Key Takeaways Belichick's roster construction issues hindered the Patriots' championship contention.

Not re-signing Tom Brady and drafting N'Keal Harry were key missteps in player management.

Choosing Cam Newton over Jalen Hurts and reaching for Mac Jones in the draft were costly mistakes.

The legacy of Bill Belichick as the New England Patriots ' head coach is undeniable in many NFL circles. His 302 career regular season wins rank third all-time, while his postseason appearances (44) and victories (31) top multiple all-time lists.

What was unfortunately discovered during the final stages of Coach Belichick's 24-year head coaching tenure was his porous roster construction as the team's general manager. Between the team's last Super Bowl victory to Belichick's final season on the sidelines, the Patriots' football unit left much to be desired.

What were the things that went wrong under Coach Belichick's during his final years as the team's general manager? Well, it's safe to say that it began and ended with offensive free agent and draft day misfires.

Related 5 Players You Forgot Suited Up for the New England Patriots We remember Randy Moss and Corey Dillon in a Patriots uniform, but here are five stars you may have forgotten who suited up for New England.

1 Not Re-signing Tom Brady

Belichick refuses to bring back Brady in 2020 after voiding the final two years of his contract.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After leading the New England Patriots to their sixth Super Bowl title while under center, Tom Brady was awarded a two-year, $70 million extension in 2019 to accompany his nearly expiring restructured contract from 2017.

The deal was a show of thanks to Brady, who, at 41 years old, would see his salary jump from $15 million to $23 million the year he signed. Over the next two years, he could accumulate $30 million and $32 million annually as he extended into his 40's.

The underlying catch within the deal was that it could be voided entirely at the end of the 2019 season. It was a handcrafted way for the Pats to get off of Brady's deal while spreading out the cap hit.

Brady signed off on the contract to experience free agency and keep the option open on returning to New England. The problem was that Belichick wasn't interested in bringing back his long-time quarterback at an exorbitant price.

Brady wanted financial security in the form of two fully guaranteed seasons. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave him that and a more complete roster on both sides of the ball. The two would go on to win the 2021 Super Bowl because of it.

While owner Robert Kraft was willing to compensate Brady's contractual wishes, he instead submitted to Belichick's desire not to invest multiyear guaranteed money into an aging starting quarterback. TB12's 2019 performance was highlighted by underwhelming numbers such as:

4057 passing yards (lowest since 2016)

24 touchdown passes (lowest since his Pre-ACL tenure)

60.8 completion percentage (lowest since 2004)

253.6 passing yards per game (lowest since 2019)

History would soon show that these numbers were more indicative of the supporting cast Brady had on offense in New England than his overall ability. After Brady's departure, New England's offense would only have one top-15 total yardage finish in Belichick's final four seasons.

2 Drafting Wide Receiver N'Keal Harry

Belichick selected N'Keal Harry in the first round over A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The vision of N'Keal Harry inside the New England Patriots' offense was a simple one. He would be the ideal 6-foot-4 X receiver for Tom Brady, who would take the top off defenses and make contested catches against tight man coverage.

Instead, the pre-draft concerns about Harry's inability to separate from defenders and adjust his routes against coverage were validated at the professional level. The former 2019 first-round selection never had at least 400 yards receiving or 40 catches during his three-year Patriots' tenure.

N'Keal Harry's New England Patriots' Career Season Receptions Yards Touchdowns Yards Per Game 2019 12 105 2 15.0 2020 33 309 2 22.1 2021 12 184 0 15.3

What made the transaction worse was that Ole Miss teammates A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf were both available receivers for the 2019 champs to take during the back half of the first round. Instead, Brown went in the second round to the Tennessee Titans at 51st overall, while Metcalf went 13 picks later to the Seattle Seahawks .

An even more painful recollection of that draft process was revealed by Brown in 2023 as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles . The two-time All-Pro was a massive Patriots fan because of his love and appreciation for Tom Brady.

With Brown's fanfare and the team's need for a receiver, the potential selection seemed like a match made in heaven. Brown had even come off of back-to-back seasons of over 1200 yards receiving in the vaunted Southeastern Conference.

"I got a phone call and I was like 'This is it.' But it wasn't it, it was my agent. And he was like 'Just sit tight.' And I'm like 'OK.' He was like 'They finna take a receiver.' And I'm like 'OK, cool, bet.' I just saw that the time just kept going down on the Patriots clock. And I was like 'Uhh, they tripping. I don't know what the hell is going on.'

Patriot fans will forever be left with the inevitable 'What if." At worst, Brady still leaves, but the team would have an up-and-coming Pro Bowl pass catcher to aid the organization's next young signal caller.

3 Using a 2022 second-round pick on Tyquan Thornton

Belichick prioritizes a speedy separator over the physical George Pickens.

The Patriots took Baylor Bears' speedster Tyquan Thornton in the second round to be their field stretcher after missing on the N'Keal Harry selection three years ago. Thornton rode the momentum of his 4.28 40-yard NFL Combine dash into becoming an early day 2 pick despite never having a 1,000-yard season or a 70-reception campaign in his collegiate career.

He did finish his senior season at Baylor as the team leader in,

Catches (62)

Receiving yards (948)

Receiving touchdowns (10)

Unfortunately for Thornton, injuries have decimated his early career. He's missed 14 of his 36 starts, averaged under two receptions a game and has only recorded three total touchdowns in two seasons.

What makes the Thornton pick worse is that they traded inside the top-50 to make the selection when Georgia's George Pickens was still on the board. The reasoning behind it was that Belichick heard rumors about other franchises being high on Thornton so much that they would select him early in the second round as well.

Pickens went on to collect nearly triple the NFL production as the Pittsburgh Steelers receiver that Thornton ever accumulated in his first two seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Steelers Wide Receiver George Pickens finished with more receptions (52), receiving yards (801), and receiving touchdowns (4) during his rookie season than Tyquan Thornton has his entire NFL career.

4 Signing a Declining Cam Newton

Belichick invested in a season of Cam Newton over selecting Jalen Hurts in the second round.

By the 2020 season, it was well-known that Cam Newton's best days were behind him. He suffered a Lisfranc Strain in 2019 that held him to just two games and was never the same passer after succumbing to a 2018 career-changing shoulder injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

Newton did begin the COVID-19 season with some highs. He had a near 400-yard passing performance during Week 2 against Seattle as well as a turnover-free, multi-touchdown, 230 yards of total offense showcase versus the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

He would only throw for 300 yards one more time the rest of the season and registered various underwhelming stats during his 2020 campaign.

Four games under 100 yards passing

Five games under 200 yards passing

Eight games with zero touchdown passes

Three multi-interception performances

If the Pats wanted to invest in a dual-threat quarterback option under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Jalen Hurts was a draft prospect that they could've selected. According to Mel Kiper, the franchise liked Hurts and was willing to take a chance on him in the second round rather than use its first-round selection.

The Patriots shopped its 2020 23rd pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for the 37th overall selection, which became Kyle Dugger , and the 71st pick that was eventually shipped to Baltimore Ravens for the 60th selection that became edge rusher Joshua Uche .

Belichick's desire to have Jalen Hurts didn't trump his wanting to get the Oklahoma prospect at his ideal price. Hurts never made it past the 50's on draft day and was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles at 56th overall.

The plan to accumulate multiple second-round prospects at great value is a Belichick GM tradition. The issue was he never considered a team like Philly to engage in drafting Hurts with then-franchise quarterback Carson Wentz still on the roster.

5 Reaching for Mac Jones

Jones was a reach of a 2022 first-round pick that never developed beyond his rookie year.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

To Belichick's credit, he learned from the draft prior to not wait on the quarterback option he wanted past the first round. The issue is he probably should've done so since it was unlikely Mac Jones would've been a 2021 first-round selection for any other team.

Jones had a historic season as the Alabama Crimson Tide's full-time starter in his senior season. He put up stats such as

4500 passing yards

41 passing touchdowns

3 interceptions

311 completions

77.4 % completion percentage

The concern for Jones' pro career was that he might be just a product of a college offense that had elite protection, a Heisman receiver in Devonta Smith and a quality running game. Jones didn't possess the strongest arm and had a game based on timing and accuracy as a passer.

Under Josh McDaniels' offensive tutelage during his rookie season, Jones peaked as an NFL starter before falling off the rails the next two seasons due to poor play calling, roster construction and magnified limitations.

Mac Jones PFF Career Stats Season Offensive Grade Passing Grade Big-Time Throws Turnover-Worthy Plays 2021 78.9 77.4 24 15 2022 67.5 68.7 22 14 2023 52.2 52.2 11 23

Jones could've been a safer bet in round two once they went after impactful defensive players or Christian Darrisaw at left tackle during round one. Yet, the team overreached for a system quarterback and failed to develop him correctly and now he's a backup with the Jaguars.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.