought they found their answer in Majkowski

Credit: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis. via Imagn Content Services, LLC

While a run by Brett Favre , Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love has been keeping Green Bay Packers ' fans spoiled with good quarterback play, the team did get one incredible season out of Don Majkowski before all of that.

His 1989 season was simply remarkable. After two quiet years to begin his career, he broke out in a big way in his third season, leading the league in passing yards and engineering seven game-winning drives in the process.

Don Majkowski in 1989 Stat Majkowski Completion % 58.9% Passing Yards 4,318 Yards per Attempt 7.2 Passing TD 27 Interceptions 20 Passer Rating 82.3

Unfortunately, it turned out to be a fluke season. Majkowski got a few more years with the Packers, but he failed to replicate that success, and his massive number of game-winning drives turned out to be a stroke of luck. Majkowski would remain in the league until the conclusion of the 1996 season.

4 Robert Griffin III, 2012

Girffin's career was halted due to injuries, but his rookie season was very promising

Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Griffin III and Andrew Luck were the first two picks of the 2012 draft, but unfortunately, neither of their careers really went according to plan. Griffin did have an excellent rookie season for the Washington Commanders though, leading them to a divisional title and a playoff berth in his rookie season, while finishing the year on a seven-game winning streak.

Robert Griffin III in 2012 Stat Griffin Completion % 65.6% Passing Yards 3,200 Yards per Attempt 8.1 Passing TD 20 Interceptions 5 Passer Rating 102.4

To this day, Griffin remains one of the biggest 'what if's' in recent memory. His career didn't really flame out due to his own doings, as injuries from his awful home field stunted his growth. Griffin was eventually replaced by Kirk Cousins , and spent his remaining years as a backup.

5 Michael Clayton, 2004

Clayton burst onto the scene in his rookie season, but a knee injury stopped him in his tracks

Credit: © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Here, we have another rookie that had an incredible rookie season, yet saw their career flame out due to a knee injury. During the 2004 draft, Michael Clayton was a hot prospect, and was taken with the 15th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . He would waste no time making a name for himself in the league.

Michael Clayton's 2004 Season Stat Clayton Receptions 80 Receiving Yards 1,193 Yards per Reception 14.9 Receiving TD 7

Clayton got off to a hot start, but knee surgery after his rookie year seemed to cut down his production ability. Although he remained in the league through the 2011 season, Clayton accumulated over one-third of his career receiving yards during his rookie season.

6 Laurent Robinson, 2011

Robinson came out of nowhere to have an excellent 2011 season

Credit: Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

Laurent Robinson was taken by the Atlanta Falcons as a third-round selection in 2005, but he really struggled to hold down a consistent role during his first few years in the league. Robinson joined the Dallas Cowboys and had an excellent year in 2011 though, scoring a whopping 11 touchdowns, and reaching career-highs in basically every metric.

Laurent Robinson in 2011 Stat Robinson Receptions 54 Receiving Yards 858 Yards per Reception 15.9 Receiving TD 11

Robinson would earn a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars the year after, but he was far less efficient, and his numbers in every stat category dropped significantly. That year ended up being his last one in the league, but we can always look back on his breakout 2011 season.

7 Steve Beuerlein, 1999

Beuerlein was slinging the ball like a madman back in 1999

Michael C. Hebert-USA TODAY Sports

When looking through the history books, Steve Beuerlein has one of the most interesting NFL careers. He was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in 1987, didn't play his rookie year, then had two very average years, which were followed by him missing his entire fourth season due to a contract dispute.

Beuerlein would bounce around the league a bit in the years shortly after, but he made a name for himself in 1999 with an incredible performance with the Carolina Panthers .

Steve Beuerlein in 1999 Stat Beuerlein Completion % 60.1% Passing Yards 4,436 Yards per Attempt 7.8 Passing TD 36 Interceptions 15 Passer Rating 94.6

Throwing for nearly 4,500 yards was unheard of in the 1990s, but he managed to do it. He'd never repeat that performance again, but he'll always have that year to hang his hat on.

8 Ickey Woods, 1988

Woods was iconic during his time, but could only turn in one good year

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Ickey Woods was taken with the Cincinnati Bengals ' second-round pick back in 1988, and he had an incredible rookie year. The inventor of the 'Ickey Shuffle' would rock the league in his debut season, earning a spot as a Second Team All-Pro.

Ickey Woods in 1988 Stat Woods Carries 203 Rushing Yards 1,066 Yards per Carry 5.3 Rushing TD 15

Woods scored a whopping 15 times and led the league in yards per carry that year. Unfortunately, he's another example of a player that wasn't able to control his destiny. Woods tore his ACL the following year, and his NFL career ended just a couple of seasons later.

9 Braylon Edwards, 2007

Edwards was teammates with Anderson during their incredible 2007 season

Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Look, another former Browns player! Even better, it's another member of the 2007 Browns' roster.

Braylon Edwards was the third overall pick in 2005, and he quickly started ramping up his NFL career. He started to progress over his first two years in the league, but it was in 2007 that he had the best season he'd ever had.

Braylen Edwards in 2007 Stat Edwards Receptions 80 Receiving Yards 1,289 Yards per Reception 16.1 Receiving TD 16

Edwards would have another solid season after this, coming in 2010. However, his 2007 season was still a fluke year by its own standards, as Edwards would never come close to his number of yards or touchdowns again. He and Anderson had an excellent year together.

10 Scott Mitchell, 1995

Mitchell's lone great season came in 1995

Michael C. Hebert-USA TODAY Sports

During the first couple years of Scott Mitchell's career, he found it rather difficult to find playing time. He spent a couple of years with the Miami Dolphins , not really getting a chance to prove himself. However, in 1995 with the Detroit Lions , he would turn in a truly impressive season.

Scott Mitchell in 1995 Stat Mitchell Completion % 59.3 Passing Yards 4,338 Yards per Attempt 7.4 Passing TD 32 Interceptions 12 Passer Rating 92.3

Mitchell would have two more seasons as the starter for the Lions, but he failed to do anything significant for them, and they were pretty mediocre for the most part. Mitchell had a couple more seasons afterward as a backup, and his career would end after the 2001 season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.