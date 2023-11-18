Highlights Tanking is a real strategy in the NFL, with ex-coaches alleging that owners offer cash incentives for losses to improve draft position.

The New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, and Carolina Panthers are all potential contenders for the top draft pick.

All five teams have various factors contributing to their poor records, including quarterback struggles and a lack of incentive to win.

According to multiple ex-coaches, tanking’s alive and well in the NFL. In the last seven years, two head coaches alleged their owners offered “straight cash, homie” to ensure losses to improve draft position.

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who’s suing the NFL, maintained that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross proposed $100,000 per loss while Flores coached in Miami. Former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson accused Jimmy Haslam of similar antics from 2016-2018.

With a projected star-studded draft class on the way and numerous teams occupying the league’s basement, the race to the bottom’s heating up! Here are the five franchises speeding toward perdition in hopes of finding salvation i.e. Caleb Williams or Drake May. We’ll also break down how a potential top draft pick brightens their future.

5 New York Giants (2-8)

Current Over/Under Win Total: Over 3.5 (-110), Under 3.5 (-110)

The New York Giants, fresh off their first playoff win since Super Bowl 46 in 2011, doubled down on Daniel Jones. They enjoyed a magical vacation tryst with the unexpected Jones and decided to get married. Now they’re sitting with his $82 million in guarantees on a 2-8 trainwreck, wondering if they made a mistake.

With the GM-head coach combo feeling secure in their jobs, the tank is on like Donkey Kong and Tommy DeVito is at the controls. They’ve lost three straight and own the league’s worst scoring margin by the length of Manhattan. They also still play the Philadelphia Eagles twice. If they do secure the number one overall pick, do they take a QB or roll with Jones? Chances are this season fully sobered them of Jones’ playoff run, and they’ll look to the hot new thing.

4 Arizona Cardinals (2-8)

Current Over/Under Win Total: Over 4.5 (-110) Under 4.5 (-110)

Does anyone know what the Arizona Cardinals are doing? Do they? Entering the season it seemed like they did. They traded off any valuable pieces, moved back in the draft to amass more capital, and talked about taking the slow approach with Kyler Murray.

Then Week 10 happens. Kyler looked incredible, leading them on a game-winning drive while zipping around like he never left. So now what? Before he came back, the Cardinals were playing it perfectly with competitive losses that built hope for the future without sacrificing draft position. Thankfully, they’ve got a difficult remaining schedule and Kyler can always take a week off with a “hamstring.” Only time will tell if they’ll live to regret winning themselves out of the top draft position.

3 New England Patriots (2-8)

Current Over/Under Win Total: Over 4.5 (-130) Under 4.5 (+110)

November 26 ranks as the biggest date in the tank-off for 2024. That’s when the New England Patriots take on the New York Giants in a battle of worsts. With Bill Belichick’s sights on George Halas’ all-time win record and Mac Jones desperate to impress anyone outside of New England, we probably won’t see any egregious tanking.

Nevertheless, this game will loom large over who falls farthest. Obviously, Jones isn’t the answer in New England and perhaps a potential franchise quarterback could reinvigorate Belichick. However, there’s lots of smoke about him leaving to chase Halas’ record elsewhere.

2 Chicago Bears (3-7)

Current Over/Under Win Total: Over 5.5 (-125) Under 5.5 (+105)

Despite recording the most wins thus far, the Chicago Bears are smiling like the Cheshire cat while bathing in Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. highlights. Bears fans know never to hope, but there’s a world where they come away with two of the top three picks in the 2024 NFL draft. That’s thanks to the Bryce Young trade in which the 1-8 Carolina Panthers sent, among other things, their 2024 first-round pick to the Windy City.

Obviously, with his future successor potentially on the way, Justin Fields will play with reckless abandon. However, he’s coming off a thumb injury, and you tend to need your thumb as a quarterback. The Bears also have zero incentive to win at this point. Whether Fields is the future at QB or not, the more draft capital, the better.

Conceivably, if they think he is the future, they could trade one of their top picks for a colossal draft haul yet again! Most likely, everyone on their schedule will have something to play for at the end of the year, minus possibly the Green Bay Packers. General manager Ryan Poles just got hired last year, but if they don’t show improvement next season, it might be his last.

1 Carolina Panthers (1-8) (Bears own top pick)

Current Over/Under Win Total: Over 3.5 (-115) Under 3.5 (-105)

After the college coach route failed miserably for Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, he decided to hire an all-star coaching staff. First came head coach Frank Reich, and Tepper promised:

The best people in the building—top-10 coaches. We’re not gonna have the best person at every position coach, but top-10 people. It should be an absolute standard.

Apparently, he assumed having “the best people” while trading a boatload of assets for the number one pick equals heat and serve success. Now the Panthers are up a creek without a paddle, a draft pick, and maybe a franchise quarterback.

Rumors abound that Tepper has become impatient with Reich and could make a change if there isn’t offensive improvement. Those rumors come on the heels of other whispers that Reich preferred C.J. Stroud but Tepper went with Young. Perhaps at some point Tepper will stop making every new owner mistake in the book and let people who know what they're doing make decisions. But, probably not.

