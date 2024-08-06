Highlights Aiyuk is likely nearing divorce with the 49ers due to contract terms, leading to a potential trade to the Browns or Patriots.

Aiyuk desires a high-paying contract, the 49ers may have to choose to trade him to avoid losing him for nothing.

The Steelers were in the mix for Aiyuk after initial speculation, making the Browns and Patriots among the preferred trade destinations.

It's looking more and more likely that the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk are nearing a divorce, as the two sides are struggling to agree to terms on a contract extension.

Aiyuk is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and is seeking a new contract that will make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league.

In a standstill like this with a player on an expiring contract, the team has to make a difficult decision - trade the player now or risk losing the player for nothing next offseason in free agency. It's quite clear the 49ers' front office does not think the 26-year-old is worth the price he is asking for in negotiations.

San Fransisco's hand may be forced here because of the looming contract situations surrounding Brock Purdy and Trent Williams.

As Aiyuk has been "holding in", Williams has not been present at all for training camp, as he wants a revised contract that gives him guaranteed money - there is no more guaranteed money on his current deal.

Meanwhile, Purdy is eligible for a contract extension next offseason. With the quarterback market exploding this offseason, the 24-year-old signal caller could sign a deal with $60 million AAV.

With these variables - in addition to the start of the season on the horizon - the 49ers' decision will come sooner rather than later.

There have been three teams that have emerged as favorites to land the former 2020 first-round pick:

On Monday night, Matt Maiocco reported that San Francisco had worked out deals with the Browns and Patriots.

Aiyuk does not have a no-trade clause in his contract, but he virtually has one in this situation, as he has to agree to an extension with one of these teams for the trade to materialize.

Based on the current circumstances, it's obvious that Aiyuk is not interested in either of these teams, as nothing has transpired yet, despite trade compensation being agreed upon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Arizona State product is coming off his best season of his career, catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Aiyuk achieved those numbers as the third option on an offense that ranked 31st in pass attempts last season.

Which of these three situations makes the most sense for both sides to work out a trade? This will evaluate quarterback situations, trade compensation, and affordability.

1 New England Patriots - Cap Space and Need

With a rookie quarterback on the roster and plenty of cap space, the Patriots make the most sense.

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

In terms of winning, this may be the least desirable option for Aiyuk. However, in terms of money and opportunity to be a go-to option, New England can offer both, with $43 million in cap space and a thin depth chart at WR.

New England is heavily invested in Drake Maye's future, and the best way to give your rookie quarterback the best chance to succeed is to supply him with a clear-cut WR1.

New England Patriots Current WR Depth Chart WR1 Kendrick Bourne WR2 Demario Douglas WR3 Juju Smith-Schuster WR4 K.J. Osborn WR5 Javon Baker

Any team that goes after Aiyuk clearly views him as that type of player and will prioritize featuring him in the offense.

The rumored package in place is Kendrick Bourne and picks, which is not a steep price tag for a receiver entering his prime, especially with a quarterback who will be playing on an affordable contract for the next four seasons. The Patriots would not be mortgaging their future, and they desperately need a top option in the passing game.

Competing for a Super Bowl will not be part of the equation, but if Aiyuk is looking for an expanded role, making top wideout money, and is interested in being part of a quarterback's development, then New England may make the most sense.

2 Pittsburgh Steelers - Which Wideout Goes The Other Way?

The Steelers may belong at the top of this list, but the parameters of a potential trade make it difficult.

Credit: Joe Sargent/Getty Images

ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday morning, saying that he does not "expect Pittsburgh to be a landing spot at all."

This came after reports surfaced on Monday night that the Steelers were no longer in the race for Brandon Aiyuk.

However, hours after saying Pittsburgh was unlikely to pull off a trade, Schefter reported that the Steelers and 49ers had re-engaged in conversations on Tuesday regarding Aiyuk.

This actually may be the perfect fit for both sides, but San Francisco seems to be unwilling to trade Aiyuk without a receiver included in the trade.

George Pickens or Roman Wilson could be the pieces the 49ers require in a trade package for Aiyuk. It's speculation, but based on the fact that San Francisco is seeking a wideout in any deal, it would make sense for one of those two players to be brought up in discussions.

If reports come out that the Steelers do not have to include Pickens or Wilson, then they would propel them to the top of this list.

The potential sacrifice Pittsburgh may have to make is the reason it is the second in this discussion. Other than that, it actually is a perfect fit. In addition, it is Aiyuk's preferred destination.

3 Cleveland Browns - Dire Cap Situation

Lack of cap flexibility makes trading for Aiyuk illogical from a Browns' perspective.

From a pure football standpoint, landing Aiyuk would make a ton of sense for the Browns. However, the cap situation in 2025 makes things quite difficult.

There is no problem this season with Aiyuk's contract, as Cleveland has almost $30 million in cap space, but next year is a different story.

For any team who makes this trade, they will have to sign the 26-year-old receiver to an expensive contract extension. The fact is - the Browns are nearly $60 million over the 2025 cap, and this move will limit their ability to build a sustaining roster next season and beyond.

Amari Cooper is the rumored receiver to be exchanged for Aiyuk - in addition to draft picks sent to the 49ers - in a potential trade. Cooper is entering the final year of his contract - which Cleveland restructured recently.

This may be an unpopular opinion, but flipping Cooper for Aiyuk would actually be a 'win' for the Browns, as Aiyuk is four years younger and entering his prime years. Cooper may be viewed as the better player right now, but it is unlikely he is back in Cleveland after this season, so the Browns could get something in return, rather than losing him for nothing next offseason.

On the other side of the coin - while Aiyuk offers more for the long-term - Cooper is still a reliable, top option in a passing attack. The 30-year-old wideout would also be a cheaper option, as he is currently a $20 million cap hit this season. Meanwhile, Aiyuk would most likely be close to a $30 million cap hit.

Another obstacle is that Deshaun Watson is commanding over $60 million per year, eating up a large percentage of the salary cap.

The Browns would have one of the best young skill-position groups in the league going forward by trading for Aiyuk.

However, with a quarterback on a fully-guaranteed contract - who has struggled with injuries the last couple of seasons - it may be wiser to invest in the offensive line and build the receiving corps through the draft.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap and contract info is courtesy of Spotrac.